Do you really need Apple’s extended warranty?

Broken iPhone
Profile photo of Sarah Kidner Sarah Kidner
An Italian watchdog has fined Apple €900,000 (£754,930) for allegedly pushing customers into buying its AppleCare technical support service. Have you ever bought an Apple warranty and found it to be unnecessary?

Italian laws require companies to offer a two-year warranty on products free of charge. The Italian anti-trust watchdog says Apple didn’t make this clear when selling its own AppleCare product.

The Italian Competition & Market Authority concluded that the information provided by Apple was organised in a way likely to lead consumers to believe that they were entitled only to Apple’s one-year commercial guarantee and related after-sales services.

It also said Apple didn’t adequately inform customers that they could already benefit from a two-year legal guarantee. The Authority found this to be a misleading and aggressive selling practice. In short, it seems, Italian customers paid for protection they didn’t need.

Do you need an extended warranty?

It’s easy to see how people are tempted to buy extended warranties, such as AppleCare. After all, when you’ve spent hundreds of pounds on a shiny new gadget, you want to protect it – I know I do. But you don’t need an extended warranty in order to do that.

In the UK you already have some protection under the Sale of Goods Act (SOGA). If the item you purchase is not of satisfactory quality, not fit for purpose or doesn’t match the pre-sale description the retailer is obliged to repair or replace that item for free during the expected lifetime of the product (up to a maximum of six years).

If the fault becomes apparent within the first few weeks after purchase, you can get a full refund. These rights don’t cover accidental damage, or damage caused by you – but surprisingly, extended warranties don’t always cover you for these either.

Is AppleCare worth paying for?

Apple isn’t alone in cashing in on extended warranties; as we’ve previously reported, the market in this country is worth £750 million, according to the Office of Fair Trading (OFT).

AppleCare costs £139 for an extra two-year’s protection for an iMac, £40 to cover an iPod touch or iPod classic, and £61 for the iPhone but is it worth it? We’ve looked at the Apple website and details of its extended warranty. Given you get technical assistance and support throughout the warranty period, the extended warranty clearly offers you more than your minimal legal rights.

But most Apple products would be expected to last at least two years, and the extended warranty does not cover accidental damage or wear and tear, so the question is, how much more does it offer? We doubt it’s as much as you think it is.

We’d like to hear from you about your experience with Apple. Did you buy AppleCare because you thought that without it, you’d have no comeback if your Apple product broke? When you’ve bought AppleCare in store, did the salesperson tell you about your Sale of Goods Act rights?

How do your experiences with Apple compare to other companies? Do you think the Italian decision is a bit harsh on Apple?

Profile photo of daver22
Member
David Ramsay says:
27 January 2012

I bought a late 2008 MacBook Pro, before the first year was out I had 2 super drives and motherboard replaced. I took out extended warranty before the first year was out (which you can do as you don’t have to buy at time of purchase).

Subsequently during the extended warranty period I had a set of fans, another motherboard, 2 more super drives, the charger and a battery fail.

The total cost of the repairs were in excess of the original purchase price – I got a good deal IMHO.

Member
ChrisW says:
31 January 2012

Wow… I had similar problems with an HP laptop. I had the extended warranty for it, but by the third time it went out I put it in File#13 and solely went with a desktop.

You cannot say that an extended warranty is worth it when your hardware craps out like that, because the purpose of buying extended warranty is solely to NEVER use it… or at least hope so.

Member
Ramas says:
7 July 2012

Doesn’t sound like you got a good deal.

First of all the laptop had an inter alia of faults from the motherboard to the battery. I wouldn’t want a faulty laptop.

Second of all you would have been covered any way by the Sales of Goods act 1979 for 6 years.
If I was you I would have asked for a refund or replacement. The warranty was unnecessary.

You actually got ripped off.

Profile photo of daver22
Member
David Ramsay says:
7 July 2012

@Ramas – the sale of goods act gives you 6 months cover where the supplier has to prove the fault was NOT present at the time of manufacture, thereafter you have to prove it.

The law has now changed since I purchased in the EU everyone now has 2 years warranty.

BTW I don’t feel I have been ripped off considering the workload I place on this machine, for the first 3 years of its life I used it for 15 hours a day 7 days a week.

