/ Technology

Desktop, all-in-one or laptop – what made you pick your PC?

63
Dell-XPS-One-27
Profile photo of Jessica Moreton Jessica Moreton Which? Tech
Comments 63

Looking for a new home computer? These days it’s not just a case of working out which model to go for, but rather the dilemma of what type you’re after. A desktop, laptop or all-in-one PC?

Walk into any well know PC shop and you’ll find a myriad of computing devices. They range from chic, super-slim tablets to old-school desktop computers. And even your phone is in on the act now, with big smartphones offering similar (if not identical) functionality to tablets.

For those of you who just want a normal home computer, what do you choose? And what criteria do you use to narrow down the choice?

Desktops, all-in-ones or laptops

The humble desktop PC harks back to the days of old, but often provides superior memory and processor specs. It also leaves you free to choose your own monitor. Armed with decent innards, desktops are capable of handling even the most taxing of computing tasks. And if they start to get a bit sluggish, it’s relatively easy to upgrade them.

All-in-one PCs (AIO) look great and take up less room. They’re great for all round computing, including heavy duty tasks like photo editing, but they’re often eye-wateringly expensive (I’m thinking of the iMac here).

And then there’s the option of a desktop replacement laptop. Their larger screens often afford a better processor and more memory than your average laptop, but they’re pretty hefty and can end up living on your desk. In the end they can just turn into an AIO or desktop, thereby making their “portability” virtue pretty useless.

I love my laptop and iPad combo

Me? Well I’m the proud owner of an ultraportable laptop and an iPad mini. My laptop gives me that extra bit of functionality and is much better when I need to sit down and do some serious work. But the tablet wins for browsing the internet while I lounge around on the sofa.

So, are you a desktop, AIO, large laptop or tablet owner? What made you choose that type of device? What does it do that no other device can do as well? Your best examples will be featured in Which? magazine!

Which of the following do you use for computing at home? (multiple choice)

Desktop PC (63%, 791 Votes)

Laptop (16-inches or less) (41%, 520 Votes)

Tablet (36%, 454 Votes)

Desktop replacement laptop (17-inches or more) (11%, 138 Votes)

All-in-one PC (11%, 133 Votes)

Laptop-tablet convertible (1%, 16 Votes)

Giant tablet (20-inches or more) (0%, 1 Votes)

Total Voters: 1,258

Loading ... Loading ...
Comments
63
Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
Malcolm R says:
30 January 2014

I have a Sony laptop, now 6 years old, with a 15.4″ (390mm) screen that I use in a desktop role generally (the battery now holds little charge). It does all I want – documents, photos, CAD (although for more demanding drawings a larger screen would be better – I could add a monitor), emails and web browsing. Although now it is a little slow at booting up (someone suggested processors slow as they age – any truth in that?). I will replace it with something similar – hopefully just before it dies (anyone know how to predict that!).
2 years ago Mrs R had an iPad for her birthday and that was the most successful present ever – she uses it largely for photos, emails and web browsing on the settee. I could not have foreseen how much use it would get, and how much enjoyment.
My sons are into professional Computer Aided Design – demanding software – and run this on laptops. Essential as they travel abroad. They can use large monitors in the office, but the screen quality on the laptops is so good these are not necessary when travelling.
So for us, laptop for serious work, iPad for leisure.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
Bryan says:
4 February 2014

Processors do not slow down as they age; however disks fill up with rubbish and programs which load (without your permission) as you boot up. Also the memory you felt happy with 6 years ago is probably too small now. If your disk light spends lots of time illuminated after you have booted up, it probably needs to be ‘cleaned’ out – try CC Cleaner (there are other free programs which do this).
Also your work on design and graphics needs lots of memory; if you don’t have enough the program writes temporary information to your disk instead – much slower!
If you know someone who has successfully completed a laptop upgrade before, he or she could be your best friend. An upgrade is much cheaper than a new machine; you could get another 4 or 5 years from your laptop if you upgrade it now.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
30 January 2014

I have a 2 year old 15 inch MacBookPro, a 5 year old 24 inch iMac and a 2 year old iPad 2.

