Desktop, all-in-one or laptop – what made you pick your PC?

Looking for a new home computer? These days it’s not just a case of working out which model to go for, but rather the dilemma of what type you’re after. A desktop, laptop or all-in-one PC?

Walk into any well know PC shop and you’ll find a myriad of computing devices. They range from chic, super-slim tablets to old-school desktop computers. And even your phone is in on the act now, with big smartphones offering similar (if not identical) functionality to tablets.

For those of you who just want a normal home computer, what do you choose? And what criteria do you use to narrow down the choice?

Desktops, all-in-ones or laptops

The humble desktop PC harks back to the days of old, but often provides superior memory and processor specs. It also leaves you free to choose your own monitor. Armed with decent innards, desktops are capable of handling even the most taxing of computing tasks. And if they start to get a bit sluggish, it’s relatively easy to upgrade them.

All-in-one PCs (AIO) look great and take up less room. They’re great for all round computing, including heavy duty tasks like photo editing, but they’re often eye-wateringly expensive (I’m thinking of the iMac here).

And then there’s the option of a desktop replacement laptop. Their larger screens often afford a better processor and more memory than your average laptop, but they’re pretty hefty and can end up living on your desk. In the end they can just turn into an AIO or desktop, thereby making their “portability” virtue pretty useless.

I love my laptop and iPad combo

Me? Well I’m the proud owner of an ultraportable laptop and an iPad mini. My laptop gives me that extra bit of functionality and is much better when I need to sit down and do some serious work. But the tablet wins for browsing the internet while I lounge around on the sofa.

So, are you a desktop, AIO, large laptop or tablet owner? What made you choose that type of device? What does it do that no other device can do as well? Your best examples will be featured in Which? magazine!

Which of the following do you use for computing at home? (multiple choice) Desktop PC (63%, 791 Votes) Laptop (16-inches or less) (41%, 520 Votes) Tablet (36%, 454 Votes) Desktop replacement laptop (17-inches or more) (11%, 138 Votes) All-in-one PC (11%, 133 Votes) Laptop-tablet convertible (1%, 16 Votes) Giant tablet (20-inches or more) (0%, 1 Votes) Total Voters: 1,258