Profile photo of julieshrive
Member
Julie Shrive says:
27 January 2012

If you are not technical & not used to the equipment you are treated by Apple Care often out sourced as if they will give you no help unless paid a fortune . Often they fail to sort out. What I have found though that is excellent is the store service technical & educational is often free but you have to get the equipment to them , which if you have disabilities can be an effort.

Member
Eileen says:
20 May 2012

Don’t agree .i paid about £70 when I bought my apple I Mac for one to one as teaching at their Apple store at Lakeside in Essex .I only used It twice in the whole year as I had a accident and broke my arm and was off work for almost 6 months .Than my brother had uncurable leukemia and I had to fly abroad to see him in his final days.And to top it off my husband has stage 3 heart failure.Hence I could not attend to any more one to one sessions.I spoke to manager X at Apple Lakeside store for extension.Can you believe it she only extended it for 1 month.How heartless is that.I even told her I can show her all the hospital letters. I cannot cram 1 years one to one in 1 month.She said I wlill need to pay the extra £74 if I needed more time.Perhaps I got a bad apple.Just my luck.I am so so disappointed with APPLE LAKESIDE.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
27 January 2012

In the last 20 years I have bought nearly 20 Apple laptops and desktop computers for work and home use and most of them have been heavily used. I have sometimes purchased AppleCare warranties (mainly on the work computers) but I cannot remember ever having to make a call outside of the 90 days telephone support included with all new machines. AppleCare has been a waste of money for me, but I do know others who have found it useful and have avoided expensive repair costs.

David has had far more problems with his one computer than I’ve had with mine in 20 years.

Apple should include a 3 year warranty as standard with all computers. If the quality is as good as I have experienced and they don’t misuse then it should not cost them much. Unfortunately I know several people who have had misused laptops replaced free of charge by Apple, which has to be paid for by customers who take more care.

Profile photo of daver22
Member
David Ramsay says:
28 January 2012

I think its fair to say that my machine was one of the first unibody machines and so …

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
28 January 2012

I think you are right, and buying brand new models of any computer is risky.

I have had to pension off a unibody machine because the hinge broke. The computer still works perfectly but if I continue to use it the fragile screen connections would break. Repair would cost over £400 (to replace the case lid plus display) and I doubt that it would have been covered by an AppleCare warranty. So much for unibody machines being tough! I am being very careful with my new replacement MacBook Pro. I’m annoyed about this, but it’s the first major problem I have had with Apple equipment.

Profile photo of daver22
Member
David Ramsay says:
28 January 2012

@wavechange – unless you dropped the machine and as it is a unibody machine it is less than 6 years old. SOGA still applies and there is sufficient comment on the web to show that the problem may not be unique.

Perhaps you should return to the retailer and just say SOGA to them, also did you pay by credit card? If so you are probably covered there as well.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
28 January 2012

Thanks David, but I have dropped the computer and assume that I am at fault. It still works fine so I can keep it in reserve in case my new machine misbehaves. I’ve had more use out of the broken one than most laptops will achieve.

If I had not abused it I would certainly have done what you suggest.

Profile photo of daver22
Member
David Ramsay says:
5 February 2012

@wavechange – home insurance then, accidental damage. Sorry been a while but just realised you may be covered there.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
5 February 2012

Thanks David. Coincidentally, a friend suggested this last night, so I will be checking to see if I am covered.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
28 January 2012

In her introduction, Sarah wrote: When you’ve bought AppleCare in store, did the salesperson tell you about your Sale of Goods Act rights?

This makes me wonder if anyone has ever been told about rights under the Sale of Goods Act when buying anything in any store. I have not, though I have found a few salespersons who don’t know about the SOGA or claim that it is not relevant when I have taken back a faulty product.

Perhaps it would be good for all product instruction booklets/sheets to briefly explain consumers’ rights.

Profile photo of daver22
Member
David Ramsay says:
28 January 2012

I have never been told about the SOGA 6 years cover, I was at one time told by Curry’s after I had a home cinema DVD repaired that it was a good job it was in warranty.

I kindly pointed out to them that by default I have 2 years where the vendor had to prove it wasn’t a design fault and I then had a further 4 provided I could prove it wasn’t fit for purpose or a design fault.

Needless to say they denied any such thing.

