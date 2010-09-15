The march of the 3D TVs is well under way, even though the majority of the votes in our poll suggest that we’re not interested in the technology. It looks like the required glasses may be the sticking point.

So far in our poll over half of you won’t be buying a 3D TV. A quarter of you claim you’re likely to buy one in the next five years, with 9% within two years, and 12% in the next 12 months.

Although the jury’s still out on this – please go and have your say in the poll – it doesn’t look like many of you are interested in watching your telly in three-dimensions. And one of those limiting factors, as argued by Mike Briggs in his Convo against 3D tech, is the need for 3D glasses.

3D vision damaged by glasses

Having to wear bulky shutter-glasses, which currently cost a small fortune, are apparently holding us back. In a study by The Nielsen Company, 57% of people surveyed said the required glasses were the reason they wouldn’t buy a 3D set.

And many of you agreed in your comments on our previous 3D TV articles. Chad declared that “3D is a gimmick and until it’s glasses free it will stay a gimmick”. Terfar added that he “cannot see users wearing glasses to watch 3D TV”.

As a glasses wearer, Michael Bates felt that “the addition of any glasses worn over the top of [his] own makes for a very uncomfortable and distracting experience”.

Unsurprisingly, in this age of multiple gadget handling, nearly nine in ten people felt that the glasses would constrain them from multitasking while they watch TV.

Lack of 3D content doesn’t worry gamers

Other concerns include the lack of content, either broadcast or on disc, since there are still only five true 3D Blu-rays on sale in the UK. But unsurprisingly, it’s the tech-savvy gamers who’re likely to jump on to the 3D band wagon.

Seven in ten gamers told Neilsen they were interested in playing games in 3D. With 3D gaming already on Sony’s PlayStation 3, gaming could very well be the deciding factor in the technology’s success, just as the console had a hand in Blu-ray’s victory.

A comment on another Conversation confirms this view – Jeremy explains that “video games will end up playing a large part in this, but only inasmuch as giving home 3D more publicity and making it more acceptable in your own living room.”

So where do these results leave 3D TV? It looks like the technology certainly has the potential to take off in a big way, but it’s unlikely to explode until glasses-free TVs go mainstream.

When will you buy a 3D TV? You mad? I won't (51%, 319 Votes) Within the next five years (27%, 171 Votes) Within the next 12 months (12%, 72 Votes) Within the next two years (10%, 61 Votes) Total Voters: 623