April Fools’ Quiz: can you spot the truths from the lies?

April Fool
Patrick Steen Conversation Editor
We love a good April Fools’ joke on Which? Convo, so we thought we’d put together a quiz to see if you can spot the truths amongst the lies.

It’s 1 April, which means only one thing – you need to stay on your guard with every single announcement made today. Is it true, is it not? I say ‘not’.

We’ve had our own fair share of fun over the years with our April Fools’ jokes, but now we thought we’d quiz you on how savvy you are at spotting them.

Take our quiz to see if you can spot the truth amongst the lies:

How did you score? Oh and if you’ve seen any good April Fools’ today, then please share them with us too!

Comments
wavechange says:
1 April 2016

Too much of a challenge for me, Patrick. I got only two right. 🙁

“…you need to stay on your guard with every single announcement made today.” I thought that April Fools’ jokes expired at 12 noon.

Hide replies ∧
Patrick Steen says:
1 April 2016

Haha sorry Wavechange. Just goes to show that the real announcements are just as foolish.

Well with different time zones, I stay on guard for the whole day.

Andrew Collins says:
1 April 2016

Don’t worry wavechange, I embarrassingly scored 2/7 too! It was a great quiz though, right?

wavechange says:
1 April 2016

Hi Andrew – I’m always grateful for a bit of humour. I learn a few things after reading Which? Convo. As of today, I know that there is a large stone sculpture of a jar of Marmite, where it is, how big it is and where to find it.

Patrick Steen says:
1 April 2016

This Gmail April Fools didn’t go down very well…

http://www.theverge.com/2016/4/1/11344044/google-gmail-mic-drop-button-april-fool

VynorHill says:
1 April 2016

A little late in the day, but I’ve been badly delayed by the introduction of speed humps on the motorway. Correction, that should read potholes. I was wondering whether to write this, in case the government thought that motorway humps were a good idea. Five out of seven for the quiz but I am still puzzled by the pigeons and their broadband capability. Mine crashed the other day and it would have been quicker to sent my e. mails by p. mail.

Hide replies ∧
Patrick Steen says:
4 April 2016

Hello Vynor, the last question was a bonus and switched things around. In that one you had to spot the lie amongst the truths! So the broadband one was the only fake story 😀

Patrick Steen says:
5 April 2016

Here’s an April Fools that was hand-delivered to Which? HQ…

Hide replies ∧
John Ward says:
5 April 2016

Well I jolly well hope you are taking it seriously, Mr Steen. It’s a wizard topic.

I am looking forward very much to seeing April McPhee’s article. “What makes a good broth?” might be a useful starting point, or something on the Best Buy broomstick, or even a piece on wardrobes.

wavechange says:
5 April 2016

I well remember Harry’s Convo about ‘Bretchup’ but cannot remember the one on giraffe bread.

Like John, I’m looking forward to April hosting a discussion, maybe with a little help from mum and dad.

Patrick Steen says:
5 April 2016

Here’s the giraffe bread story, though it didn’t appear on Convo: http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-16812545

I was looking forward to it too, but I think we may have to wait until next 1 April… 🙂

John Ward says:
5 April 2016

October 31st would be more convenient for me, Patrick. Sorry if this messes up your schedule.

Patrick Steen says:
5 April 2016

I’m ashamed to say that that took me longer than it should have to understand what you were referring to then.

Caitlin Moran once made a Halloween joke about Witch?

John Ward says:
5 April 2016

As ever, the devil is in the detail.

Suzanna says:
7 April 2016

That was good fun but only got 4/7