Profile photo of daver22
Member
David Ramsay says:
28 January 2012

PS Yes all warranties should contain the information of your statutory rights.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
29 January 2012

One of the reasons I took out a subscription for Which? magazine was to support their work to protect consumers. A lot has been achieved over the years but little progress has been made to make shop assistants aware of their company’s obligations and also to make consumers aware that the SOGA is not a 6 year warranty.

My current view is that consumers should push for extended parts & labour warranties to be included in the price of goods, especially for products that have a poor reliability record. Obviously the retailer needs to be able to reject any claims where there is evidence that the customer has misused a product.

At present the retailer has responsibility under SOGA, but perhaps it would be better for this to fall on the manufacturer after the normal 1 year guarantee. Retailers often cease trading and with an increase in online sales, it is becoming even more difficult to get help if something goes wrong.

Profile photo of ArgonautoftheSeas
Member
ArgonautoftheSeas says:
29 January 2012

Don’t recall seeing SOGA stipulating a time period, six-year limitation
period is in respect of liabilities brought under English contract law against
the manufacturer.

Profile photo of NFH
Member
nfh says:
31 January 2012

The contract of sale is with the retailer, not with the manufacturer, and the six-year limitation period specified by Section 5 of the Limitation Act 1980 applies to this contract. There is usually no contract between the consumer and manufacturer.

Profile photo of ArgonautoftheSeas
Member
ArgonautoftheSeas says:
29 January 2012

Goodness no… shops from where you buy things and garages
where you have your car serviced never ever tell you anything
abt your rights under the law or as to the remedies available….
that’s in my experience anyway.

Member
Asif says:
30 January 2012

I had purchased Iphone 4 in November 2010 and which has now developed a permanent fault whereby by on/off button would not work. Went to Apple store and they advised that the phone is outside their 1 year warranty and to get this fixed I will have to pay as I dont have the AppleCare cover. I had paid £599 for the phone and am really frustrated that the phone has just lasted 13 months.What shall I do? Am I still protected due to my consumer rights? Please advise

Profile photo of NFH
Member
nfh says:
31 January 2012

Quote Section 48B of the Sale of Goods Act 1979 (as amended). See http://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/1979/54/section/48B. The period within which you can take action under this legislation is not limited by the manufacturer’s or retailer’s warranty but by Section 5 of the Limitation Act 1980, i.e. 6 years.

Profile photo of NFH
Member
nfh says:
31 January 2012

Given my rights under the Sale of Goods Act, the only warranty I ever pay for is a three-year next business day on-site warranty from Dell. For any fault, they send a technician the next working day with an assortment of parts that they think might need to be replaced, who then conducts the repair without having to take my laptop away. It would be unreasonable for me to demand such service under the SOGA, so I am prepared to pay more in this instance for a service that exceeds my statutory rights.

Unless a warranty significantly exceeds the consumer’s statutory rights, it’s probably not worth it and consumers should demand a refund within 45 days under Article 8 of the Supply of Extended Warranties on Domestic Electrical Goods Order 2005. See http://www.legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2005/37/article/8/made

Profile photo of ArgonautoftheSeas
Member
ArgonautoftheSeas says:
31 January 2012

nfh…. you may care to say something abt the burden of proof
to enlighten us all.

Profile photo of NFH
Member
nfh says:
31 January 2012

Yes, Section 48A(3) assumes that the defect was present at the time of supply during the first six months, after which the consumer may need to prove, if the supplier disputes it, that the goods had a durablity defect at the time of supply in breach of Section 14(2B)(e).

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
31 January 2012

Asif can do this but may be asked to provide expert evidence that a defect existed at the time of manufacture. If that is possible, it could be expensive. I would not want to discourage Asif from trying but I do not know many people who have had success in pursuing claims under the SOGA.

Member
Asif says:
31 January 2012

Thanks all for the response @nfh: where does the limitation act say 6 years? @wavechange: i know it will be difficult to proof that the defect existed at the time of manufacture but I dont have any other option. £599 is an expensive price to pay for 1 year use of a gadget!!!

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
31 January 2012

I wish you the best of luck Asif and do let us know how you get on. As I have mentioned earlier I do know people who have had replacements from Apple despite having abused products.

Profile photo of ArgonautoftheSeas
Member
ArgonautoftheSeas says:
31 January 2012

As nfh has kindly brought to our attention, it says so
in Section 5 of the Limitation Act of 1980.