The MacBookPro is in use throughout the day and has all the email and other correspondence, presentations and photos that I am likely to need. I have been using mobile broadband for a few years, so I can keep in touch and update a website easily. Since the laptop is my life, I regularly do backups.

The iMac is where I keep an archive of important documents and a copy of my email back to 1999. Sometimes these emails contain very useful information, even if it was of little significance at the time. The 24 inch screen is great for desktop publishing, accurate drawings and viewing one document while working on another.

I use my iPad when out for the day and it often lives out of sight in the car. My MiFi mobile broadband dongle works with both the iPad and the laptop, and costs me around £55 for a new sim, which lasts a year. Though I love the battery life and portability of the iPad, I find it has its limitations. For example, it is a pain to scroll down long Web pages like those on Which? Conversation, which is so easy to do on my laptop.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Haggis says:
30 January 2014

It’s worth remembering that the initial purchase price is only part (albeit a large part) of the overall cost consideration. There’s the cost of software, upgrades, repairs and time wasted when things go wrong.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
MsSupertech says:
1 February 2014

Software costs? Almost everything I use can be downloaded free… Repairs? Only ever needed one in all my years of computer ownership. Upgrades? Again, usually free stuff…
The only thing I spend money on is a new mouse now and then…
I’ll admit to a bit of time spent sorting out problems but I enjoy the challenge and with regular backups to fall back on there isn’t much I won’t try to tackle, despite being a complete amateur.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of tonyp
Member
tonyp says:
31 January 2014

I’m somewhat knee deep in various computers! My rather ancient W95 desktop is still used as a general purpose workhorse for many applications, it is not connected to the internet. I also have a W98 desktop used for some specific applications because it has ‘real’ DOS available and an RS232 serial port. For some of these applications I also have a couple of W98 laptops when I need to use them away from ‘base’. Then there are my two XP laptops which are steadily being replaced by the use of a recently acquired W7 lap top. Finally, there is the tablet that I am actually using to post this!

The point is that there are horses for courses. Different machines suit different needs. Having just one type available can be somewhat restricting.

By the way, why does the questionnaire at the start of this conversation exclude laptops with screens between 15 and 17 inches? After all, a very popular screen size is 15.6 inches!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
Malcolm R says:
31 January 2014

“By the way, why does the questionnaire at the start of this conversation exclude laptops with screens between 15 and 17 inches?”
I hadn’t noticed this. Mine is 15.4″. Incidentally, all this is likely to fall foul of the imperial vs. metric police (see earlier conversation, currently gone quiet). The label on my laptop is only in inches (no metric equivalent), and Which?’s intro only mentions inches. Why is this and does it matter (not to me!).

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Member
Patrick Steen says:
31 January 2014

I’ve tweaked the poll 🙂

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of briansg
Member
bsg says:
31 January 2014

I agree with the horses for courses view. Also very relevant is the operating system. We have got Windows Vista And Windows 7 desktop computers in daily use at home with Windows XP and 98 base units ‘mothballed’ in case required. I have just bought a large laptop for use out of the home but for me its biggest problem is the Windows 8.1 operating system which I find extremely user unfriendly after 20 years experience as a windows user. (Maybe a new inexperienced user would have fewer problems from preconceived ideas of how to use a computer.). Businesses are apparently still buying machines with Windows 7 but I did not see any for domestic use when I looked at the market for cheaper laptops.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of tonyp
Member
tonyp says:
31 January 2014

Although I have not tried it for myself, I understand that it is still possible to buy an official copy of W7, with licence, to replace W8.1. Having heard a lot of bad reviews concerning W8.1 I managed to find a suitable W7 laptop from Morgan Computers when I was looking to update from XP.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Jon says:
31 January 2014

Windows 7 (in all it’s varieties) is still available from the smaller suppliers. Just Google it – but beware there are lot of fakes and illegal copies about on e bay. I’ve used a firm called PC Specialist who have Win 7 still available on CD. Naturally the likes of PC World will tell you it is no longer available. Don’t be taken in !

jon

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Peter M says:
31 January 2014

I have a mix of desktop systems, some small footprint, vertical, or small enough to go behind a screen, plus a few (old) iMac systems, and a number of laptops. The laptops are often used with a second screen connected (or HDMI to a big screen TV, 40″ or 42″). Although I have a tablet and phones, I tend to want plenty of space on screen for multiple browser windows so I have 17″ screens, 19″ and 21/22″ monitors / LED TVs with HDMI, DVI or VGA inputs.

