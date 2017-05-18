/ Technology

Is compensation the key to better broadband?

Broadband
Profile photo of Colum McGuire Colum McGuire Senior Campaigner
Our speed checker tool has been used over a quarter of a million times since it launched six weeks ago, but what other proactive action can you take to put pressure on the broadband companies?

We’ve collected a whole load of bad broadband stories from our supporters. These range from experiences with slow, unstable broadband and conversations with service providers to knowledgeable breakdowns as to what companies can do to improve the service they offer. But the question is; what can you do to make a real difference now? Is seeking compensation the answer? And does that provide enough incentive for providers to sort out the problems?

In my experience, a decision to pursue a claim from a broadband provider is never about whether it’s reasonable, it’s whether a person can manage the hassle. I once had a terrible experience with broadband and on two occasions I claimed for terrible service, but the process was so difficult that when problems persisted I just gave up and accepted it.

Campaign wins

Luckily, there’s good news. Through our Broadband Speed Guaranteed campaign we made the case for automatic compensation to be introduced and successfully had it written into recent legislation. We’re now working with the regulator Ofcom to ensure they make it happen.

Meanwhile, our Fix Bad Broadband campaign continues to tackle the root cause of this. Better redress for when things go wrong is important to us, but ultimately we want to stop consumer detriment once and for all.

This morning, our Head of Campaigns Pete Moorey appeared on Rip Off Britain to talk to Gloria Hunniford about our Fix Bad Broadband campaign. Angela Rippon and Julia Somerville cited Steve West who wrote in to say he could only get 2.7Mbps from his provider despite his home having the ability to reach 79Mbps.

Your compensation stories

While we continue to gather a UK-wide picture of the most urgent problems and how to tackle them, we’re keen to hear from you. Have you successfully complained to your provider and gained compensation? What would put you off from doing so? Perhaps you’ve had difficulty claiming? Please share with the community.

We also want to hear your thoughts on how to fix the root causes. We’re glad automatic compensation is likely to be introduced but do you think that will be enough to tackle customer service, provision and infrastructure?

Comments
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
18 May 2017

Do you mean everybody ( the 5 % of Britain ) have the legal right to sue BT , because thats who we are talking about because VM et al refuse to provide FTTP for them as it costs too much ? I think thats bonkers and only a totally biased government who want rid of BT by any means , want to build up a case to cripple BT while American companies take over via the back-door . The insanity levels are reaching heights I never thought possible . Continue winding up the British population against -“evil BT ” where is the down to earth logic of engineering here , oh right it went out the window with Maggie who said -quote – I dont understand engineering while implementing City policies and making Yuppies very rich when selling off UK utilities at rock bottom prices , enough already ! Tell me how are you going to achieve this if HMG is not going to pay for it . Tell me if the railway line to John,o, Groats is snowed under do all the railway customers have the right to sue the railway ? We have a “fait acompli” in the existence of long distances from the cabinet so HMG do a “body swerve ” and say sue BT ??? because of existing conditions . IF you live on the top of Ben Nevis and get 0.00005 Mbps will that mean you sue BT just because you like living in a house with a panoramic view of half of Scotland ? This is so ridiculous I can guess who,s idea it is , a certain outspoken blond-haired individual of Cabinet ranking who seems to live in an alternate world from everybody else . For those disagreeing please present an feasible engineering solution that will not cost more than VM is providing for its REAL FTTP for £3 billion (Project Lightning ) not even far right neo-cons in the Home of Capitalism have , intent , or are willing to do this to the US telephone network providers . Utter madness ( unless there is a sly ulterior motive ) BT no more eh ? branch of some US conglomerate / global investment company , what next ? sell the British population into slavery , because there is very little else British in this country ? As this is a direct government idea why dont you get the tax payers to pay for it like Scotland is doing ? Is VM paying for it nope/ Vodaphone nope how about Sky he is never out of 10 Downing Street – eh no not enough profit just hit BT with it ,bring em down and – takeover time Yuppies MK11 . Britain subsidiarity of US .inc.

Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
20 May 2017

The world of telecoms certainly seems to make a drama out of extending the network and increasing capacity and speed. The electricity industry doesn’t seem to make such a fuss and create an argument every time there is a need to supply a new location. The regional grid operator installs the cables and lives off the proceeds from the energy carried. Surely, that is what Openreach should be doing – installing the fibre and providing new cabinets closer to where the demand is and then charging the telecom service providers – BT, TalkTalk, Virgin Media, Vodafone, and any others – for the data bits carried to and from their customers.

Nobody said the roll-out of faster broadband would be free of charge for future users; access costs for higher speed and capacity must reflect the expense of providing it although the government rightly accepts the case for providing the basic trunk infrastructure as a public good. I don’t know the technicalities, but I assume that where services are supplied to remote locations, traffic contention will not be the issue that it is in busy urban areas.

As I have said elsewhere, I endorse the proposal that the generators of heavy broadband traffic, primarily in the entertainment, games, and gambling industries, must be required to contribute to capacity upgrades to offset the higher volumes and speeds that their sites and services require and which deplete capacity for other users.

I live in hope that Ofcom will come back to us and answer the questions that have been raised in a number of Conversations, chiefly the one launched by its Chief Executive on 12 April [Ofcom: Calling for a cultural change in the telecoms industry >> https://conversation.which.co.uk/technology/ofcom-sharon-white-broadband-mobile-services/%5D, about progress and financing of the faster broadband project as well as details of the unlucky 5%. I can only assume that as an arm of government, Ofcom is inhibited from making any pronouncements on policy issues during the course of a general election period but I hope that we shall be given more detailed information as soon as normal service can be resumed.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
20 May 2017

I’m sure there would be a lot of fuss if some homes received 47V when they were expecting 230V or their supply was unreliable.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
20 May 2017

What you are saying John , is -make BT pay £10,s of £billions to supply the 5% and then try to recoup from companies that dont want to know about the long lines of copper . Openreach-a BT GROUP COMPANY , yes that would please every other telephone company and cripple BT even the government would clap with joy . MY solution get Vodaphone-SKY- and all the other telephone companies pay UPFRONT as its them that will benefit from BT,s downfall. I have posted again and again -who pays , so it seems -make BT pay , not with my blessing. Would the person who marked me down have the moral courage to post a rebuttal and we can argue all the points and prove he/she arent motivated by financial /political gain .

Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
21 May 2017

Duncan – The government is paying for the faster broadband roll-out, not Openreach. The government does not intend to reach more than 95% of the potential customers. If the unlucky 5% want faster broadband they will have to make their own arrangements and meet the cost. As I understand it, the faster broadband roll-out is not to the premises, but to the cabinet, and in many instances additional cabinets will have to be installed within reaching distance of subscribers.

