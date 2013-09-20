/ Home & Energy, Technology

Would you swap your lawn mower for a robot?

Robotic lawnmower
Profile photo of Adelaide Gray Adelaide Gray Senior Researcher, Which? Gardening
Robotic mowers have made their big debut, but with a price tag in excess of the smartest petrol mower, very few have taken the plunge. Could you be tempted to buy a robotic lawn mower or is mowing a pleasure?

Honestly, I don’t mind mowing the lawn. It’s a quick and satisfying job for my 1930s semi garden which makes a huge difference to how my garden looks. My lawn’s mossy, weedy and lumpy but I can still get a decent stripe with my corded electric lawn mower in less than 30 minutes.

But when I tried out the John Deere Tango E5 and then the Honda Miimo robotic lawn mowers it did get me thinking. Obviously the price of these machines, both around £2,000, makes them ludicrously expensive for anything other than massive lawns. But if the price came down, would I be tempted?

Robotic mowers – fuss-free lawn maintenance

Robotic lawn mowers are quiet and fuss free. They trundle around your garden on a schedule to suit you and keep your lawn under control come rain or shine. They don’t use much electricity, making them cheap to run and if you have flat lawn edges, you wouldn’t need a grass trimmer either.

The only downside for my lawn would be the loss of stripes, as these mulching mowers mow randomly to avoid making wheel ruts in the grass. Still, I’m sure I could bear the deprivation.

Robotic mowers – neither cheap nor convenient

But how far would the price have to come down before I would consider a robotic mower? Well, it would have to be at least half the price before it was even close to the price of a top-end petrol mower.

Then if I really want to make the most of it, I’d have to get rid of my front lawn and get a new flat border around the lawn so I didn’t get left with messy edges. And then I’d have to get a mower flap installed in the shed so it wasn’t a permanent feature of my garden, like an overgrown lawn ornament.

Actually, the more I think about it, the more likely I’ll be mowing for some years yet!

Would you be tempted to give up the pleasure of mowing your lawn for the convenience of a robotic mower?

Comments
Member
wavechange says:
25 September 2013

I imagine that it could be very restful watching one of these robotic lawnmowers in action. I don’t have a big enough lawn or lots of spare money, so I will stick with a conventional mower.

Member
LayZ Boy says:
18 January 2014

These seem awesome. They appear smaller than I expected and look compact. I could spend more time enjoying the lawn if I had one. I agree, the price has to be half for me to consider it.

Member
themadmajor says:
18 July 2014

I remember the first demonstration of one of these over 12 years ago when some East Enders star used an early version winning a sort of faked TV contest. I knew I would be hooked to something one could leave and let it do the job since my gardener (who takes my Gardening Which home) does tend to avoid the lawn even if the plants are fantastic.

I noticed all those years ago that there had to be a periphery wire which had to remain in place come winter, mini floods or shining sun, and this may still be required today despite the ever fantastic growth in electronic memory capabilities which never seem to end.

Over the years I have occasionaly taken a peep using Google at current prices and seen some at around £700 but one does get what one pays for even if the robotic version I witnessed on TV all those years ago was not much over £1100. Clearly, the price of these robotic lawnmowers are not totally dependent on the falling price of computer memory chips! It would be interesting to see if they have moved well away form using Ni-Cad type batteries too, which must also add to the manufacturing costs.

Member
Anne Casey says:
10 November 2014

I invested in a robotic law mower as I have a home in Ireland with a large garden. I got the John Deere Tango and it is fabulous when working, mowing the lawn in Ireland while I live in London. I had it for two Summers. However, I have had ongoing problems and have had the after sales team out on numerous occasions and despite them replacing internal software and same in docking station, problems continued and I have now asked for my money back. Hopefully, I will get my money back and will certainly purchase another brand of robotic mower..Great to arrive there to find mowed lawn, then everything else looks good. The John Deere after sales service was excellent.

Member
Andrew Collins says:
25 August 2015

Hi Anne, thanks for keeping us up-to-date with this complaint, and I’m glad to hear that you’ve received your money back, from the latest comment sent to us 🙂 .

I’ll be sure to share your feedback with the Which? Gardening Team for their consideration.

Member
Mike Douglas says:
26 April 2015

One of the earlier comments sums up these units: great when working.
I have owned 2 Mowbot 200 deluxe units, the second and current being supplied at half price because the first was so bad.
The first had wheel motors replaced twice, blade motor replaced, motherboard replaced, charger replaced and new NiCad batteries every year. The second with LioOn batteries is on its 3 rd in 4 years. The UK dealership was given to an Irish person who has a reputation which is bad and has had the dealership taken away. There is still one dealer over them but of course carriage is £50 before you start. End of last year, cost £150 to be told nothing wrong with it and it arrived back damaged and was told the problem is the ground cable. I replaced that over the last 2 weeks, and it still does not work. The best spare part I have is a petrol lawn mower.

Member
Bob384 says:
12 August 2015

I bought a Husquvarna 320 in April and have not cut the lawn since. Yes I have to do the edges but I had to do that with my walk behind mower. My lawn has really tough slopes in places and mowing was playing hell with my ageing ankle joints. It would take 5 hours to do the job including collection. Mulching was never an option because with our climate a few rainy days keep you indoors and then the grass is too long for mulching. The 320 is brilliant. It goes out rain or shine, is totally programmable and deal with virtually 45 degree slopes. A ride-on which would have been risky on the slopes would have cost me twice as much. Well worth getting someone to bring one in for you to demonstrate on your lawn.

Member
Naturelover says:
3 September 2016

My neighbours have a robot lawn mower. It has killed two hedgehogs in less than a month, despite manufacturer assurances that they are safe for wildlife.

Member
Caroline says:
20 September 2016

I love my Husqvarna robot! Commissioned in June, it has played a big part in improving the lawn this year. I was worried that the tight spaces and not-very-flat surface in my odd-shaped garden would defeat it – but not a chance. Blades is agile and determined – and such fun to watch! worth every penny.

Member
Andrew Geake says:
11 April 2017

My lawn takes about an hour to cut each time with a petrol mower. Then there are the cutting to get rid of. That is two or three half full dumpy bags – any more and they are getting too heavy to lift. Then if we go away for any length of time in the growing season, which in Cornwall pretty well stops after Christmas and starts again 1st January, I need to get someone in to do the cutting – you must not abuse friends too much!
Option 1: carry on like I am and pay a gardener to cut the lawn sometimes. OK for now but soon option 2 or 3 will have to happen.
Option 2: Engage a gardener say 2 hours at £17.50 per hour for 30 weeks a year = £1050 per annum.
Option 3: Robot mower. Say £1000. Annual maintenance & replace battery say £500 per annum.

Year 1 break even, year 2 £500 up, year 3 £1000 up, year 4 replace.

Just which one to get?

