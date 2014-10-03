We asked you who was to blame for the ‘bendy’ iPhone 6. The emerging debate caught my interest when it curved in a direction I wasn’t expecting – don’t blame it on Apple.

As the iPhone 6 ‘bendgate’ story went viral, many of you were quick to come to Apple’s defence. Paul led the way by arguing that people are too trigger happy to criticise:

‘People are far too quick to judge, place blame and jump on the bandwagon these days. There is no real proof that the iPhone 6 Plus is “flawed”. After every major manufacturer releasing a new phone, stories are always quick to circulate – “my phone burst into flames” or “my charger exploded”. These “stories” then turn out to be owner error rather than a fault of the manufacturer. Let’s gather the facts before we judge!’

Thanks Paul, we’re awarding you our Comment of the Week! While Wavechange broadly agreed with Paul, he still felt products could launch with faults:

‘I agree that some people are just waiting to criticise new products, especially with popular items such as phones. Nevertheless there are a few problems. I had a cheap Nokia phone that contained a battery that was recalled for safety reasons. I received a replacement battery very promptly.’

It’s down to you if your phone goes bananas

The debate then turned to how people treat their phones. Paulyb made his thoughts clear:

‘Cars dent went lent on, but you wouldn’t take it back and get a panel replaced if you knocked it, would you? If “yes”, please tell me which car and I’ll go out and buy it!’

On a similar note, Simon added some additional advice from our Google+ page:

‘Simple, stop putting an expensive phone in your back pocket. And not just because if you sit on it it will bend, but also because it’s so easy to pick pocket them!’

Still a rotten Apple

Not everyone was lining up to defend Apple, like ‘Make a positive out of a negative’:

‘Rename it the iPhone Flex 6+. Got to hand it to Apple, they are marketeers supreme. They have done a fine job of convincing folk to queue up in their millions for the privilege of purchasing a flawed phone that by any sane measure is way overpriced.’

Have you had any experiences with the bendy iPhone 6 Plus? Do you think we treat our products with too little respect?