I think sometimes you are so close to the interests of BT Group that you do not see the overall picture. No one is trying to make Openreach pay for anything exceptional; it is being paid to deliver a project and it will presumably make a profit on the job, both on the capital installation and on the traffic that will be carried. The fact that no other company was willing to do it is not important, but I agree that they all need to make a proper contribution to Openreach for carrying any of their traffic. The government cannot force BT Group to do anything: it is an independent public limited company and its shareholders would not stand idly by and see it being taken advantage of – I don’t know why you think they would. And why on earth would the government be pleased if BT Group collapsed? You have the right to your controversial or provocative opinions but you should not be surprised if people occasionally disagree with them. It happens to us all from time to time.

The sooner we get a reliable statement from Ofcom on what is actually happening on or under the ground the sooner we can all stop speculating. On this issue I don’t agree with you so I won’t be giving you a thumbs up but I have no financial or political motive whatsoever. If you are going to accuse people who make use of the thumbs down button of having no moral courage then it is highly unlikely that they will come forward and open a dispute with you. I have consistently proposed the removal of the thumbs buttons but they are a feature of the site and give an anonymous [but fairly useless] indication of readers’ reactions. I find it’s best not to get het up about them.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
21 May 2017

Wavechange- 50V is the standard DC conditions on a telephone line but if you live miles from a cabinet the voltage drops to half that or less quite capable of supporting a landline phone but not an internet connection . Now think- electric pylons carry 100,s of 1000,s of volts -why- because they dont have to have massive diameters for a given current- I=E over R its stepped down to less than 100,000V by local transformers and then to 240V BUT telecommunications cable was originally designed for telephones NOT broadband so copper diameter was designed for that use , so you are not using like for like but apples and oranges .

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
21 May 2017

From what I know HMG has already given BT a certain amount of money for FTTC and BT actually handed some back ,are you saying as of this date HMG has given out a large additional sum ? BT has paid out themselves a very large sum of money for FTTC . Could you supply the latest details of HMG payout to BT ? I dont like injustice when all the others are sitting back ready to reap the profits from BT,s expenditure ask Virgin Media who it allows to piggy back its lines -????? a company called nobody.co.uk. One law for them and another for BT John.

Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
21 May 2017

I agree with you, Wavechange. The supply of electricity and telecom services is contractual and customers are entitled to get what they order and pay for and can sue for breach of contract if the supplier defaults. But no one has any contractual right to a broadband service, or even a basic telecom service, except to the extent that that is mandated under the universal service obligation. In return for the licence to operate a regulated telecom service, companies are obliged to offer a connexion to any premises passed or within reasonable reach but if they are outside those limits [which I assume Ofcom adjudicates] there is no contractual default. Once a premises has a connexion the subscriber usually has a choice of service speeds and capacities and it is entirely right that if they order [and pay for] a high speed service that they get it. The debate goes on elsewhere about the vagueness and ambiguity of the current tariff labelling and I support your suggestion for three grades of service reflecting the technical situation in each case:
Level 1, Broadband,
Level 2, Fibre to the cabinet [FTTC], and
Level 3, Fibre to the premises [FTTP].

Reliability is also an important issue. In accordance with a scheme laid down by its Regulator, Ofgem, the electricity supply industry has to compensate customers for service outages that are not restored within set time limits. I see no reason why a similar scheme could not be drawn up for telecom service providers who would claim against Openreach or other relevant infrastructure provider. The technology of telecoms service supply, including by optical fibre, is a mature industry now and there should be no excuse for delay or default. However, it is considered that it needs an incentive to ensure that customers are properly and reliably served and get what they pay for. There are signs that Openreach’s performance is improving in terms of delivering the network capacity ordered by telecom service providers but there is some way to go. Its operational separation from BT [the TSP] is intended to drive that process by removing conflicts of interest.

Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
21 May 2017

Duncan – I think Wavechange was referring to power supply voltages in response to my earlier comment comparing and contrasting the way the electricity and telecoms industries go about their businesses.

Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
21 May 2017

I don’t think BT has paid for any installations that were not considered commercially viable. The government is paying for the infrastructure that is not commercially viable. Until we get more information from Ofcom, which controls the budget for this programme, I do not know the current financial position and how close the implementation is to its objective and timescale. I believe Openreach have underspent on the allocation but whether that is due to efficiency savings, bad estimates, or shortfall in delivery I do not know.

Openreach remains a massive monopoly and is under an obligation to allow other telecom service providers to use its assets in an attempt to improve competition within the industry. This is deemed to be in the interests of consumers. I hear no squeals from investors in BT Group about the company’s treatment by Ofcom; I am sure they would appreciate a less demanding regulatory regime but the one they have is commensurate with the company’s dominant market position.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
21 May 2017

Duncan – I was making a rather flippant comment comparing the electricity and telecommunications industries in response to John’s comment. I fully understand the points you make in your recent post and think it’s high time we ditch the copper system in favour of fibre. You have given us some information about why this is expensive (e.g. installation on private land, working in adverse conditions) but maybe there are solutions that don’t mean doing substandard work. I presume that fibre, once installed, has much lower maintenance costs.

John – I know very little about the business aspects and my main concern is about honest marketing. It seems fair to me that we pay for what we use and it might be unpopular with heavy users, but I’m not happy about ‘unlimited’ contracts. The mobile industry has taken action, thanks to the increasing number of heavy users.

Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
21 May 2017

I entirely agree with your second paragraph, Wavechange. There is also the question of equality of access; if heavy users consume high percentages of the available local capacity it adversely affects people with moderate needs. Ofcom regards 10 Mbps as “decent broadband” and I believe the government is hoping for 20 Mbps being accessible to 95% of the country. Pushing ‘unlimited’ contracts, and marketing on-line services that demand high speeds that might not be realisable, are essentially dishonest.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
18 May 2017

“he could only get 2.7Mbps from his provider despite his home having the ability to reach 79Mbps.” I doubt this is at all typical is it? So why introduce such unusual extremes if you want to make a logical case?

When I had a problem with my broadband supplier I asked them nicely and got a free month – more than compensated for the time I had spent on the problem. Otherwise I have good service and no complaints.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
18 May 2017

That,s being rational malcolm becoming non-existent on some convo,s . “ability to reach 79 Mbps , what is?? his phone, his PC/Laptop , his tablet , will Win 10 let him , will his internal wiring let him , will his baby alarm let him , will his mis-configured router let him , will all the viruses on his computer let him will his 4 miles from the cabinet with copper let him – no not even if it was FTTC . I despair of reality setting in , of an engineer actually producing a convo on Which , I look out of the window , pinch myself and think –Am I living in the real world or another dimension which has totally different physical characteristics and physics than the world I am in just now . I now realise my problem I am too down to earth /practical , now where is that “funny fag ” to bring me into the reality of this world. IF this legislation is introduced every home complaining of slow broadband BETTER have ZERO faults internally in their homes as this will push the visit up to £500 at time if its the subscribers fault or he will have to put it on his home insurance – hang on maybe thats the motive not enough money from death policies so get more profit from insuring telephone speeds are not the fault of the customer .