It wd seem the consumer has a rather difficult
task vis a vis the manufacturer if there’s a bone
of contention or a dispute as to liability.

Profile photo of NFH
Member
nfh says:
31 January 2012

No, the manufacturer has no statutory liability towards the consumer; the retailer has a liability towards the consumer because the contract for sale is between consumer and retailer, not between consumer and manufacturer. Any claim made by the consumer must therefore be against the retailer, not against the manufacturer. The retailer may then in turn claim against the manufacturer, but that’s not the consumer’s problem.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
31 January 2012

It’s tough on the consumer if the retailer goes out of business and not much better if the customer has to deal with an online retailer.

Profile photo of NFH
Member
nfh says:
31 January 2012

To protect against the retailer going out of business, always buy goods over £100 with a credit card so that you can claim instead against your card issuer under Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act 1974. This is a statutory right, but additionally Visa and MasterCard have recently started offering comparable protection under their own voluntary schemes, even if the goods cost under £100 or are paid for with a debit card.

Profile photo of ArgonautoftheSeas
Member
ArgonautoftheSeas says:
31 January 2012

As to what I’d said abt manufacturer, was thinking of the
warranties independently given by them outside of the statutory
rights as to the contract of sale entered into between consumer
and retailer.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
31 January 2012

Thanks nfh. I know that paying by credit card gives protection, for example with non-delivery of goods. I wonder how it would work with a claim under the SOGA. It isn’t a possibility that I had considered.

Profile photo of NFH
Member
nfh says:
31 January 2012

Yes, you can claim against the card issuer under Section 75 for any breach of contract, whether under the SOGA or any other legislation.

Profile photo of NFH
Member
nfh says:
31 January 2012

Yes, see Section 5 of the Limitation Act 1980 at http://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/1980/58/section/5. A manufacturer’s warranty is in addition to, and does not replace, your statutory rights and therefore cannot reduce this period. Therefore you have up to six years to bring a claim for breach of contract regardless of the manufacturer’s warranty. This does not mean that all goods must last for six years, as the goods need only meet the standard that a reasonable person would regard as satisfactory, taking account of any description of the goods, the price (if relevant) and all the other relevant circumstances, as described in Section 14(2A) of the Sale of Goods Act 1979 (as amended).

Profile photo of ArgonautoftheSeas
Member
ArgonautoftheSeas says:
31 January 2012

Thank you nfh, for refreshing my memory and may you continue
to enlighten us here with expert counsel.

Member
Irem says:
1 February 2012

John Lewis gives 2 years warranty for its Apple products

Member
Joe says:
26 July 2012

Doesn’t that just mean they are complying with EU law?

Profile photo of topher
Member
Topher says:
3 February 2012

I bought an Apple iMac desktop and paid £142 for 3 years hardware and technical support. Two months ago they sent me a new time capsule (Apple’s back-up hard disk, wi-fi and router) because the original had gone wrong. The telephone support is excellent. Calls are free, and the staff are very efficient with helpful follow-up emails in some cases.

For me, part of the £142 is the cost of good telephone support for 3 years. My low skill level means that I need help from time to time. Where could I get such a service elsewhere for £142? With a hardware problem I know I could quote the sale of goods act, but with the serial number Apple know I have cover and life is easier.

The only other things I insure are my house and my car.

Member
Jon Pierson says:
3 February 2012

I have a 2010 MacBook Pro. This I bought because I wanted to use my computer rather than spend all day looking at a blue screen. I also believed that a Mac would be better suited to my needs (mainly video editing, now) than a windoze machine. And so it has turned out.

I bought the extended warranty as an insurance policy. Shortly after I bought it, I managed to spill orange juice over the keyboard which, it has to be said, was not the best idea I’ve ever had. Obviously, this sort of damage is not covered by the Apple warranty but the Apple Store I visited for the repair – Belfast (there are no Apple Stores in Eire, only agents) – said that, in light of the fact that I had the warranty, they would let me off with a warning as it was my first offence.

Needless to say, I immediately bought a Moshi keyboard protector but this did not prevent my wife from managing to spill a glass of water in such a way that the water washed into the holes in the unibody. This time I went to an Apple agent in Eire. The repair cost €1131.60 (covered by my home insurance).

