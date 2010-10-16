Apple’s mission to stop you ‘sexting’

Apple’s patented a way to censor the naughty words from our text messages. It’s all in an attempt to help parents and jealous partners stop their loved ones sending rude messages, or ‘sexting’.

It’s true, our profanity filter here at Which? Convo has been a little over sensitive. Starring out words like ‘passenger’ and ‘glasses’ due to the apparent saucy words contained within them.

We know, that’s ridiculous. We’re not really that prudish, so we’re working hard to lighten things up a bit. But Apple’s doing the opposite – it’s patented a way to stop your iPhone sending rude texts.

Well, this obviously isn’t about your iPhone. For one, you wouldn’t censor yourself. And two, you’re not the type of person to swear are you? Ok, I’ll take that as a ‘no comment’.

It’s likely that parents are the main target. They’ll be able to stop their kids from engaging in saucy sexting before they’ve come of age. And as CNET UK points out, your controlling other half might be tempted to add the software to your phone, too.

The granted patent works by checking texts before they’re sent – if they’re stuffed with mischievous vocabulary they won’t leave your outbox. An administrator could even be notified of your despicable language and give you a right good telling off. And not in a kinky way.

The system could also block incoming crude messages, but that’d be no fun at all – what drunk messages would you have to laugh at on a Saturday night? But perhaps there’s a silver lining – txtz wit bad grama cud b rujectd or curectd! Are you looking forward to the day when our text censoring overlords arrive?