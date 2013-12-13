It looks like this year might be a tech-filled Christmas. With iPads, Kindles, smartphones and consoles – there’s something out there for everyone. What’s been your favourite tech present?

There’s a bit more to Christmas than just presents. Family and food are important too.

When it comes to the festive fear factor, being sandwiched between Uncle Gerald and Auntie Doris at Christmas lunch is nothing to worry about – they’re always first to reach for the brandy. Getting the perfect gift for someone? That’s a different matter.

Personally speaking, you can’t go wrong with a good bit of tech. This year it seems like there’s more choice than ever when buying a new tablet, laptop or even a games console. Apple’s iPad Air has some stiff competition from the Nexus 7 and Tesco Hudl, while it’s tough to choose between the Xbox One and PS4.

Of course, these are the kind of devices that you can’t afford to buy for everyone. But you don’t need to spend a lot of money to pick up a tech-related bargain. Over on Which? Tech Daily the entire team has picked out their favourite Christmas presents for under £100. You’ll find everything from that Nokia phone you’ve always wanted, to a new Canon camera – gifts that will spread the festive cheer long beyond Boxing Day.

I’m dreaming of a tech-filled Christmas

I still get a warm flush of nostalgia, like chestnuts roasting on an open fire, when I remember unwrapping my first Sony Walkman. Flecked with a lurid neon blue paint job and completely unaware of the iPod’s impending world dominance, it was a cheap-ish present that I literally played to death. My second gift was an immeasurable number of AA batteries.

Better still, my Walkman gave me a belated introduction to britpop, The Beatles and Back In Black. A year later I’d gone to my first gig – Blur at the Bournemouth International Center – and picked up a natty guitar from the local charity shop.

It’s this ability to unlock new passions or rekindle old ones that makes for a great Christmas gift. Thanks to today’s touchscreen technology, there’s a realm of possibilities available from one device. That said, there’s also nothing wrong with a model of Tracey Island, a few Thunderbirds figurines and your imagination.

To get in the holiday spirit, tell us what your favourite Christmas tech present has been over the years.