So, it seems to me that the warranty, by virtue of exceptional goodwill and, I my opinion, astounding custom service, saved me €1131.60 in the Belfast Apple Store. Admittedly, it was covered by my home insurance but insurance claims only increase premiums for all.

I have also used the extended support that I paid for and I’m glad I did. These Apple guys are clearly real pros and not the ‘switch it off and switch it back on again’ brigade.

I am very confident that any hardware problems that I may have in the future will be dealt with efficiently and, more importantly, speedily. When you buy a computer that costs over €3,000, I really think it’s worth spending the extra 10%, or so, for complete peace of mind in respect of both hardware and software support.

Profile photo of davidinldn
Member
davidinldn says:
3 February 2012

Two lessons learnt, one good, one bad.

1) Do you need the AppleCare extended warranty? Very likely. My current 24-inch desktop iMac died five months short of the warranty ending so – eventually – I was grateful to have a new hard-drive fitted free of charge. What I learnt through my local Apple reseller who did the repair was that three years is the expected life of a hard-drive, so now I’ve effectively doubled the life of my home computer. Contrast that with my previous iMac which passed out of its warranty without a hitch – it never needed support or servicing. However it was quickly outdated: progressive updates of the Mac OS X rendered it useless for carrying out sophisticated tasks, and proprietorial software updates would no longer run on this machine, which meant investing in a next-generation Mac. Today the old iMac serves mainly as a storage device.

2) Is Apple telephone support any good? Yes and no. I detect the influence of Trip Advisor in some of the earlier responses above! When my current machine died last year, dealing with Tech support revealed various levels of torture, and you needed to be a geek to recognise that the expertise on offer varies widely. Unlike a supervised call centre, Apple relies on keen users around the globe to offer their services and over two days of trial and error and reporting back (with tediously long waits between getting through to the next, new adviser in Holland/Hungary/Karachi/Chicago or wherever you imagined their voices belonged).

Over many, many hours, I spoke to seven advisers who were mostly of very low calibre in terms of knowledge and responsiveness, and did not perform well overall. They were all businesslike and brisk without being impolite, but some had accents so thick that English comprehension became a challenge, on both sides. My machine’s error message suggested the hard-drive needed repairing, yet only one of the seven eventually twigged that taking it to my local service agent was the quick solution! Some of them insisted on working through a check-list of beginner-level tests. One adviser disconnected within 2 minutes, and two others after 15 minutes, which made me think they were being paid on a piece-work basis and after a certain-cut-off time it was not in their interests to continue the conversation.

Once I finally took the machine to my local Apple shop, I was met with smiles, courtesy and experts who immediately recognised the death of the hard-drive and, for a fee, were first able to rescue all my data, then, under the warranty, fit a new drive at no cost. But the mental torture over a period of days fearing I’d lost years’-worth of work had been a much higher price than Apple’s £139 insurance premium three years earlier which proved to be vital.

Profile photo of topher
Member
Topher says:
3 February 2012

I have made a number of calls (about 25) to Apple telephone support and my experience has been totally different to davidinldn. I have spoken to people in Eire, Athens, India and Newcastle. I found all of them professional, competent, and really keen to help me. Some of the people in the Athens centre were prepared to talk of their life experience in Greece – very interesting.

The best technical support I have ever experienced is for Parallels. It is virtual machine software running under the Mac operating system so that you can have windoze programmes running on the Apple computer. Very useful if you must have windoze stuff on your Mac. When you phone them with a problem, their standard procedure is to take remote control of your PC and fix the problem, while you sit back and watch. You learn stuff too.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
4 February 2012

It is very interesting to read of your experiences. My only recent experiences with contacting Apple were over a laptop that was dead on arrival and to obtain a replacement for one of the ridiculously expensive adapters to connect the computer to a projector. Both were dealt with very promptly and efficiently.

I did once have a bad experience with Apple over an educational promotion that offered a free iPod Nano with a new computer. I think I was treated very poorly but I think I was speaking to a different department from the one that handles product support.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
4 February 2012

davidinldn

I forgot to say that Apple Time Machine is superb for backups. When I bought a new MacBook Pro to replace one that I had broken, I simply plugged in my external backup hard drive into the new machine after spending a couple of minutes setting up Internet access. Everything copied over, including software, and I was able to use the new computer as if it was the same machine, even though the new machine was OSX10.7 and the old one 10.5.

