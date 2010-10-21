Splitting up with your ex has previously resulted in a secondary affliction – your Facebook feed would still update with their photos. The site has now softened the pain by culling these pics from your online life.

We’ve previously talked about what makes you unfriend a Facebook mate – mindless updates came out on top.

But what happens when your ex-girlfriend or ex-boyfriend dumps you? Do you throw them onto the ‘unfriended’ pile too? If not, their constant photos could become a daily slap in the face(book).

Well the social network has taken action with one of its newest features – the ‘Photo Memories’ box. This often appears in the top-right corner and scrolls through long forgotten photos of your friends.

However, the algorithm that’s used to pick these pics selects the friends you’ve interacted with most. Understandably these are often your significant others, whether they be exes or not.

Facebook tries its best not to depress

Some users were so distressed by the frequency of their exes’ photos that they set up a group demanding the removal of Photo Memories. It quickly grew to 500 members and Facebook was forced into taking action – Photo Memories will no longer show photos of friends who you were previously in a relationship with.

So was this all a fuss about nothing, or is being haunted by your previous romantic endeavours a legitimate complaint? If it is, why can’t we simply remove the Photo Memories box altogether?