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
19 May 2017

My understanding is that Which? is campaigning for realistic marketing of broadband. Most of customers should receive the advertised speed rather than 10%, which is the current requirement of the Advertising Standards Authority. I’m not sure that this is good enough, but I support the campaign.

The broadband industry has focused marketing on the need for speed and what their customers can do with fast broadband, so it’s hardly surprising that many feel cheated. I suggested recently that services are marketed as:
– broadband
– FTTC
– FTTP
and customers given an estimate of the minimum speed that they are likely to achieve. Obviously this must assume that the customer has a modern computer linked by cable to the master socket to avoid the complication of WiFi interference and problems with internal wiring.

We have not been given sufficient information in the BBC programme or in Colum’s introduction to know what is meant by Steve West’s property being capable of receiving 79Mbps.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
19 May 2017

Right Wavechange tell me how “automatic compensation ” works if companies are arbitrarily going to be fined if Tom Smith mountain sheep farmer living up the slopes of some Welsh mountain ( Snowdon ? ) with 15 telephone poles of copper, a river , a Welsh valley, a forest, between him and the nearest cabinet decides to sue BT as all other providers will have knocked him back ? Should he be compensated if the only possibility is to spend £10,000 providing him with FTTP , and no £500 will not do it in the real world. How long could BT survive on that as this will effect BT massively ( the 5 % with long lines ) because VM et all slyly only want big profit areas. Also why dont you think somebody is planning the downfall of BT ??

Profile photo of DerekP
Member
DerekP says:
19 May 2017

“Steve West who wrote in to say he could only get 2.7Mbps from his provider despite his home having the ability to reach 79Mbps”

Presented out of content, as it is above, this claim is somewhat confusing. In principle, my home could achieve 1000Mbps if I hardwired all my local area network (LAN) interconnections together using a gigabit lan. However, I don’t think that factoid is of any relevance to speeds that might be achievable by the wide area network (WAN) technology that my broadband provider operates.

I think it is deplorable that the media – including W?C – never let the facts get in the way of a good story.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
19 May 2017

DerekP , as several posters have commented in other convo,s and made the statement – “I think this legislation/political policy was written on the back of a fag packet “. –crude -yes – but in the circumstances realistic. I look forward to a government spokesman/woman presenting a detailed / clinical/ economic/practical statement of how this will not affect BT unjustly and if it went to the High Court I hope the judge isn’t like in the States in many cases “hand-picked” by the US government for his “leanings ” in one direction politically —theirs , and yes I can mention several US appointees “favorable” to the US government view they dont even deny it.

Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
19 May 2017

Hmmm. I can supply a real-life example of the ‘promised 79mbs and only get 1mbs’ case. Friends of ours run a small cliff-top cafe (on which the Lobby is modelled, BTW). A year ago BT promised them 45 mbs, but could only manage 1. It took a while and several visits from technicians, some of whom kept saying he should be able to get 79mbs, but others that there was no way. Eventually, despite having installed ‘superfast’ he had to settle for 1mbs.

What struck me about the entire saga were two things: the technicians (presumably trained to roughly the same standard) who kept saying the opposite things. Both knew the cafe is around three miles from the nearest cabinet, so why the marked disparity? The other thing was why did BT ever even offer them superfast? On a single copper wire, strung on overhead poles straddling the side of a mountain for 3 miles? And don’t BT possess a device that could be plugged in to determine if the line would support the promised figure?

As I understand it compensation would only be awarded where BT failed to deliver what they’d promised. Seems a good deal to me.

Profile photo of DerekP
Member
DerekP says:
19 May 2017

That’s a nice example Ian. It sounds like some of the technicians actually understood the practical limitations of their technology, while others (and their accompanying sales droids) did not.

Profile photo of VynorHill
Member
VynorHill says:
19 May 2017

It is the honesty of the companies that seems to lie at the heart of this. They make extravagant claims and are unable to fulfil them. The actual problem is that, in many areas, the infrastructure is missing and the providers have not invested enough in updating it. Perhaps this is because the public are expecting a better service without considering the time it takes to actually construct it on the ground. Are the broadband companies working flat out to rectify the situation or are they sitting back and making a profit from disgruntled customers? Sadly, it seems we also have to contend with hackers and ransom-ware. If these are not contained, we may not need our broadband connections and may have to find alternative ways of communicating.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
19 May 2017

I suspect if “legislation” imposes automatic compensation if speeds are not achieved (whatever this means when they will vary for all sorts of reasons) the providers will simply surround “claims” with ifs and buts. If a proposal proves impractical it will not achieve anything.

It may be we could specify a standard test at the socket done in a particular way and at a particular time under standard conditions – rather like the NEDC test for car mpg. If the customer required this and it worked against their claim they would have to pay the cost of the test.

@duncan-lucas, is this feasible?

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
19 May 2017

Duncan wrote: “Right Wavechange tell me how “automatic compensation ” works if companies are arbitrarily going to be fined …..” Let’s imagine that a company told a customer that they would have a download speed of 20Mbps and they never managed more than 5Mbps despite being connected directly to the master socket. It is a clear case of dishonest marketing. The company could and should have advertised its service as something like 3-5Mbps. In these circumstances the companies should be required to revise their advertising and pay compensation until they behave honestly.

I have my reservations about the broadband universal service obligation and the politicians should have consulted with experts to establish what is feasible before making public statements.

As I’ve said before, I believe that the entertainment companies pushing services that require fast broadband should be contributing to the cost of roll out of improved services.

Profile photo of alfa
Member
alfa says:
19 May 2017

I totally agree with entertainment companies contributing to improving the internet infrastructure as they are the ones making higher speeds necessary.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
19 May 2017

Thanks for the definition of this legislation Wavechange and I couldnt agree more with the last two paragraphs. Its the “airy fairy ” way it seems to be delivered leaving a lot unsaid the annoys me.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
19 May 2017

Right Alfa and Duncan. How do we get Which? on board?

Profile photo of alfa
Member
alfa says:
19 May 2017

Entertainment companies would need a download-ometer that clocked their output and get charged accordingly. That money could then go towards the broadband infrastructure.

It shouldn’t be too difficult to get the government to introduce such legislation as many of these companies are already tax avoiders and it would be a way of getting some money out of them.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
19 May 2017

I don’t remember Which? discussing this possibility, Alfa. I suspect this may be because it would mean that heavy users would end up paying more. My impression is that Which? is not keen to upset subscribers or members of the public, but I would respect the organisation more if it supported measures such as this.

Profile photo of alfa
Member
alfa says:
19 May 2017

Having been a Sky TV customer for over 20 years, the quality of programmes has gone downhill in recent years with many new series never being available except via the internet.