It’s undoubtedly better to install software properly when the hardware is different but I was in a rush before Christmas. My point is that keeping backups is so easy and could save a lot of time and money.

Profile photo of davidinldn
Member
davidinldn says:
4 February 2012

Hi Wavechange – I have reported how seven Apple support people responded early last year. Two of the seven were at their ease in terms of expertise, and were the only two who were immediately aware they were dealing with a multiple-cause crash. The rest were unsure and slow to diagnose. Indeed one struggled to understand anything I was describing for 22 minutes, during which he repeatedly had to consult a “senior adviser” and finally put him on the line. He in turn added little and himself pulled the plug after 15 minutes as he realised he was in deep water… The point was, I was being asked to runs tests and report back, but each new call from me was met by a stranger to my problem who had to jump onto a moving train.

As for the Time Capsule, the service agent wondered whether this had caused the iMac crash in the first place, because when we looked into it, the TC had wiped most of its stored backups and was almost empty. What nobody tells you is that once the TC reaches full capacity it does this in order to create space for the next scheduled backup.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
4 February 2012

You have had more experience with Apple than I have, davidinldn. If you have kept a record of your communications it might be worth contacting them to discuss the standard of their service. From what you posted earlier it is clear that you can offer constructive criticism and offer praise where appropriate.

I don’t have any experience with Time Capsule – only Time Machine which can be used without needing to spend more money on Apple hardware. I have plenty of photos but little video or music on my machines, so my backup storage needs are more modest than yours and I keep an eye on how much free space is available on my external drives. The only problem I had was when a terabyte external drive connected to my iMac at work started to behave to misbehave and eventually failed, but that has nothing to do with Time Machine or Apple. Time Machine can be used with various external drives, which is handy because no-one with important files should be dependent on a single backup.

Profile photo of davidinldn
Member
davidinldn says:
5 February 2012

Talking of back-ups, the other unbelievable lesson I learnt from the guys at my Apple service shop was that each of them has so little faith in the reliability of hard-drives that they back up their own computers with three, yes, three external drives!!! Why, I asked? “Because we see so many people like you coming in here desperate to recover lost data.”

Member
Gaz_Edge says:
23 July 2012

I bought a MacBook Air from apple two weeks ago. I was offered AppleCare with my purchase. When I tried to explain to the sales rep that I could in fact claim a repair under warranty from apple under the Sale of Goods Act, he told me that was a load of rubbish!

Thank goodness for Which? providing me with the necessary knowledge to realise that AppleCare is really just good for anyone who wants tech support a phone call away, and that the Sale of Goods Act would protect me for any warranty claims. After all, apple products are expensive. My view is that they should last a minimum of three years without a fault.

Apple should inform staff about the Sale of Goods Act. Its misleading of them to claim that any repairs after 1 year are not covered unless you take out AppleCare.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
26 July 2012

The big problem with the Sale of Goods Act is that the onus is on you to provide an expert’s report that the fault was present at the time of manufacture for goods over 6 months old. Expect one year’s parts and labour guarantee, as with most retailers, but Apple is no different from other companies. The advice you have been given is wrong but you will not find many people who have successfully made a claim under the Sale of Goods Act.

Member
Joe says:
26 July 2012

Thanks to all the people who have given advice in this article. My office has an old iPad 1, slightly less than two years old, that recently went wrong. I was turned away at Apple with the option of a £199 replacement charge. I will book another appointment with the Genius Bar and mention the Sales Of Goods Act. Any particular hints and tips for what to say here would be very helpful.

I’m also intending to purchase a MacBook Pro Retina in the next month or so, and considering it is a new machine I am certain there will be teething problems with its design (I have a 1st gen MacBook which saw a few repairs made through AppleCare). Thanks to the knowledge from this page I am tempted to give AppleCare a miss, if it isn’t going to give me any more cover. But again I’d be grateful to hear any thoughts you might have on this.

Thanks!

Profile photo of carl wells
Member
Carl Wells says:
4 August 2012

I’ve been told today at the Apple Store in Solihull that my MacBook Pro, purchased December 2010 that harddrive failure is not covered by SOGA. Is that correct?

Got it back and it won’t even start up.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
4 August 2012

You certainly cannot buy AppleCare now that the one year warranty has expired.