Not convinced there’s any big problem with using a laptop in an ‘office’ setting – they are usually quieter than the older PC ‘tower’ systems or ‘desktop’ models which are simply big slabs, and while those desktop/tower PCs had more expansion options (and flexibility to install radio, ISDN, and replacement/ additional graphics cards) they were often noisy, large and quite heavy (needed to dispose of a dozen before moving to a smaller house)…

Have to agree with Tonyp – horses for courses – plenty of options, but have also recently seen article suggesting people might be better moving from Vista and XP to Linux and I’d agree – as Windows has developed it’s been a bit of a ‘hog’ on memory and resources and rather than upgrade an old PC to try Windows 8.

Finally, if buying new, to consider a Chromebook at around £200 rather than a Windows or Apple device (at 2 to 5 times that). I really do think some people are taken in by ‘hype’ and pay waaaay too much (especially for Apple gear like iPads).

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of tonyp
Member
tonyp says:
31 January 2014

I had a look at Linux. It seems pretty versatile but the open source nature can mean that some applications will not work on all flavours. This is particularly so if the application was originally intended for Windows or DOS.

Perhaps I would change my mind if I had more time to play with the system, but life is too short to try everything and for me computers are tools rather than things to play with!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Derek Putley says:
21 February 2014

I moved my main PCs over to Linux last year, after I fell foul of some malware posing as a “fake” Abobe Flash Player upgrade request pop-up on my Windows 7 laptop. I had also tried Linux at home a few years before and I do also use it at work for technical computing.

Otherwise, my favourite version of Windows is XP – to me all of the more recent Windows versions seem very bloated and slow in comparison to XP. As Microsoft are ending their support for XP this year, now is a good time to consider “upgrading” old XP boxes to run Linux. This can be done either by replacing Windows altogether or by setting the machine to offer the choice of either at start up.

In general, Linux does not run Windows sofware – but provides a vast range of alternative software, much of which is free. There are ways to run some Windows software under Linux, for example I can run my copy of Office 2000 using a Linux program called Wine to act as a bridge.

My recent experience is that most common forms of Linux will readiliy install and run on new-ish PCs. Very many different versions are available, so it can be worth trying a few different versions to see if you can find one that easily does what you want.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of DaveL
Member
DavidL says:
31 January 2014

There’s no beating a desktop PC with a decent keyboard, mouse, and monitor for doing real work comfortably.
For travelling I’ve recently got one of the new breed low power/long battery life laptop/tablet PC convertibles (running full Windows) – as allows me to do all I need (which a tablet alone won’t), while being just as portable as a tablet.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
Mr. M says:
31 January 2014

Completely disagree about the “need” for a desktop. I have a laptop for use around the house or when out-and-about. But when I do high-resolution graphics or detailed Excel charting work, I simply connect to an external (24-inch) monitor and USB keyboard/mouse setup. Laptops match the power of desktops with the big advantage of portability!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Megan dog says:
31 January 2014

I have got a pedal bike (with lights) and a pair of walking boots (with laces). Covers most situations.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
BackOut46 says:
31 January 2014

Nice one Megandog. I hope you carry a penknife and a couple of hanks of bale string as well?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Megan dog says:
31 January 2014

Hi.
Thanks for your reply. Would have sent this earlier but I had to go out to buy cellotape. Must move with the times and string is now “old tec”.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
BackOut46 says:
31 January 2014