Sky may have its faults, but it has put a lot into providing the service. There are satellites, receivers, on-screen TV guides, a lot of what is probably quite expensive technology to develop and maintain. The same would apply to cable TV.

Then along comes the likes of Amazon and Netflix who have sole distribution rights to series like the new Star Trek that will be unavailable to Sky. Why should they be able distribute their product and use the broadband infrastructure for free and at the same time avoid paying taxes? They are the ones creating the need for faster broadband and need to pay for the privilege.

If they are not made to pay, Sky satellite and Virgin cable will become obsolete as they will be unable to compete.

Profile photo of alfa
Member
alfa says:
19 May 2017

I would also add, that for most people the quality of internet TV is vastly inferior, so there will be little point in buying the latest technology TV.

If Sky and Virgin become obsolete, 1000Mbps will become the new necessary norm.

Maybe I am going overboard, but I see many reasons why internet TV needs regulation and control before it gets out of hand.

Profile photo of alfa
Member
alfa says:
19 May 2017

Why is claiming compensation the answer to everything these days? Compensation just pushes prices up as it has to paid for somewhere.

Anyone getting over 15Mbps does not need compensation as it is adequate to do almost anything unless too many people in the household are trying to do things with heavy usage at the same time.

A better solution in the short term might be to insist anyone getting less than 15Mbps should be entitled to one free visit/check-up from their ISP or Openreach to ensure the customer is getting the best speed they can with what is currently available to them.

It could mean they need a different router, a rewire in their premises, placement of router, etc., but it could make a big difference to many people struggling with low speeds at the moment. ISPs don’t always provide the best routers and this would need to be taken into account.

By doing a free service instead of compensation, at least the money would be trying to achieve something useful.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
19 May 2017

I agree with your practical suggestions, Alfa, but we must stop companies making dishonest claims. They should give potential customers a realistic estimate of the speed they will obtain and the use of ‘up to’ in marketing should stop.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
19 May 2017

I can understand your practical point on ISP,s /Openreach making one initial visit for free to check broadband speed at the master socket Alfa but that would require a change of legislation via HMG who denied any telephone company from having the legal right to access a customers premises to check the internal wiring , all internal wiring PAST the master socket belongs legally and exclusively to the home owner . I remember my day when I presented my pass card which included the legal right to enter premises to check the internal wiring , when BT went private , the law changed.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
19 May 2017

As far as I know you can ask your potential provider for an estimate of the speed you could expect at your premises. If this is so then we should be educating people to ask.

The adverts are there to give a general description of a product. Under the present rules if 10% of customers do get the advertised speed that is not dishonest on the part of the provider. We must not confuse what might be regarded as inadequate rules with dishonesty.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
19 May 2017

After many complaints, my ISP dropped the ‘up to’ from their advertising and simply provided an estimated speed. Problem solved. It’s the marketing men that need the education.

I know what honesty is.

Profile photo of alfa
Member
alfa says:
19 May 2017

How do we know the difference between dishonest claims from ISPs and bad setups in the home?

Not sure why a telephone company having a legal right to access customer premises is relevant. A customer would invite them to inspect their set-up if they were unhappy with their current speed. Many people don’t do this at the moment as they are threatened with quite a high call-out charge if no fault is found.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
19 May 2017

I have suggested giving customers an estimated speed on a number of occasions – glad you agree. What matters is what I will be likely to get, not the “average” that I might or might not reach.

Like many others i understand the term “up to” that applies to many things. Providing its basis is explained.

But what is an “estimate”? It is not a guarantee, so how will people behave if they think they are not getting their estimated speed? What tolerances are placed on it? What determines whether you get an estimated speed. We’d need a standard test to properly determine that under defined conditions.

Profile photo of alfa
Member
alfa says:
19 May 2017

Dropping the ‘up to’ does mean customers might get much lower speeds than they potentially could get as ISPs will state lower speeds to cover themselves.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
19 May 2017

alfa, exactly right. Providers will ensure, except under extreme circumstances, that they are not liable for compensation. So we will suffer from less useful information, or it will be surrounded by ifs and buts. I am not in favour of a compensation culture and generally feel that compensation covers actual loss. And where will the compensation come from? Customers of course through charges. Do we want one large group of customers giving money to another small group? What this Convo should really perhaps be using is the term “penalty charge” rather than “compensation”.

Profile photo of alfa
Member
alfa says:
19 May 2017

I have Windows 7 and use Internet Explorer, Firefox and Opera.

I have been using Firefox and Opera more as I.E. had become rather slow. Last week I found out why.

I regularly clear temporary files and cookies through Tools/Internet Options and had assumed they were being cleared although I had always had a nagging feeling they might be stored elsewhere as well but never got around to looking into it.

I discovered the temporary internet folder was huge with many folders and subfolders contained within it so it was little wonder I.E. was slow. After moving the folder to another drive, I was able to delete it and I.E. is much faster now.

But it does just go to show that there are many reasons for a slow internet.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
19 May 2017

Quite right Alfa.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
19 May 2017

Maybe it’s time to ditch IE:

Credit: Wikipedia

Thankfully Microsoft ceased development of IE for the Mac at version 5.2, when Apple launched Safari.

Profile photo of alfa
Member
alfa says:
19 May 2017

The only reason Chrome is popular is because it forces itself on you when you update something else as you have to opt out of downloading and installing it.

Profile photo of DerekP
Member
DerekP says:
19 May 2017

Personally I like Chrome because it is supported by Google.

It does happen to work well too.

Now I know that some of you will point out like Google is one of the big multinational corporations that run the Internet. Nonetheless, for whatever rational and irrational reasons, my customer choice is that I prefer Google over any of the rest, including Amazon, Apple and Microsoft.

YMMV – that’s just my 2p worth.

I do also use Firefox and Chromium and SeaMonkey (etc.).

Finally, note also that, for us free (“libre”) folk here in Linux land, we do not suffer from drive-by-downloads, i.e. where Windows users can easily end with something like Chrome when they install some other free (“gratis”) software.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
19 May 2017

I’m having some problems using Safari to view the Which? website though no problems with Which? Conversation. At one time I used different browsers for different purposes. Sorry for taking us off-topic. 🙂

Profile photo of Lauren Deitz
Member
Lauren Deitz says:
22 May 2017

Sorry to hear that Wavechange – what are the problems that you’re having with Safari and Which?. I’ll report back to the team that look after the main website.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
22 May 2017

Hi Lauren – Thanks very much.

The problem is that some pages on the main website appear blank apart from the header and footer to the page. I’ve been copying the page address into Firefox, where it works fine.

On the homepage there are currently links to three articles: ENERGY NEWS, SAVINGS NEWS, LATEST NEWS and only the last one works. It’s the same on an another Mac running Safari. Maybe I just need to do an update but I look at many other websites and have not found the same problem, and Safari works absolutely fine with Which? Convo.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
22 May 2017

Have a look at your web inspector on Safari Mac Wavechange to see what Safari is blocking , the webpage you talk of is blocked for my browsers but I understand why , I get transferred to another page.

Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
22 May 2017

There is a problem with the Which? homepages and Macs in general. In both Safari and FF when I click on the headings such as “Baby and child” a grey bar appears above it, as though there should be something there but nothing appears in both Safari and FF, and it happens with El Capitan and Sierra. It seems to be a CSS issue, in fact, because I’ve just checked and exactly the same thing happens in Chrome.

Not the first time there have been problems with Which? and CSS, in fact.

Profile photo of DerekP
Member
DerekP says:
22 May 2017

From a straw poll of Firefox. Chrome on Chromium, I can just see a thin grey bar appearing at the top of the menu, along with a further fat grey bar bottom left which says “www which co uk sitemap”. I assume the latter is supposed to appear sat the top. Right-clicking the thin grey bar then opens the site map.

The full functionality also seems to require the Which? supplied spyware to be enabled.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
22 May 2017

I didnt want to say that last sentence DerekP thats why I asked Wavechange to have a look under the surface of the webpage . For a kick-off the latest Safari blocks cookies by default but other tech is also involved , I have to accept if I want access to BT,s American owned email service I have to allow the lot , not just a case of recognition but the ability to hit you with a lot of different trackers– delete the cache on exist and I have other apps on LInux to remove brower cookies/cache . As I posted before third party trackers arent standing still if you want to block data recognition install an HTML5 canvas blocker but even that isnt enough.

Member
Beryl says:
22 May 2017

I am still having to sign in every time I log onto Conversations, although my password is now accepted I can’t for the life of me remember all 16 digits so have to keep looking it up. I have on occasion received flash messages to say this is not a secure site. I am still using Safari with no problems on other websites. It’s all a bit puzzling.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
22 May 2017

Beryl on many webpages of Which it is partially secure , you cant have total security in the sense that some browser protection wants while data is whizzing to all points of the compass . The problem nowadays even your ISP,s server holds your data you need to get a sever in a neutral country or a more people orientated country that has laws blocking access to all authorities . There are other means out there but it is a fact many websites all over the world wont allow you access to them if you dont allow them to show adverts/track you /etc its just making a choice of which ones you like and allowing them to gain info on you. You should get apps that show you what is tracking you I have many. Beware big name newspapers , both sides of the Atlantic, you could have 45 or more trackers on them.

0
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
22 May 2017

As the Russian browser I am using doesnt have -No Script like FF I added an equivalent which is actually better as its from Github having activated I couldn’t activate some of the buttons on Which so I labelled Which “safe ” I am just giving a demonstration that you must not put a lot of blocking apps on Which- its got to be – “In (God ) Which –We Trust ” – much seen in use by US government / US banks /etc.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
23 May 2017

Duncan – I have looked at the code for the Which? homepage but it’s beyond me. 🙁

Like Ian and Derek I’m familiar with various minor problems with the Which? website, and it used to work fine.

I apologise to Lauren for taking this Convo off-track and perhaps we could move to The Lobby.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
19 May 2017

If a BT engineer calls officially to inspect their part of the internal wiring up to the master socket then they are covered insurance wise as part of the legal obligation to maintain the telephone network but if a law is introduced forcing them to inspect all the private wiring/private routers/ your computer/ your baby alarm/ your wj-fi signal etc that would require a change in in insurance in cases of accidents relating exclusively to those products . It would also mean it WASNT a 5 minute job as what you are asking is for BT to accept ;liability for every fault on your computer / wiring/ etc the engineer would need to employ RF detectors, be fully conversant with all types of computers , as well as install a ring mains analyser to check for noise/interference / RF or otherwise in the internal house wiring requiring it to be left for days each one costing $5000 + I know I set many up in commercial premises . The LED lighting could be affecting your wi-fi , I have a lot more tests that must be done , even fluorescent lighting can affect your wi-fi as can your nerdy young neighbour pinching it . Cant anybody see the total impracticality of this as well as the large costs involved with staff stuck in a house for hours when other people have lost their telephone lines to storms , road diggers , cars knocking down poles , criminals cutting telephone lines etc etc etc ? ? And how about local congestion when school comes out ? I am presently kneeling down facing East praying to Allah for help and the Jewish Prayer in Times of Trouble – Incline Thine Ear O HaShem ( a Prayer of David ) as I give up on this nation seeing the practicalities of life.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
19 May 2017

All I would expect a provider to do would be to check their side of the service to where it enters premises in the case of a dispute. If you want your system checked then another specialist should be employed.

There has been criticism of the Which? speed checker as being “inaccurate”. I wonder how “accurate” others are. I would expect a “standard” for checking speed, and done under strict conditions. Otherwise, from a “compensation” point of view they would be a waste of time.

I think there are far more important things to be concerned about than broadband like hospital A&E waiting times, delays seeing your doctor, where speed is of real importance.

Profile photo of alfa
Member
alfa says:
19 May 2017

Yes Malcolm, there is a limit to what such a service should entail.

There ought to be basic checks like line input speed, wiring, router, distance from router. If they check out then all the things mentioned by Duncan would be additional suggestions/checks given at the time of the service.

From my experience, an ISP does know what speed you should be able to get and a few basic checks should highlight where a problem might lie.

I have always got nearly my ‘up to’ what I have been told I would get and very occasionally more. But over time since dial-up, as more people have come on line and internet content gets heavier, it does deteriorate. As people in the locality have switched to fibre, our ADSL speed has actually got better.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
19 May 2017

I second that malcolm there are as many methods of checking your speed as the fingers on your hand , each one gives a different reading depending on time of day , your equipment – wi-fi or LAN cable etc as well as the engineering methods differing.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
19 May 2017

Wavechange said- “how do we get Which on board ” the answer is to employ the advice of a technician or engineer in the field related to the convo before posting a convo . The problem is , as I have said many times, Which acts like a Gallup Poll for the Government+ NGO,s it is a public publicity machine putting out the results of legislation + Big Business actions in the field of consumer produce -ie – a sounding board for government and businesses to listen to ( but dont on many occasions ) . Its a place where the public can “let off steam ” in complaining about things relating to house+home +work, welfare, social care etc which isnt the same as the three big social websites for general personal discussion. By posting direct statements from HMG and its derivatives in a fashion dictated by the agenda of the government it does itself a big disfavour in comparison to other UK public concern websites in being intentionally less radical , radical is something I understand being one myself but “toned down ” for Which. It could be pointed out Which is a charity and works on different lines but as far as I can see it is being “fed ” data instead being more radical by gathering PUBLIC opinion FIRST before presenting a convo that (one or two ) other “social concern” websites do in the UK looking for the disadvantages to the public in general and then emailing them . which does email but the whole structure of the email and its pronouncements arent the same as others .So its down to boardroom decisions and agreements for a convo,s strategy in relation to publicising it , rather than it coming from the “shop floor ” as the now defunct factory meetings of the workers in boiler suites would meet and discuss some grievance and then publicise it to the management . How you look at it depends on your awareness of social distinction /class awareness/ but US websites , again, funnily enough ,are more radical than UK ones because they arent so reserved or willing to put up with personal injustice that the British are with the proverbial “stiff upper lip ” its a built in trait in this country and is a reason why Americans are the worlds top publicists /propagandists/salesmen/women . Of course in the US, US citizen comes first but poor old UK citizen is way down the line – its a case of class dictation when relating to the public here.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
19 May 2017