At this age you will probably be expected to provide evidence that the fault existed at the time of manufacture, which could be difficult and costly. Unless you bought the machine directly from Apple, you should try the retailer since negotiations should always be made with them. I have relationships who have had generous goodwill with Apple products.

It may be better to cut your losses and have the drive replaced.

The one thing I really want Which? to do is to push for the SOGA to be replaced, because although the consumer does have rights, it is far too difficult to take advantage of them.

Best of luck from another MBP user.

Profile photo of carl wells
Member
carl wells says:
5 August 2012

I suspect that it isn’t the HD that is faulty and it’s a problem with the graphics card. There is a lot of information online regarding a problem with my model and Apple have confirmed it. Getting the Apple Store to acknowledge this may be inpossible. As you say, proving a fault existed when purchasing is very difficult. Having said that I’ve now got a MBP that won’t even boot up after repair. I’d like to argue that 18 months doesn’t meet the ‘durability’ statement of the SOGA satisfactory quality criterion.

Member
Gary says:
27 October 2012

I purchased an apple iPhone 4 in May 2011, this became faulty within the first year and apple replaced the iPhone for a reconditioned unit.

I’ve since noticed a fault with the vibration motor. I booked in with apple at solihull and have just returned home a very unhappy customer. I was advised that the phone was purchased in 2010 which is incorrect, I showed my receipt but was told “well your still past the years warranty, so that will be £120 to repair” I asked about the Sales of goods acts to which he replied. “This doesn’t count, you only have two options, Pay £120 or have a contacted with a network provider”

I then spent 30 minutes on the phone to the customer service department explaining the situation; the guy informed me that i would be transferred to a senior advisor. After a father wait I was given the same information and also told that he couldn’t help because it’s not a technical issue. What a waste of 2 hours.

Member
Grace says:
29 April 2013

My iMac 27″ 3.4 GHz quad-core i7 was rendered useless at all due to a graphics card total failure last week, exactly 32 days after Apple’s 1-year warranty expired.

The Apple iMac is a high end very expensive product that should last a few years under normal usage and not 13 months! It is clear that the product I was sold was not of satisfactory quality to start with and therefore I have rights under the Sale of Goods Act 1979 that obliges Apple to repair my product or refund me proportionally if products fails way before what we could call a reasonable life-span.

I booked an appointment last Saturday 27th April 2013 and I was denied repair. They said I needed to pay for it. They also did not honour my rights under SOGA and said I could follow via legal department if I wanted but that that would be highly unsuccessful, because I need to show the problem was there at the time of delivery.

Now, the computer hasn’t been opened, tampered or misused and this can be certified by Apple anytime. If the graphic card was not of satisfactory quality due to failure after 13 months and it has been there since the iMac was delivered to me and the iMac has been updated via Apple’s App Store regularly, then the problem was there since the very beginning and it was a matter of time to have it shown up.

I can’t see how Apple can denied service in this case and stand above the law laughing at all of us who goes through this terrible issues. Is the SOGA a joke?

Is there any organism I can present my case so I could have my rights respected by Apple?

Thanks for any help.

Grace
London, UK

Profile photo of daver22
Member
David Ramsay says:
29 April 2013

Two things;

You have two years warranty now in the EU.

Did you buy with a card? If so speak to them as they are jointly liable.

Member
Tim Ashton says:
17 February 2014

I bought seven iPad 2’s for business use including buying Applecare warranties for each of them.

An employee reported his main menu button sticking from the initial issue time. I forgot about it and he delayed reminding of the problem until some six months later. We did an internal exchange and I returned the unit to Apple, arranging all that was easy. Apple then contacted me to say the warranty was void on the unit because the case damaged and to repair that they would charge some £175. Not happy I had the unit returned.
The mark the voided my warranty was precisely to a corner of the aluminium case (no screen damage) and using an engineers vernier calliper the ‘damage’ measured 4.38mm long x 2.35mm wide and of unmeasurable depth being as the mark was so light.The mark is typically what most people will pick up on the casing during normal use unless its wrapped in cotton wool!
I was so unhappy a moment on YouTube revealed ‘sticky’ menu buttons common, and a 15 second recalibration of the button fixed the problem.
Applecare….in short don’t do it!!!!

