Dear smartphone, don’t share my data with advertisers

Own an Android smartphone? Some app providers have been accused of sharing your personal data with advertisers, and without clear consent. Another day, another story of user data being shared without permission…

So, the first shock is that some Android app developers seem to have allowed advertisers to get hold of the data on your phone.

The second shock is that the data made available includes your contacts, where you’ve been (location data) and even your calendar entries.

And the third shock – you might have agreed to it when downloading the app. It was likely in the T&Cs – the ones you could barely read on your handset and which ran into pages of legalese.

Permission to access data on your phone?

Channel 4 News found that popular apps using the MobClix ad network, having sought permission to access data on your phone, would also share this information with advertisers.

But, to me, none of this is really surprising.

This has happened in similar guises for the last few years – just look at the investigations carried out by the Wall Street Journal in its great ‘What They Know’ series and the recent headlines about Facebook, Apple, Google and Twitter – is there a tech giant out there that hasn’t come under the limelight for sharing personal data?

What is shocking is that this is still happening – and it seems from a UK perspective – little, if nothing, is being done.

T&Cs – legal comfort blankets?

As a lawyer, I imagine that the immediate defence from these companies will be that there are T&Cs for consumers to agree to and ‘good practice guidelines’ for app developers to read through. Google has pointed out that app developers must warn users with a list of what the app will gain access to when you install it, but do you read these before installing apps? Do you know exactly what you’re agreeing to?

Plus, these legal comfort blankets clearly aren’t doing the job. What are they worth if there isn’t going to be stringent monitoring and enforcement of these rules? Not only by the companies but also by our privacy regulator – the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) – as these practices appear pretty much in breach of our data protection legislation. Can someone please hold them to account?

Channel 4 News does point out that it’s possible that MobClix isn’t actually storing the data, and it’s not clear whether app makers themselves actually know what’s in their advertising code.

Still, I can’t help thinking that we made these companies the immensely global tech success stories that they are today by originally entrusting them with our information. Don’t they at least owe us the reassurance that when we continue to engage with their services they won’t put our privacy at such risk?

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
11 March 2012

Most of take great care about protecting our computers against viruses and other malware.

Many will just download free apps onto their smartphones and tablets without giving any thought to security, yet happily use them to store sensitive information and even for financial transactions.

Like computer viruses, I imagine that the problem will get worse before we all take measures to protect ourselves, but there is every reason for putting pressure on those companies that are facilitating data sharing.

Member
M. says:
17 March 2012

George Orwells book 1984 envisaged hidden cameras in TV sets.
Even he didn’t think we could actually be conditioned to buy cameras install them ourselves, then leave them connected 24/7, and pay to do so.

We have the nightmare scenario of being microchipped when born, so a big brother state will be able to control us by monitoring our every move.

Why bother when we will buy the chips ourselves, carry them everywhere 24/7, store loads of intimate and personal data on them and pay to do so.

Smartphone techs only purpose is to track the dummies that use them.

Member
Vince says:
8 May 2013

Well I can not see if anyting has happened since thi slast report in March 2012, other than apps are increasing the amount of data they collect. What about the strange permissions (terms an dconditions of the apps) that allowing the app to turn on the phone, use the camera, the video, your database and make callls all at the users expense. Is this really right. Can they do this, do they do it an dwhat for? All this intrusion for the privilege of downloading a free torch or similar app. even the pay ones can be excesive in their permissions. So far I’ve avoided downloading all but a few apps. which ios a shame.
Can Which do a report and give the consumer guidance?