Never be without bale string. The modern stuff is polyprop, very hi-tech. It holds up everything here, even my trousis.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Megan dog says:
31 January 2014

You may have fallen on hard times but you have convinced me. Tomorrow, I’ll buy a ball of string (large) and a book on 21st century knots to ensure I can use it properly. Does the string holding up your trousers ever constitute a health hazard?.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
BackOut46 says:
31 January 2014

I’m a farmer, I’m used to hard times, eh wot old chap?
Do you think this conversation is holding its own technically? I may be hiding my light under a bushel or whatever the expression is, but ask me anything about, say, Linux, I know about that, it’s what was on the kitchen floor when I was a child. And windows….

PS; No, unless it’s still going through the baler with the hay.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Megan dog says:
31 January 2014

We seem to have covered all the basics and have done so, if I may say, in a thorough and constructive manner. Your technical knowledge will have impressed many IT professionals.

Our conversation probably peaked when you mentioned Linux and a baler. Reading between the lines, your personal baler has lots of lights above the cab and packs string into tidy oblong bundles or round circles ready for people like myself to use.

Thank you for all your helpful advice on string and good luck with your farming. Michael H..

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
BackOut46 says:
31 January 2014

A very refreshing non-nerdy conversation in a nerdy jungle. I do like a good bit of anarchy! Especially silly stuff.
All the best, Nick H.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
BackOut46 says:
31 January 2014

I have a three year-old iMac desktop, an iPad 2 and an iPhone 5. All (pretty reliably) talk to each other through iCloud.
The desktop (now with the latest Mavericks OS which has iMessage and FaceTime) I use for work stuff, the iPad is in my sitting room and does most of my Messaging and emails and surfing, and the iPhone which I have with me at all times does just about everything but is too small to do much more than ‘phone, texting and limited emailing.
All this lot didn’t come cheap but I find it’s pretty reliable and does what I want without being clunky and nerdy (did you hear that, Microsoft???) and I’m very happy with it. And I’m not easily tempted to buy the latest Apple stuff, though they keep trying hard…..

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Longstanding Which Member says:
31 January 2014

According to your survey, 60% of your members use a desk-top computer – the only type that you don’t test.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Ian6789
Member
Weeyin says:
31 January 2014

I have a smatphone, Ipad and laptop but my number one choice is still my self build desktop PC. It recently failed on me (motherboard issue), so I bought new motherboard, processor, memory and new case for less than £300. I used the existing hard drives, screens, video card, wireless keyboard and mouse. My Windows 7 licence and Office licence could still be legally used on this new system. I now have a new system that gives a “windows experience” rating of 6.0 which is 1.5 points lower due to my “old” video card. Horses for courses but for anything requiring copy and paste work, comparison look ups; my PC with dual screen wins hands down any day. The tablet is great for holidays or days away. The smart phone is invaluable with its free gps golfing apps on the golf course and of course for the ocassional phone call and text. The laptop is now pretty redundant.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
alan says:
31 January 2014

i have just ordered a 12.1″ screen replacement ultra-portable laptop which hopefully will do all i require.
my existing 13″ laptop is 6 years old and runs windows xp which looses its microsoft support in april, hence the ordered replacement running windows 7.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of chris - the speaker
Member
Chris, Halifax says:
31 January 2014

When we needed a PC we went to a local independant shop, Computer Warhouse, based close to home. They are on Which? Local too. The guy built a PC that matched our current needs and a bit more. Fast forward 5 years and we needed to upgrade and once again Computer Warehouse did the business for us. We now have a personalised PC that will handle even the heaviest Photoshop work and still run things in the background.
We also had problems with a laptop and that was fixed very quickly and not a bad price either. We also get printer inks there, non manufacturer, and a full set of ink, (Colour and Black) for our old Epson C62 is only £10.
Check out these independant shops before you go off to the likes of PC World or Currys and see what they can offer. You don’t have to buy a mainstream machine and you won’t pay mainstream prices either.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of tonyp
Member
tonyp says:
31 January 2014

I have often bought computing equipment, including my current W7 laptop, from Morgan Computers. Good range of stuff at reasonable prices

