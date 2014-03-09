Your view: Amazon Prime’s price changes

Amazon Prime’s price hike was the controversial talking point of the week, with customers complaining about paying £30 extra to access film streaming they don’t necessarily want…

Jim’s waving goodbye to Prime:

‘I have had Amazon Prime for years but will now be cancelling when my renewal comes up. The content of subscription video services is always 18-24 months out-of-date. If I want the latest releases I use Blinkbox. I am very annoyed by this change.’

Lisa’s also taking her loyalty elsewhere:

‘I would just like to point out that I have been an Amazon Prime customer now for about three years. I was delighted with the service I had been provided with for an annual subscription of £49, and as a result of free next day delivery I purchased many items from Amazon on a very regular, sometimes even weekly basis. As a result of the price hike of 62%, I will not be renewing this subscription.’

In defence of Amazon

Lee Beaumont comes out in defence of Amazon:

‘You still get free shipping if you spend £10 and if you paid £49 for Prime you would already know that it is very cheap for heavy Amazon users like myself. I get three to four orders from Amazon a week, everything from DVDs, to food, to dog food for Bella. ‘They could use Yodel, but nope, they give us better companies like DPD and a one hour slot, so I think it’s amazing. This costs money.’

Amazon Prime – stick or split?

Jon’s splitting up with Amazon Prime:

‘The Prime membership has been of benefit to us and we have enjoyed Amazon’s excellent service. We will not be renewing however, as we are not great film watchers and tend to have better things to do with our time. Sorry Amazon, our affair is over!!’

Doc Savage comments on our sister site Which? Tech Daily:

‘I just wanted a delivery service. I have stopped my auto-renewal and like 99% on here won’t carry on my Prime account. Amazon though, have probably done their maths and probably don’t give a monkeys whatnot about the customers who will bail on them. I will make every effort to buy elsewhere from here on.’

Bob Eager, who’s our Commenter of the Week, has some tough words for Amazon:

‘I think it’s generally understood that Amazon were losing money on Prime. What the bean counters failed to take into account was that people shopped on Amazon, if they had Prime, because it was simple and cheap. Cancelling Prime will save Amazon money, so they don’t care. Going elsewhere will make them care.’ ‘Since the announcement last week, I have spent £400 that would have gone to Amazon – elsewhere. I have even saved money. I spend over £4000 p.a. with Amazon – or did, because of Prime. They’ll be lucky if I buy e-books now.’

Are you an Amazon Prime customer? Will you be sticking or splitting with the service?