What an impertinent question. It is of course none of my business whether you like watching porn. But apparently it is now the business of both the government and your internet service provider.

After the Bailey Review, a report released in June about the sexualisation of children, we’ve had a tough question to answer – to what extent should we curb adult rights in order to protect our children?

Apparently one of the answers is to change the way your internet service provider (ISP) restricts adult sites. The idea is that if you block porn from computers, you prevent children from seeing it and thus reduce the amount of sexual content they are exposed to.

Parental controls: opt-in or opt-out?

At the moment there is some confusion about whether the blocking of porn will be an opt-out system (i.e. porn is automatically blocked and you need to have a rather embarrassing phone call with your ISP to ask them to lift that restriction) or whether it will be opt-in (i.e. when you sign up for a new broadband deal your ISP asks whether you’d like to have porn blocked).

The first of these is naturally extremely restrictive, and results in censorship by companies of services that individuals have paid for.

But I also think the second one – what TalkTalk calls an “active choice” – creates problems. If people are prompted at the point of sale to make a decision about pornography, you’re effectively asking adults to discuss their internet-usage habits with a complete stranger.

Even if you do decide to keep porn blocked, the choice as to what’s blocked will be in the hands of the ISP, not the individual.

Is Parentport appropriate?

What children watch should be in the hands of their parents, not ISPs. But accompanying the proposals is the announcement of a new website – Parentport – where parents can report content (including posters, programmes and films) that they think are inappropriate for children.

Am I missing something here? We’re floating the idea of ISPs censoring porn so that parents don’t have to – why are we now saying that parents should be able to make suggestions about inappropriate content? What we’re doing is removing the responsibility of individual parents, while at the same time giving them power over what is and is not appropriate for others.

I don’t have children (can you tell?!) but I am an adult. I am old enough to pay for my own broadband connection, old enough to have a contract on my phone, old enough to not have to talk to my ISP about what I do and don’t watch. And, above all, I’m old enough to know that (children or no children) what’s “appropriate” should be decided by individual families and should not be imposed on us all.

Do you think we need to make an “active choice” to watch porn, or is there a better way to educate parents about relevant blocks and controls?