Could apps do more for disabled people?

The rise of the smartphone has generated a whole new world of services easily accessible within an app. But how many are actually helpful? Niall El-Assaad creator of fuelService, an app-based service supporting disabled drivers, joins us to question the usefulness of apps…

I love technology and especially apps, but how many do I actually find useful? Very few.

I can guess what you might be thinking – app fatigue. Smartphone users around the world are downloading apps, looking at them for a minute and never opening them again before eventually binning them off entirely.

Actually, like most things in life, apps are often a much worse experience for disabled people. I lose interest in many apps because most of the services available simply don’t cater for me.

App services

Don’t get me wrong, there are loads of generic apps that are applicable to disabled people, such as apps to order your shopping or get a takeaway delivered. But there are so many areas where we get excluded.

When it comes to travelling it gets far more complicated. You can book train tickets in seconds and travel immediately. But disabled people usually need to then make extra contact with the train company or station and ask for help days in advance – not much of a service!

Finding deals on hotel rooms is simple and booking takes seconds. Unless you need a disabled room, then you’ll invariably have to book at full price on the hotel’s website or call up to check availability.

One of the first things I learnt when I became disabled was that getting petrol was a very hit and miss experience. So I built fuelService, an app-based service to specifically help disabled drivers find and get assistance with refuelling their cars. Now there are over 1000 petrol stations where you can get help at the click of a button.

It’s not just getting help with refuelling, paying is a big problem as well, but Shell helpfully lets you pay via an app from the comfort of your car.

Helpful apps

To me, this all shows how problems can be solved if companies think about it. There are so many ways that tech could help support disabled people if companies rethink how their services work in reality. The possibilities for making life easier are many, and technology can help in a big way.

Is it because companies don’t care? Probably more simply it’s that they don’t know what it is that we need.

There are entrepreneurs everywhere looking for ideas to improve services. And companies should be looking for ways to stand out and better serve their customers.

So, what service or support would you want to simplify your life?

This is a guest contribution by Niall El-Assaad, creator of fuelService. All views expressed here are Niall’s own and not necessarily also shared by Which?.

Comments
3
duncan lucas says:
26 June 2017

Fuel service .org ?-correct ? A lot of T+C apply I would advise anybody to read Carefully before accepting them , you can be contacted by third parties , which can full screen your smartphone , adverts will appear on your screen , those third parties will contact you with their own third parties . While the initial idea is good for somebody not handicapped by a major stroke (loss of use of limbs ) its not something I personally would take up but there again many might. I look forward to other opinions here.

Niall El-Assaad says:
26 June 2017

Thanks for your feedback. The T&C are very much standard and in no way we do any of the things that you suggest. We will not supply your information to third parties, show adverts or do any of the things that you suggest.

I created this as a disabled driver to help people in the same situation as me who cannot put fuel in their own cars. Pure and simple. It is also run as a not for profit and generates money for research into paralysis.

I wonder why people are suspicious of something that is trying to help?

duncan lucas says:
Today 00:28

Niall I am not condemning your app but my first loyalty is to the British general public and I believe in pointing out the points that are usually in “small print ” . I want people to look at any enterprise from a dispassionate point of view , I realize its not the advertising way to go but I am not alone in that you get websites putting both the pro,s and con,s of any type advertised product . On another convo a poster was applauding a very fast internet system being brought out in Eire , I found a technical website that put both the pro,s and con,s and while I thought it was a good idea I had to show the readers what was the downside of it. I know your T+C are no worse than any other on the web and I am certainly not naive and as I have said many times I accept modern methods of making money including the way Which makes money I am not anti-commercialism or capitalism I would just like to see them with small capitals not large ones. I have sold stuff in the past and can put on a good sales pitch , its just I never felt comfortable doing it. As-salamu alaykum !

