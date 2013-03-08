When you buy your first smartphone or tablet computer, it can be hard to choose the best apps from the hundreds of thousands that are on offer. With the options growing every day, what are your ‘must have’ apps?

When making a shortlist of apps for this post, I emailed my team to see what makes it on to their list of favourites.

Within seconds my inbox was flooded with recommendations, before everyone turned round from their desks to swap their most fun/unusual/addictive app. Admittedly I was asking the Which? Tech team, who are bound to be keen on apps, but the level of enthusiasm proves apps really do make us ‘appy.

There are hundreds of thousands of apps out there, no matter what platform you’re using. Apps can help you buy a home, lose weight and even paint or draw. But with a wealth of apps to choose from, it can be hard to know where to get started.

My favourite mobile and tablet apps

Imagine a friend has just bought a shiny new tablet or smartphone – what would be the top ‘must-have’ apps that you recommend they download? Here’s my top three:

Skype – free video call app

For the past six months my boyfriend has been living in Germany. During that time Skype was absolutely essential for keeping in touch. It makes a real difference being able to see the person as well as hear their voice. It’s easy to use and, best of all, it’s free, meaning no more expensive calls abroad.

BBC iPlayer – free catch-up service from the BBC

I use this and other catch-up services such as the 4OD and ITV Player app. All of them are really good for catching up on my favourite TV shows. iPlayer is especially great, because you can download programs to your device. That means you can store programs ready to watch later, when you don’t have access to internet.

The Times Crossword app

OK, so this one costs and I know it won’t be everyone’s cup of tea. But it’s very easy to use, keeps me entertained and I like to think it’s educational.

So, those are my favourite apps – what are the apps you can’t live without?