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Lister says:
31 January 2014

Desktop PC customised from Computer Planet running Linux (Ubuntu)
Laptop running Windows 8, which I haven’t bothered using in months. Mainly bought it to play Simcity (game turned out to be very buggy) and Football Manager (now available on Linux)
iPod Touch and iPhone, which I use often

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Liz says:
31 January 2014

We had our 2 laptops stolen and were faced with the dilemma of PC, laptop or tablet. After much deliberation we bought a PC with the plan to maybe buy something portable at a later date. Our main reasoning was that if we were burgled again we would be less likely to lose it than something easier to grab. They’re also a good price for what you get. And with wireless mouse and keyboard you’re less tied to a desk these days.
I was slightly disappointed that Which didn’t review any of the main PCs available as we would have appreciated the advice!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Tony says:
31 January 2014

I use a desktop as my main computer. When people ask me what computer they should buy, I ask them what they need it for. Often they don’t want to answer this question as it rarely results in the answer they wanted i.e. the latest tablet or ultra portable laptop!!
I use microsoft programs, photoshop, listen to music and being a keen photographer have lots of photos. I never watch films except when away and then play them though a TV screen wherever I am. I don’t play games.
So I have a desktop with a large hard drive, fast processor and memory and a moderate sized monitor. It is plugged into my superhub by ethernet cable so providing me with fast broadband. I use a backup drive for my photos and valuable files.
There would be little point in using a tablet or ultra portable as they have tiny hard drives, (SSHDs),small screens, and cost twice as much.
For travel, I use a netbook and DVD drive. The cost of both computers is less than an ultra potable which would satisfy neither of my requirements although of course it would look good.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Alan G says:
31 January 2014

I use 3 desktops all tuned to their tasks. The first is my main workhorse and runs Linux, the other two run Windows (XP and 8.1). XP is for Video editing (can’t find anything good enough on Linux although Lightworks looks promising even if not free) and the 8.1 is for Lightroom/Photoshop for my photography, again nothing beats Adobe in the Linux space for photo editing.
I use a Linux netbook when on holiday and have a new tablet that I use for web browsing/email in the living room, but don’t use it as much as expected.
I also have an 11 year old pre-Intel iBook that runs iTunes and feeds my stereo.
Not sure if all these single purpose PCs count though?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Phil says:
31 January 2014

I use a desktop for photo editing, big spreadsheets and power stuff. A laptop for portability when out and about and giving presentations; and a tablet for consuming stuff on the sofa. Each have their merits and disadvantages.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Norman T says:
31 January 2014

I use a home-built desktop which is upgraded frequently. Last mod was an SSD to replace the HDD so it’s now almost completely silent. With a quad-core i7 it’s far more powerful than any laptop under £1500 and, with a 24″ monitor it’s ideal for video editing.
However, in front of the TV or on holiday a tablet (new Nexus 7) is all I need.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of VynorHill
Member
Vynor Hill says:
31 January 2014

When I bought my two desk top computers this was the what everyone bought. One is connected to the web and runs Vista and the other -which goes nowhere near the internet – runs XP. Both do my photo editing, documents and writing and the XP also runs a brilliant language translator which won’t run on any other machine. My XP machine was built for me but I found a bargain in P.C. World and, despite misgivings, it was an Advent. It still runs well and is approaching seven years old.
Having to access E.mails from more than one address, I bought a 17″laptop running Windows 8(another bargain from PC World!) to use “abroad” when the computer at the second address died. I am very pleased with this and get on well with Windows 8.1 except for closing down aps. I do miss the red corner X. Swiping is less intuitive. I also have a smart phone which I can use for internet access and for looking up information on the go.
I made sure that the laptop had a dvd drive -blu ray in this case. This ruled out notebooks and ultrabooks. I don’t find the size or weight to be a problem when the laptop is in its carry case.
If I was more of a social animal I might be looking at tablets, but at present they are of no use to me. I have a wireless keyboard and mouse to combat the problems typing on a laptop keyboard.
When it comes to replace the desktops, I shall probably go for laptops to free up desk space but they will probably have solid state drives and internal or external dvd drives too.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
erik99 says:
31 January 2014