I think I agree duncan. We need Which? to present cases in a fair balanced way that have been properly investigated. If they do not have the in-house staff to do this they should use outside experts. i would also like them to use input from the various parties involved to avoid the sensationalist partisan case that sometimes is used to incite emotional responses.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
19 May 2017

Duncan – Would you agree that the public should be provided with honest information about broadband speeds? Surely it is better to underestimate, so that the customer does not feel cheated. Be honest and then it is unlikely that there will be many claiming compensation.

I’m no expert but it seems to me that the government should have taken the advice of technicians and engineers before committing to the broadband universal service obligation. It is sad that many people with authority don’t have the practical knowledge or experience that is vital to make good decisions. I expect that there will be considerable criticism of the government when promises are not fulfilled.

Any thoughts on pushing the companies that profit from delivering services that demand fast broadband? I don’t want to see more government money poured in to broadband, BT and other service providers cannot afford to do what is demanded as you have pointed out many times, but there is an alternative source of funding.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
19 May 2017

I absolutely agree that the public should be provided with a more realistic speed but its the way that you go about judging what individual households are capable of , thats too many engineering factors for any ISP to judge . What they have done is categorized speeds in groups of financial /line construction status , the lowest being the cheapest of all copper -called Bundles . The problem is that high aspirations due to HMG widely publicing FTTC and providing a certain level of grants to BT has caused great unrest as every member of the public said – FTTC ?? great now we will ALL get 75 Mbps without being given the realism of external network line engineering that FTTC is fallible in that like copper its only “good” for a mile or so and then drops quickly so that several miles from a FTTC and you are not much better off . “Up To should be removed completely and the public told that their speed depends on a whole rangeof factors which are not all BT,s blame but due to internal factors in each individual home. What the government did was “penny pinching ” instead of FTTP they created the illusion that it equaled FTTC by only giving a set amount to upgrade British telecommunications network after saying to both the public and European businesses we will make the UK the leading country in the world for broadband communications . Talk is cheap and so is “Grand Visions ” even the Donald ” is backing down from the US/Mexico wall , which wont be a “wall ” in the real sense so politicians lie . Businesses take their lead from the government in their ability to publicise their perceived abilities by the allowed advertising legislation which in the UK is pretty “open-house ” as the government wants a “light touch ” to businesses here . It is more concerned acting on behalf of the City on which it dotes .Both governments are filled with “ideas guys ” the problem being their ideas are not practical or achievable but are there for short term gain of votes , its all “on a mental level ” and speaking about something never built roads/bridges / tunnels only down to earth money from the tax payers but the onus has been transferred , due to political agendas onto the business world in this case the top BRITISH telecommunications company BT , notice the fear in criticizing big business America ? and I dont blame them just the hint of the word -sanctions put the fear of death into Mrs Merkel. Its just a case of -put enough money into making us look good—and not a penny more. Again Wavechange you sussed out the hidden agenda HMG knew that the big conglomerates want to provide services that bring in £100,s of millions in profit so the pressure is on to get everybody paying out for US media services but the infrastructure is incomplete and that doesn’t make HMG look good in British eyes nor American Big Business so its blame BT . Of course there is an alternative I have already mentioned it and HMG also knows its giant US investment groups of whom I have the near complete list of . HMG could come out with -BT cant do FTTP for the whole of Britain -okay we will bring in x-y-z “people ” to provide this for the UK BUT without telling the British public how hard-nosed US investment groups are and prices will shoot up as well as the UK selling off one of its last remaining BRITISH Public Utilities which I think it wants to do anyway all it needs to do is make it financially hard for BT to survive through legislation. I should have added that what the British government wants has not been achieved in the USA or in any Major western country- FTTP for the WHOLE Population , For those going to the USA go into the country and check the amount of microwave dishes used in remote areas for broadband .

Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
21 May 2017

I can agree with most of what you say above, Duncan, but let’s keep it simple and leave the international politics out of it for the moment. All we are asking for is strong and stable broadband for the many not the few. And we need a government that will stand and deliver.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
21 May 2017

Globalisation is a “fait accompli ” John its already been discussed and accepted by all the western governments , it means we no longer exist in an international situation as far as the US is concerned . The US doesn’t just run the Wests military but it now runs it commercially via US conglomerates , we are no longer “independent ” in the true sense , independence is the antithesis of globalisation , less and less independent companies , bought up , raided and converted to badge engineering running nations not just countries , interconnected under one banner the American Flag. All I am doing is being realistic and echoing the words of many intellectuals in world economics who reside in the USA . Its a “done deal ” just a matter of time , no man is an island has been changed to- no nation is independent .

Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
23 May 2017

It depends whether you see globalisation as an opportunity or a threat. The Britsh can hardly complain as they were the leading exponents of globalisation for over two centuries
and we still enjoy the benefits of that commercial acumen with many large conglomerates and multi-national corporations based here, some of which grew big by buying up American companies or by expending into their markets. I’m not sure I am in favour of total independence; there is a lot to be said for alliances and strategic positioning. I think interdependence makes for a safer world. If an American product or service is better than a UK one I don’t have a problem with accepting it as the leader; in any case, China is becoming the dominant global manufacturer now.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
23 May 2017

Once you said to me that few British companies are really British John and I pointed out BT were one of the “last of the few ” ( sorry Churchill ) well you are right in the “revelation ” I found out today and posted on today namely -Vodaphone and the massive shareholder ownership by the biggest US investment companies/banks/ institutions/organisations you can get , and I mean the biggest names that control countries making it a legal fact only in the sense of its headquarters and the”figureheads ” at the top . Those at that level really decide policy in a boardroom and Vodaphone is beginning to look like a “badge-engineered ” company rather than 100 % kosher British company . Yes China is , with Russian help, trying for the “Silk -Road MK11 and a route via Russia this time, to Europe , I am keeping well up to date with events but will America allow it ? they wont let Russia try to establish a rival “global ” company and are willing to take it to its ultimate conclusion exactly , as you mention, GB did several 100 years ago. I do agree we have “had our day” but I feel very aggrieved that government after government run this country as an agent of the City instead of the majority of the population benefit by building up British industrial companies which the City could well afford but would rather export our money elsewhere . Its all very well being America,s “banker ” but , since when has the US regarded British interests before its own ??

Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
23 May 2017

Duncan – You have put your finger on one of the problems of defining the ‘nationality’ of any major company. A company can be headquartered in the UK, have British personnel and board directors, and sell British-made products all over the world but be owned by shareholders from anywhere on earth. Since the shareholders of most major companies are investment funds, insurance companies, pension funds, and other like institutions which generally have a fiduciary duty to use their resources to optimise their yields this is probably satisfactory and certainly much better than having companies dominated by individual tycoons or moguls with no concept of mutuality whatsoever, which was the prewar American model.

I am not sure why you think Vodafone is not a genuine UK company, and there are plenty of other international UK corporations like BT Group, BP [which acquired Amoco in the US], GSK, Reckitt Benckiser, BA, HSBC, BAT, Aviva, Rolls Royce, Barclays . . . I could go on. They are all trading globally and earning profits which are returned to the UK.

Incidentally, I liked your humorous description “100% kosher British company”. I must admit I have not studied the religious make-up of the investors.

P.S. China might be a dominant manufacturing country but most of its output relies on intellectual input from elsewhere, including a considerable amount of specification and design talent from the UK.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
24 May 2017

If you check up with BT major foreign shareholders they dont run to big figures either in number or % shares , looking at Vodaphone they should rename it Vodaphone inc and hoist “Old Glory” above its headquarters . A company is British if the controlling interest lies EXCLUSIVELY in its home country otherwise its “badge engineered ” no matter how “British ” it advertises itself as. An astute highly intelligent person like yourself should check deeply into who runs and owns the western world , I take a deep interest in religion and even deeper one in those that control countries and the world financially and politically remember Voltaire and his words as well as a long dead head of the BoE . The truth can get you killed but that doesn’t bother me, words live on. For those naysayers , yes I can prove with real facts not fake news every word I said . A drive is ongoing in the USA to think US first so Boeing is taking Bombardier (Canada ) to the US Federal Authorities for trying to sell passenger jets to America at below cost , Canada denies it and says it will not buy Boeing military jets if it goes through which it might given the present political situation while Europe has the same long lasting argument from Beoing never resolved .

Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
24 May 2017

Thank you, Duncan. I shall leave it there as those concerns do not affect our household.

Member
Sian L says:
29 May 2017

Has anyone else had experience of a BT openreach engineer saying their broadband is capped at the exchange and to talk to their broadband provider to have the cap removed? After years of complaining about the slow speed of our (rural) broadband we were told last week that there is a 0.5Mbps cap at the exchange. This tallies with the max speed we’ve been experiencing. Many neighbours get 2Mbps, which is closer to what we’ve been told is the line’s capacity of 2.4Mbps. Talk to the other part of BT (as our broadband provider) and they deny there is a cap, then neither confirm or deny it. They now say the line is ‘fixed’ at 0.5Mbps and there is nothing they can do, but they can cancel our contract at no fee. We’re a long way from being offered compensation for unknowingly having had our line capped at a mere 0.5Mbps. We’ve got BT walking away from the problem that they’re created, with presumably little or no prospect of another provider being able to resolve the problem without the support of some part of the BT group (the cap being placed at their exchange by them).

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
29 May 2017

Sian , this is news to me capping is applied when you go over the limit of your contracted bundle , obviously NOT applying to you on your rural line of 0.5Mbps . Speed restriction ( bandwidth) is applied at times of congestion across a whole section of a local population when the exchange equipment/ network lines cant cope . The only way in practical terms that this could happen to you is when the digital programming in the exchange equipment has been wrongly programmed by staff or directed to by BT Administration. I have never heard of a very slow line of your speed being capped just think –when congestion happens your SPEED is slowed down , as per the ,many complaints of – school is out , the local kids are watching films/playing online games etc. that appear on Which . To be told by a BT engineer that your speed is capped is a job endangering move -you kick up heck to BT > BT contacts the line manager who controls who is sent out to you, and YES BT have it all on computer > taken into office > given a bollocking > reprimand> notice issues warning all engineers about opening their mouths , people dont realise how this effects your chances of promotion etc. Think about it what logical technical reason would a customer with a line speed of -0.5Mbps have to be capped for . Was the Openreach Engineer leaving the job or what ? I would doubt the veracity of that engineer.

Member
Sian L says:
29 May 2017

Engineer(who used the term ‘cap’) made a call when he was on site a to confirm this, so the information sits on file in BT somewhere. Said he doesn’t see it often. Last time was a year ago. BT broadband complaints team have since confirmed it on the phone. They are, rather ironically, calling the line ‘fixed’. Our line is capped/fixed at 0.5Mbps, though the cable is capable of 2.8Mbps. We get 0.5Mbps max. At busy times it is less. For the last few weeks it has been dropping out completely, which is what kicked off our current complaint. What sounded like an easy fix last week (removing the cap at the exchange) has turned into BT abdicating responsibility and wanting to walk away. When is no broadband better than slow broadband? When the BT complaints team are involved. I did try the Which broadband complaint tool, but the speed we get is half the minimum the tool will accept (must be in units of 1).

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
29 May 2017

We seem to continually confuse “Engineer” with “Technician”. Those who perform routine activities are in the latter category.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
29 May 2017

OK malcolm -Technician it is from now on . Its BT,s official referral to its “engineering staff ” In case you think this is a recent thing I have an original brown stove enameled sign from the 30,s that was on a door of a demolished telephone exchange – its says -ENGINEERING staff -ie- maintenance group. I have original bound circuit diagrams from the 20,s + with the same type of designation . I have my original AEU green time served union membership card- Amalgamated Engineering Union , even the original old government job centers advertised for engineers , never technicians, in those days an apprenticeship lasted 5 years + , technicians only had short term training.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
29 May 2017

Something far wrong here Sian , CAPPED =usage limits not bandwidth limiting (speed ) even BT website says the same thats why you bsee packages labelled UNCAPPED -ie- unlimited in transference of data over a broadband circuit not speed , something far wrong in the semantics department , somebody posted on BT Community website saying what you said the word “cap ” is in italics on the forum website have a read of : https://community.bt.com/t5/ADSL-Copper-Broadband-Speed/arranging-for-quot-cap-quot-to-be-removed-from-Broadband Capping is usually applied if you exceed a limit of say -50G between certain times then your speed is reduced intentionally but I can see you using up a very large amount at that slow speed , it usually applied to those that go over the score and it affects other users ,even they dont have permanent or even semi-permanent reduced speeds of 0.5Mbps . If you tell me , as you have that BT ADMITS it -ie- fault in equipment saying -it cant be rectified, it is not true and you have a good case against BT but to recap – has the technician been to your house disconnected everything at your master socket plugged in his equipment and positively told you the fault is outside ? this is beginning to sound like an Agatha Christie paperback. If I am missing some info here please elucidate Sian

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
29 May 2017

It’s a British thing duncan where the status of “engineer” is different from, say Germany.