Member
Angela Huntington says:
28 July 2014

I took out a 2 yr contract with vodafone about 18months ago. The power button on my iPhone 5 stopped working just after a year.
I thought that it only had 1 yr warranty but then was told it should be covered for 2 years.
So I looked on the Vodafone website and it says apple on give 1 yr????
Is this legal?????
What should I do?

Profile photo of daver22
Member
David Ramsay says:
28 July 2014

In the EU you have 2 years see – http://www.apple.com/uk/legal/statutory-warranty/

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
28 July 2014

Angela – Try letting the battery run down completely, then charge the phone and try the power button. Turning off power can work miracles with electronic gadgets.

Unless you have evidence that you have two years’ cover or have paid Apple for AppleCare then you must assume that the warranty has expired.

Your contract is with whichever company you bought the phone from – the retailer. The retailer could be Vodafone itself or from a company that sold the phone on the Vodafone network. You have rights under the Sale of Goods Act but the retailer is likely to deny this or say that you must contact Apple since the warranty has expired. That is not true and I suggest you print off something about the Sale of Goods Act to prove the point. Both Which? and Trading Standards have useful information on their websites. Be polite but positive. If you have no success, try again when a different store manager is on duty. Don’t hesitate to pick a busy time when there is the danger that new customers could be put off making purchases by overhearing that they can look forward to little support if they have a problem. The most you can expect is a free repair.

If you live near an Apple Centre you could call in and hope that you are one of the lucky ones who are given free repair/replacement outside warranty, even in cases of accidental damage. But Apple has absolutely no liability to help.

Best of luck.

Member
Simon Brown says:
12 November 2014

I have a MacBook Pro that I purchased in July 2010, and which started to crash when plugged into a projector (this was around April 2013). I attributed this to an incompatibility issue at first, but subsequently experienced system crashes triggered by graphics-heavy apps like iPhoto and Spotify. I visited the Genius bar twice with the issue in the last 12 months, when they failed to resolve it, and have taken the laptop to a further two independent repair companies – the most recent of which has traced the problem to the Nvidia graphics card, and a manufacturing defect. On their website http://support.apple.com/en-gb/TS4088 Apple are evidently aware of the problem (why didn’t they write to me an recall the MacBook?) and appear to have ring-fenced their liability for repairing my laptop to within 3 years of the purchase, and indeed reiterated this policy on my visit to their store this morning (12/11/14). It has taken over a year for me to find out what the problem is, and the last 18 months of use have been miserable and frustrating. I’m hoping that the Sale and Supply of Goods Act is going to assist me in securing a repair or replacement.. Anyone know if I stand a chance?

Profile photo of daver22
Member
David Ramsay says:
12 November 2014

“I’m hoping that the Sale and Supply of Goods Act is going to assist me in securing a repair or replacement.. Anyone know if I stand a chance?”

Not being on the legal side but based on the fact that Apple have acknowledged a manufacturing fault and that the Sale of Goods and Services act covers 6 years I would suggest that you have a fairly good chance.

Profile photo of PAULPRESTON
Member
PAUL PRESTON says:
19 November 2015

Apple are a brilliant company i am extremely glad i purchased the extended warranty called apple care as thier customer service have helped me many times even replacing my mouse and keyboard free of charge sorting various problems out they are allways there and polite customer service they excell at they telephone you and they make you feel like your allways there number one concern apple care is worth every penny.

Member
Pradiepkoemar Rajaram says:
19 January 2016

I have purchase mid 2010 mac book pro. I 2015 this graphics problem occur. I have purchase care plan. Apple did not response to me that there is a know problem. I find that because of the plan they should replace it also know. The problem was know already then.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
19 January 2016

Hi Pradiepkoemar – The graphics card problem affected later models than your computer. Full details are on the Apple website: https://www.apple.com/uk/support/macbookpro-videoissues/

Member
Scott Waschlerner says:
2 February 2016

in my opinion extend warranty is important part for every hardware. I understood it when my ups was broken. I spent a lot of money for repair. And they, just for fun, looked how much the extra warranty costs the price is not so high. Frankly speaking, it costs cheaper then my repairment. So my advice, buy it for sure!

Member
Martin Watson says:
22 October 2016

In my personal experience, I cannot rate Applecare highly enough, they have been absolutely awesome in their support for my 4 years old Macbook Pro, always courteous, helpful, patient and informed, even after my extended warranty had expired. It is for that reason above all others that I would never go back to a MS PC.

