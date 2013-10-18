Is it worth paying for a subscription to an on-demand TV service? Whether it’s LoveFilm, Netflix or NOW TV – do you pay a monthly fee to access on-demand TV?

Now, this isn’t some kind of eulogy for trawling the malware laden mire of torrent or pirate websites, or a call to reject all digital entertainment entirely. Rather, it’s a genuinely open question; namely, do LoveFilm, Netflix and NOW TV offer good value for money?

Demand more from on-demand TV

Subscription video on-demand services offer access to a library of movies on a variety of devices, ranging from the latest titles to cherished flicks from yesteryear.

Unlike catch-up TV services, such as the ‘free’ BBC iPlayer or ITV Player, the likes of LoveFilm and Netflix offer archives of already broadcast TV shows, spiced up with brand new, original series and digital exclusives (Breaking Bad finale, anyone?).

LoveFilm Instant and Netflix cost around £5 a month, while the Sky-owned NOW TV is priced at £9 a month (just for films).

All three services have their pluses and minuses, but as these media giants scramble for new subscribers, do they really offer enough value to be another mouth to feed on our household expenses?

Is a subscription worth the money?

So, I want to hear from subscribers of LoveFilm, Netflix, and NOW TV on why they value their subscription, and what makes it worth the money.

If you shun a subscription service and instead prefer to just pay for the content that you want, using services like Blinkbox or Knowhow Movies, I’d also like to hear from you. Are these a better and cheaper option or do your pay-as-you-go purchases add up to more than a fiver a month?

Let us know your thoughts about on-demand TV and we’ll feature the best comments in Which? magazine.