Profile photo of DerekP
Member
DerekP says:
29 May 2017

Different companies use the words “Engineer” and “Technician” to mean different things.

In many cases, the title “Engineer” is often applied to staff other than Chartered Engineers while the title “Technician” is often applied to staff other than qualified technician engineers.

Also, many of the engineering (and other scientific and technical) institutions now seem to be raising the expected standards for “chartered status”, so that charted status must be regularly renewed (e.g. every three years) instead of being a “qualification for like”.

Some industries are also subject to regulatory requirements, so that potentially hazardous operations can only be carried out by suitably qualified and experienced staff, i.e. those with the skills and knowledged needed to work safely.

Profile photo of DerekP
Member
DerekP says:
29 May 2017

Some of my German counterparts may lack the benefits offered by a Royal Charter, but, since they can get to acquire the title “Ing” much like the title “Dr”, they do perhaps enjoy greater formal recognition for their professional status.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
29 May 2017

That sounds right DerekP.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
29 May 2017

Yes malcolm watching a lot of German television shows me that an Engineer like yourself commands much respect in line with surgeons/doctors/ etc -ie- the Professional class. This country take a different view, as you say .

Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
29 May 2017

Titles are odd things but several do confer a recognition of the many years of work needed to obtain one. I do think Engineer ought to be protected, since a real engineer will have done at least four years at a University and probably several years after that to gain a Chartership. I see it in the same way I see the Conveyancer: they are not allowed to call themselves Solicitors and an enthusiastic first aider is not allowed to call themselves Doctor. Ironically, real Doctors are usually not those who can treat people. Odd world, qualifications…

0
Member
Sian L says:
29 May 2017

Duncan, engineer/technician tested everything and replaced master socket. He could not find any fault but only confirm we’re not getting the speed we should. He used the term ‘cap’ for a limit on the speed that has been put on at the exchange (a limit he said can be removed remotely). BT complaints department have used the term ‘fixed’ but said that the technician/engineer’s term of ‘cap’ also describes it. Upload speed over 2Mbps and download limited/capped at 512Kbps. The current line from the complaints department is that they can remove this limit but that the signal to noise ratio means there would be a reduction in quality and they couldn’t guarantee the consistency of the line. The technical response given as to why we are the only house in the area to have this limit (houses further from the exchange and those with older connections get the 2Mbps download speed) it that ‘every line is different’. Can we have this in writing? Yes, but it would be in the form of a transcript of the phone calls, for which BT will charge £10 per transcript/call. All BT are offering is to end the contract at no fee to us (there wouldn’t be a fee in any case).

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
29 May 2017

Ah Sian ! you have provided the key to the answer , every telephone used for broadband communication tests itself continually to see if the condition for normal use are reached thats how you should never disconnect your router/modem from the line/ mains electricity as it then goes into fault/test mode , this can last for several days till it finds the line is okay , before that is reached it RUNS at a reduced speed automatically till the line becomes stable. In your case the line is permanently UNSTABLE=noise /etc therefore it “permanently” is limited to try to provide a minimum service . I knew there was more to this than met the eye . The cure ?? yes there is one –complete renewal of all your overhead wiring , your local underground wiring by transferring to a better pair of wires + transferring you exchange side cable to another pair as well so it is possible UNLESS there are no more good spares.

Member
Sian L says:
29 May 2017

Thanks Duncan. We suspect the last 200m (which is underground cable and serves only our house) is at fault as we know that our nearest neighbour on the same spur gets 2Mbps. The challenge we now face is that BT broadband won’t accept the line is at fault, so won’t request that BT Openreach fix it. BT Openreach won’t fix it because no fault registers on their equipment, because BT Broadband have put the cap/limit in place. Neither part of the BT business will send out an engineer/technician again. From Agatha Christie to Catch 22. It feels like rural customers are just not worth the effort for BT Outreach and Broadband. They are all too keen to end our contract. Your explanation and suggested cure will help us as we try to take it further, fighting for our 2Mbps. Joining the 10% who get the advertised ‘up to’ speeds will have to wait for another day. Thanks.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
29 May 2017

How can they say the line is not at fault if their own digital exchange equipment is limiting your speed because of noise Sian ? Noise + HLI -heavy low insulation /LI- low insulation / overhearing – induction from other wires / earthing -contact with ground /s/c -short circuit /etc are things I know intimately about I have fixed 1000,s of them over 19 years by transferring the bad pairs of wires to good ones , this type of fault is time consuming , I wish I could remember the noise test code you could run it yourself , I doubt BT would like me to anyway.If BT refuses to renew the 200 metres to your home there is an answer -renew it yourself ,if all they are suggesting is ceasing your line and the last 200 metres ONLY goes to your home then BT cant make a case out of it , I have run reinforced underground cable to private homes while working for BT -all official !! you just need to connect it at the junction where it joins the multiple cable for other users even if you need to dig a parallel duct. I would have the spade out already in your position get somebody who knows how to do it, it isn’t rocket science its only two wires we are talking about . By the way if the cable has more than one pair of wirse you could try transferring the wires to another pair at both ends . Best of luck Sian let Which and I know how you get on as this affects more than you. Well blow me down with a toy “Buzby ” BT actually give out the test code try 17070 , if that doesn’t work add 1470 then 17070 -follow instructions. By the way if its overused by the public they cut it off for a while.

Member
Sian L says:
13 June 2017

Hi Duncan,
An update. BT Broadband were resolute last week that they could/would do nothing about the speed cap and would be sending us a ‘deadlock letter’. After involving our MSP we received a call from what appears to be another wing of their complaints system. They confirmed that the cap was on the line, it could be removed, and would be removed. I was removed and our broadband speed has tripled overnight (to only 1.5Mbps, but it makes quite a difference). It’s being monitored to see if it drops out (which is why they are now saying the cap was on the line), but so far so good. Our upload speed remains oddly high given the download speed (its comparable with the download speed). Not sure this is the end of the saga, and I remain hugely upset at the way the whole thing has been dealt with by BT, but there finally seems to be some hope. It seems it really was as simple as the BT Openreach engineer/technician said it would be, he just under estimated the customer service barriers in the way.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
13 June 2017

Thanks for replying Sian, sending you a deadlock letter is pretty final by changing their equipment line fault recognition they must be recognising the fact there is a fault but they cant fix it . Keep an eye on it to see if it occurs in bad weather , any line fault should be fixable it only takes money/time . A distance / speed table guide I have for FTTC means , in your case you must be 2000 M + from the cabinet, are you 2 miles from it ? Of coarse if its still an all copper line then the distance is drastically reduced for a very low speed . Dont disappear Sian let me know what happens over the weeks if the speed goes back to a snails pace .