I have a laptop running W7, which I like, but is not too convenient to take away. I did use a netbook, but that started playing up very badly because of an internal connection that runs through the hinge, and I replaced it with another Windows netbook. When that failed inside the guarantee period, I gave in and bought a tablet running Android. Experiencing initial problems, I wrote to Which? Computing, and was congratulated for coming up-to-date! I hate the android OS, I hate the touch-screen working (the finger is such a blunt instrument!), and I hate having to download apps to do basic tasks like reading PDFs or unzipping files.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
Malcolm R says:
31 January 2014

I’m rethinking the future after these comments. Before my old laptop gives up I am now thinking of replacing it with a desktop – I don’t use the portability and it should still be around anyway. In the absence of Which?’s guidance, anyone recommend reliable makes?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
31 January 2014

Apple.

In using Apple desktops and laptops since 1992 I have only had a single breakdown, when a hard drive required replacement. I had a hinge break on a laptop, some time after I dropped it. I still use it for displays at events, where I would not want my newer machine stolen or damaged. Apple desktops and laptops do well in Which? tests.

I hate the company but like their hardware.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
Malcolm R says:
1 February 2014

wavechange, I’ve never got to grips with Apple. I’m used to MS Office, MS Money, AllyCAD, where I am familiar with some useful details of the software and don’t really want to change. How does the Apple OS handle such things?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
1 February 2014

Malcolm – I have never attempted to run Windows on a Mac, but here’s what I learned a few years ago. One of the alternatives is to partition the hard drive and run Apple Boot Camp, so that you have a dual-boot machine running OSX (Mac operating system and Windows). To avoid having to re-boot there are third-party applications including Parallels Desktop and VMware Fusion. I presume they are emulators.

I am certainly not going to pretend that the Apple platform offers anything like the same choice of software as is available for the PC.

MS Office has long been available for the Mac. A major difference is that there has never been a version of the database Access for Mac. Microsoft released Excel for the Mac before it became available on the PC.

When I mentioned that I had few problems with Macs, that refers to desktop and laptop machines at both home and at work. Not everyone has been so lucky.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
Malcolm R says:
1 February 2014

wavechange, thanks. It would be useful if we had some guidance on reliable makes of PC.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
1 February 2014

From memory, the information about computer brand reliability is fairly basic on the Which? website.

If you are planning to move from a laptop to a desktop, replacing faulty parts is easier and therefore cheaper. I expect that compact all-in-one machines lie in between laptops and traditional desktops in this respect.

With a laptop, even a failing battery gives protection against brief interruptions in the mains supply. With a desktop machine, a UPS (uninterruptible power supply) can both protect the hardware and help avoid file corruption.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of mrgee
Member
MrGee says:
1 February 2014

I have always had a desktop because, being old and retired, I have no need for a portable PC and a desktop gives me a big easy-to-read screen and masses of storage. Recently I have also bought a Hudl tablet for two reasons; first it is handy to be able to watch YouTube and to access my emails whilst sitting in my Lounge and secondly it only cost me £4 as I was able to buy it using Tesco vouchers.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of kvet
Member
Anthony Kaye says:
1 February 2014

I’ve had at least 4 desktops over the last 15 years or so. My present one, unsurprisingly, is immensely better than my first.I also have an iPad and occasionally use my wife’s laptop, but I’m much happier with the d/top as my rather large fingers are more likely to hit the right keys-I’m no touch typist.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Pat Raftery says:
1 February 2014

Linux? I couldn’t make anything work on it! For instance it couldn’t find my printer. I would like a fast desktop but my laptop seems to work well ‘though its 4 years old! thanks for the input, very interesting!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
Derek Putley says:
21 February 2014

Linux does not readily support all makes and models of printers and/or scanners – so that is one area where Windows is arguably superior. Luckily for me, my old Canon MP750 is supported quite well for printing from Linux. I can also use its scanner under Linux, but the Canon supplied Windows software does a much better job of making scanned copies of documents.

