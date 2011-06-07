/ Technology

Apple’s iCloud music service – another lock on the door

Apple's iCloud
Yesterday Apple announced its long-awaited answer to online music services, iCloud. This, along with iTunes Match, represent two more bricks in the increasingly formidable Apple walled-garden.

That Apple was planning an online music service was a poorly kept secret. Rumours have circulated ever since it purchased the streaming service LaLa in 2009, and it’s hard to hide a massive data centre from the prying eyes of Google Maps! No, the question was always ‘what?’ (with a side order of ‘when?’) rather than ‘if’.

In my view Apple’s recently announced solution is innovative, but also further strengthens the company’s grip on its customers.

Apple finds its own path

Conventional wisdom had it that Apple would go down one of two roads: a music streaming service like Spotify, or a digital locker system like the recently announced Google Music. Never one to stick to convention, Apple has ploughed its own path.

iCloud is a fairly standard digital locker, syncing iTunes purchases and all your useful personal data. It’s not as flexible as Dropbox, which lets you store any file type (not just Apple’s), but iCloud’s integration with Apple devices is its key asset.

iTunes Match, however, is more innovative.

Unlike Google Music and Amazon Cloud Player, which require users to upload their music collections, iTunes Match will scan your entire library and then create an iTunes derived version on your iCloud. Any tracks it can’t identify can be uploaded manually, but given the size of Apple’s music store, that’s bound to be a rare occurrence. The service will cost just $25 (£15) per year – around the price of two albums.

You think you’re out, then they pull you back in

This system has several potential benefits. Not forgetting the key feature of synced music collections across several devices, you’ll save a lot of time by not having to upload your music – especially tricky if you have several gigabytes of it. Plus, £15 is a minor outlay compared to Spotify or Amazon Cloud Player, even if you need to buy your own music.

The benefits to Apple are abundantly clear. For a small price, it hooks users into a music collection and service that’s based entirely on Apple’s preferred file format (AAC). And it uses a system of syncing music that Apple controls, even if the user hasn’t used iTunes to purchase that music in the first place.

Just like its App store, once people have invested in scanning their library, synced their devices and got their music set up just how they want it, what are the odds they’ll jump ship to competitors? They’re stacked in Apple’s favour.

wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
8 June 2011

To use iCloud on a Macintosh computer will require Lion, the new Apple operating system that will be released this summer. For me, that will mean buying a new operating system for 3 Macs. This is a bit annoying, especially since Windows users can use either Windows 7 or Vista.

Dave D
Member
Dave D says:
8 June 2011

But at least Mac upgrades will cost around £20 compared to Windows upgrades that are usually hundreds of pounds and Mac’s generally run far better and have far less issues than the average PC

wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
9 June 2011

Thanks. I had not seen the price, which looks good for a major upgrade.

Member
John Mulholland says:
11 June 2011

The £20 will cover all 3 machines so even cheaper 🙂

Member
John Mulholland says:
11 June 2011

From what I have read/heard so far the innovation is in the degree of integration within the software. Developers are being given APis that will enable their software to also take advantage of iCloud and this will extend its value way beyond Apple’s own software. I think the ability to make a change in a document on my Mac in the morning, go to my iPad sometime during the day and see those changes already in the document, maybe add further changes and then find those reflected in the document on the Mac, all without me having to do anything, is a great leap forward.

Tools like Dropbox are good but you still have to jump through too many hoops to access/modify/reupload the data on IPhones/iPads/IPods.

If iCloud works as advertised it will make everything much more accessible to less computer literate users (and it will also be great for those who do know what they are doing). I certainly hope it is as good as it sounds but we will have to wait and see.

Member
BOLLINGTON PETE says:
15 December 2012

I have just subscribed to iTunes Match; but through gritted teeth.
Cost to American subscribers: $24.99
Cost to British: £21.99 (c.$35.00)

These cost differences seem to apply to all Apple products, way beyond tax differences I believe.

