Core blimey, Apple accused of ebook price fixing

Apple has been accused of colluding with book publishers to let them set ebook prices artificially high. Why? In order to stave off arch-rival Amazon, apparently. What happened to healthy competition?

The lawsuit claims Apple conspired with publishers Hachette, HarperCollins, Macmillan, Penguin and Simon & Schuster to push up ebook prices by between 33% and 50%.

It says that Apple, together with the publishers, used agency pricing to set their own high prices for ebooks.

Consumers pay the price of ‘competition’

As a book lover (and closet would-be novelist), I believe in paying author’s a fair price. Many writers sweat months or years to produce a book that I’ll devour in just a few days, either as an ebook or standard paperback.

However, as we’ve stated in previous Conversations, some self-published authors are charging as little as 99 cents for their work and still reaping healthy financial rewards. Similarly, a visit to Amazon’s Kindle ebook store reveals seven of the top ten paid-for titles can be snapped up for as little as 99p.

So why would Apple, assuming the claims against it are true, insist on charging more? The lawsuit says the company wanted to ‘boost profits and force e-book rival Amazon to abandon its pro-consumer discount pricing’. And if proven, it would be clear that Apple acted against the best interests of book lovers worldwide.

The case for low-cost ebooks

Low-cost ebooks allow readers to take a punt on a new author, rather than forking out £7.99 for a paperback. That’s good news for readers, authors and publishing houses.

As ebook advocate Jack W Perry has commented:

‘I believe 99 cent eBooks are definitely a smart way to go for many publishers (and individuals). I understand the reasons traditional publishers want to hold onto a $14.99 eBook price. But that is old-school thinking and out of step with the realities of today’.

If Apple was that worried about Amazon’s Kindle impacting ebook profits on its beloved iPad, then surely a better strategy would be to offer affordable ebooks via iTunes?

There’s nothing wrong with a little healthy competition, but there’s nothing healthy about Apple’s alleged price fixing. If Apple loses the case against it then I hope the US court chucks the proverbial ebook at Apple.

Comments
Profile photo of frugal ways
Member
frugal ways says:
11 August 2011

No printing, no illustrators, no shipping costs, etc.
In the real world, an ebook is a file, should it not be cheaper than the printed page?

Profile photo of Sarah Kidner
Member
Sarah Kidner says:
11 August 2011

As with digital music the costs need to cover the creation of the content. By that I mean the time and labour of the author and those who deliver the finished product whether that’s in physical or electronic form. In this case Apple is not acting in the interest of the authors or consuemrs but appears to be artificially inflating prices for its own ends.

Member
Al says:
16 August 2011

Once again apple are practicing their control freak tendencies and I wonder why amazon put up with this. They should settle an agreement with apple ( they probably wont agree with amazon but it’s worth a try )

Profile photo of donaldbartholomew
Member
Don says:
17 August 2011

It seems perfectly obvious to me that pricing Ebooks at much the same price as a printed book is one of the biggest rip-offs going. I bought an iPod touch specifically as an Ebook reader and have used it to read a few books which I was able to download free, e.g. Pride and Prejudice, classics. No way will I pay many pounds to download a file.
Obviously authors must be rewarded but the 99 cent brigade are showing the way. When the rest of the business moves that way I’ll start buying current Ebooks.
Incidentally, the iPod is a great reader.

Member
rich says:
1 September 2011

Apple have no interest in the price.

Their aim was to equalise the price’s of ebooks to remove Kindles advantage in the ebook market over ipad.

Apple have no interest in providing goods and services at a reasonable value, they simply don’t care about customers.

Amazon have built their success on providing the best service at the best price; something that has kept me as a loyal customer since day 1. hopefully the publishers and Apple will be brought to task for this obvious scam.

this price was set by the publisher.