I still have an old Windows desktop that I use for printing and scanning – and for playing Windows games on (if I can find the time).

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Vivian Brumpton says:
1 February 2014

I tend to use my Galaxy Note to access the internet nowadays & only use my pc for things android can’t do – Flash & printing, & my husband watches BT Sport football on my pc.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of mike
Member
mike says:
1 February 2014

I purchased a 10inch screen “netbook” several years ago.

I pondered for some time whether to buy a tablet since my netbook was “showing its age”

Eventually I decided to replace the HDD (hard disk drive) in my netbook with an SSD (solid state disk). This speeded up the netbook and gave it a battery life of 4+ hours. I now have what is effectively a tablet but it has the convenience of a keyboard.

Incidentally – I never was very keen of the concept of a tablet with an on screen keyboard.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Sue, Bristol says:
1 February 2014

I too am looking to replace my desktop soon, and would be interested to hear others’ recommendations. Dell used to be a good bet, but don’t hear so much of them these days – are they still as reliable?

And does anyone know of a trustworthy site where I can go and get help to put together a spec for a new computer?

Also – I have a 5 year old Dell netbook that freezes on many net pages, especially when I open and use Facebook. Is this just a memory problem? or something else?

thanks!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
Planner says:
3 February 2014

I would recommend Medion – they scored well on a Which reliability evaluation and I have found their kit very reliable and support very helpful – both for PC’s and a Medion satnav I own. I did a recent exercise on their site to price up a desktop replacement and for the spec I found an All-in-one came out cheaper. I think that when I replace my desktop PC’s I would opt for an All-in-one – in my experience, although desktops do allow easier upgrade, people rarely actually do change the hardware spec that much. In 9 years of owning 2 Medion PC’s I have only added more RAM – this can also be done on All-in-one’s.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
3 February 2014

I have been very satisfied with my HP desktop set-up with a Brother printer which I have had for over five years now I think. I don’t exactly stretch the machine and much of the time it is in use as a word-processor really. Since I don’t have any other equipment on which I can access the internet I have depended on this PC and it has never let me down. One advantage of a desktop is that you cannot drag it around with you and use it in inappropriae places or at inappropriate times, although some people might see that as a drawback I suppose.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
MsSupertech says:
1 February 2014

Because of a shortage of space I have never owned a desktop PC at home. I’ve always had laptops – although my first one cost a small fortune relative to desktop prices. I generally upgrade every 3 years or so.
As far as I can tell, the only disadvantage is that it would be tricky for me to upgrade or change components but I’ve never had the least inclination to do that…
For genuine mobility I rely on my smartphone and a Google Nexus 7 tablet.
I may consider a larger tablet+keyboard combo for home use in future.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Planner says:
3 February 2014

I have 2 networked desktop PC’s which I bought from Aldi some 9 years ago (Medion XP models). They do pretty much everything we (wife & I) want to do with computers – email, skype and web surfing. I rebuilt them a year ago and Medion were helpful in providing detailed information on how to go about the task. The PC’s have never actually failed; the only issues I have had is a failed CD writer in one PC and a failed network card in the other. Both problems resolved fairly easily. I use the shared drive to store all our files and back this up to the other PC so if one PC does fail I will be able to access all our data irrespective of which PC fails. I recognise that support for XP ceases in April this year but the PC hardware will not support the latest Win 8.1 operating system so I am in a quandary about what to do. The hardware is virtually worthless now – even trade-in is only a token gesture. My view is to keep the two PC’s operational and accept that the OS is no longer supported. We have a tablet (Hudl) complete with keyboard case which we use for holidays and we have been able to do everything on the Hudl we can do with the desktop. While the tablet keyboard is a huge usability boon once home we tend to return to the desktops. Overall I think we are content with our computer setup – it’s economical and does everything we need from it.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
3 February 2014

I am happy with my washing machine, cooker, microwave, hi-fi, etc which are all over 25 years old and still doing a good job. I would not be happy without a modern computer, though I do dig out ones older than yours when I need to run obsolete software to access old files or because I don’t have equivalent modern software.

