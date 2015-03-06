A new Yougov poll shows that most of us are happy to have a thicker phone in exchange for a longer battery life. But if that’s the way things are going, you can count me out.

Three quarters of people would prefer a thicker phone with longer battery life to a thinner one with shorter life. My question is, why?

It took me by surprise that only one in 10 said they’d prefer to sacrifice battery life for a thinner phone. Surely, we want to push technology forward, rather than go back to lugging bricks around?

I’ve never liked having things in my pockets, I just find it too uncomfortable. To get round the problem, I just try to make things as thin as possible. I put my cards in an Oyster card holder and have an iPhone 5 – the ideal size for a phone in my view. They both take up such little room, I hardly notice they’re there.

And that’s why I have to buck the above poll and say I’d prefer a slimmer phone with a shorter battery life than a thicker phone with a longer battery life.

Why do we need more battery power?

I’d say I’m an average phone user. I use it for all the usual tasks – social, emails and texts – and it easily gets me through the day. While I must admit I rarely use it to make calls, I’m not convinced my lack of calls is what’s stopping my battery from draining. Quite simply, there’s just not enough need to extend my phone’s battery life.

Plus, when looking at the survey in more detail, I think people still hold a high value to thinner phones. While a thicker phone with longer battery life won an overall majority, more than half still said they keep their phone in their pocket – why would you want a thick phone in your pocket?

To add another stat, four in 10 felt that the thinness of their phone was ‘somewhat important’ when deciding which phone to buy. That compares to only one in 10 who said it’s ‘not important at all’.

Of course, this all comes down to how much thicker the phone needs to be to significantly increase the battery life. Still, my view is the thinner the better.

Are you like me and would you prefer to push technology forward and call for thinner phones? Or would you prefer a thicker phone, just to be sure that it will get you through the day?

Would you opt for a thicker phone for more battery life? Yes - my phone never makes it through the day (64%, 390 Votes) No - I have more than enough battery (36%, 220 Votes) Total Voters: 610