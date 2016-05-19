Have you had a text, apparently from ‘Apple’, telling you your Apple ID is about to expire? Don’t be fooled – it’s a scam. So what’s being done about it?

I happily admit that I’ve completely bought into the Apple brand. Some people consider them to be a bit expensive, but I love my Apple products. They’re easy to use and the technology’s great. But just like everyone else it would seem that they’re not immune to scams.

Apple ID expiration scam

Apple iPhone users have recently been targeted with a scam text.

This says that your Apple ID is due to expire and advises you to confirm your details via a link which directs you to a very convincing-looking ‘Apple branded’ website.

Must be 4th or 5th text I’ve had on similar theme in last couple of weeks. They don’t give up do they? #applescam pic.twitter.com/gD9agbaXxW — Clare Balding (@clarebalding) April 30, 2016

The site asks for your personal details including date of birth, telephone number, address and payment details – supposedly to unlock your account.

Some security experts have suggested that clicking on the link forwards the message to your contacts. So the scam seems to be spreading like wildfire.

Advice from Apple

As a result of our new scams campaign, I’ve become increasingly concerned about the security of my personal details. So, as an Apple user, I went in search of its advice on this latest scam. What I really wanted to know is what the company is doing about it.

So we asked Apple what it’s advising customers to do. Apple has warned users to be cautious, advising that most account-related activities will take place in iTunes or on an Apple.com website such as the online Apple Store. It has provided guidance on how to spot a genuine Apple email, as well as advice on identifying a phishing email.

Apple also told us that the iTunes Store will never ask you to provide your:

Social Security Number/National Insurance Number

Mother’s maiden name

Full credit card number

Credit card CCV code

Apple also advises that you should never send credit card information, account passwords, or extensive personal information to someone, unless you’ve fully verified that the senders are who they say they are.

But is this enough?

Of course, it must be tough to keep on top of all scams – it’s estimated that one is attempted every six seconds in the UK. But the Apple ID expiration scam is one of the most common types – a phishing message.

Our campaign is calling on companies to do more to safeguard us from scams. It’s important to take adequate steps to protect yourself from falling victim to a scam like this, but we we want companies like Apple to look at what more they could do to protect people from falling victim to scams.

So have you received one of these texts? What did you do about it? Do you think Apple is doing enough to advise its customers?