If you are happy with your old computers then keep using them, but keep backups in case you have a problem.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of mike
Member
mike says:
3 February 2014

Planner

It sounds as though you have a fair level of expertise in which case you could consider using UBUNTU open source operating system. It is almost as user friendly as Microsoft Windows and good technical support is available through Forums etc.

These is also open source software available for most common tasks including an office suite (LibreOffice).

The only time that you may experience difficulty using this free of charge operating system is if you have any special purpose software or an obscure peripheral for which drivers may not be available. You will probably find that it runs OK on your computer because it generally requires less resources than Microsoft Windows.

Why not try backing up one of your Windows PCs and give UBUNTU a try. If you have taken a complete backup of you existing system, you can always go back to Windows if you do not like.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
3 February 2014

Planner, Saturday’s Daily Telegraph (Rick Maybury) covered the XP topic. Essentially he said keep using it and don’t worry. Microsoft Security Essentials will no longer update virus definitions, but there are plenty of free alternatives, it says, with examples.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Planner says:
4 February 2014

Thanks to Mike and Malcolm r for their comments. I had never heard of UBUNTO – until now of course. I’ve had a quick look at the web site and I might give it a try. I do have a bit of expertise being an ex electronics engineer from the days of ‘valves’ but I moved into IT for a few years before I retired. My overriding principle is KISS keep it simple (stupid) which in my experience is always the best approach. Your comments have reassured me about keeping my XP machines operational.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Derek Putley says:
21 February 2014

If you like XP (as I do!) then you might like the “Lubuntu” flavour of Ubuntu best.

I particularly like a derivative of that called LXLE (see http://lxle.net/) which comes bundled with lots of useful software preinstalled.

These versions give a Destop experience that is pretty much a “crib” of the Windows XP desktop.

The main standard version of Ubuntu now comes with a very different destop called Unity, which not everyone likes. A bit like Windows 8, Unity is quite different from the general Windows 95/98/2000/XP (etc…) model, so there is a steeper initial learning curve – arguably for little ultimate benefit. Unity has done for Ubuntu something akin to what Windows 8 has done for Microsoft – so a derivative of Ubuntu known as Linux Mint now seems to have become the “most popular” Linux family.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
AK Martin says:
5 February 2014

I looked for the most “powerful” desktop I could find and ended up with Dell Alien. This was a VERY expensive, big machine with a 7 core processor and 12gB memory.

It failed.again and again and a gain. Eventually Dell decided to replace the Motherboard, and over some 3 engineer visits, everything else. It still didn’t work! So they then decided to change the computer.

It now is a slight down graded machine and it still has lots of problems. Given the choice, I would avoid Dell absolutely, or at least their “high power machines”!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
Derek Putley says:
2 March 2014

I have had a couple of low cost Dell desktops – both have been great machines. I still have the Vista-era quad-core desktop – this cost me about £300 in Tesco when they were selling them.

One way to get a fast “destop” would be to buy an off-the-shelf machine sold as a “server” – these seem to come with the fastest and most reliable components in them.

Another way would be to entrust a local computer shop to assemble a besopke machine. When I used to frequent computer fairs in Birmingham, I often saw firms such as Bytetech Computers doing such work there on a “while you wait” basis.

Desktops are also suitable subjects for “home build” projects. You won’t necessarily save any money compared to the cost of an off-the-shelf product – but you can at least tailor the machine for your exact needs.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Derrick says:
22 March 2014

I am getting on in years and time is getting evermore valuable, I no longer want to be and unpaid machine minder, housekeeper, network manager, I want to recover my life and basically let Google assume that role. Give chromeOS and And use strong passwords with multifactor logins a go, using what ever form factor seems appropriate at session time.
Can which! have a go at this brief. Can Google be trusted! Any better or worse than the others around in the world.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
 

Related discussions