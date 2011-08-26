/ Technology

Why buy a 3G version of the Amazon Kindle?

14
Profile photo of Ben Stevens Ben Stevens
Comments 14

Brits read more books on holiday than their European counterparts, or so says a lastminute.com survey. It’s still only an average of 2.6 books over two weeks – why would you need a 3G e-reader to download more?

This question has bugged me for a while and, at first, I thought I might be missing something. But, after a bit of head scratching, I still can’t understand why anyone would need to download a book in such a hurry. Why couldn’t they just wait until they got back home to use their Wi-Fi?

Bank holiday ebook reading

If you’re off on a trip this bank holiday being able to access emails or check directions when you’re out and about is one of the great benefits of owning a smartphone. But being able to download a book to a 3G Kindle while lying on a beach? That doesn’t tally.

Books take quite some time to read and you can easily download a library of ebooks at home before you head off. It doesn’t take much planning. If I was off on holiday for a month with my Kindle, then I’d stock up on more books than I could possibly read in a month. There wouldn’t be that “OMG! I’ve run out of books” emergency moment that only a 3G Kindle could resolve. Those moments simply don’t happen.

And even if they did, are you ever really that far from a Wi-Fi connection? For a while I thought this was the one flaw in my argument – my city-living lifestyle might have caused an bias towards widely available Wi-Fi. Still, Wi-Fi is becoming more prevalent. Tesco, after all, is thinking of rolling out Wi-Fi across its stores and there’s basically a Tesco in every postcode, even in rural areas.

It’s not worth the extra cost

Accessing Wi-Fi to download books while grocery shopping, or while sipping coffee in Starbucks, might not sound terribly appealing. But you’re welcome to download your ebooks at home – my argument still stands.

The only remaining counter argument I can think of is those who want to have a digital newspaper delivered to their Kindle every morning. Still, is this a compelling enough reason to fork out an extra £41 on the hardware?

For me it’s a bit of a no brainer. The Kindle is a superb device and I’d recommend the £111 Wi-Fi version to anyone looking to buy an e-reader. However, if somebody told me they were thinking of spending £152 on the 3G model, I’d sit them down and ask them whether they really needed web access on-the-go. And I should imagine that, in most cases, their answer would be a resounding “no”.

Comments
14
Guest
Andrew F Smith says:
26 August 2011

Nope, for me, the 3G is definitely worth the extra.

I don’t always plan what I read. I download a book that someone has recommended and, if it appeals, then i want the author’s other stuff – fast, wherever i am – and I’m often out of WiFi range.

Anyway, what with all-I-can-eat 3G on my smartphone, i don’t actually need WiFi at home, so, for me, the extra cost for wireless access at home is something I can cheerfully live with out (I’m a chap on his own – i can see, for many, the money-saving boot would be on the other foot).

But there is other stuff too. I have Kindle on my smartphone, my laptop and my, err… Kindle. I like the fact that, even if i close my kindle when it’s well out of Wi-Fi range and open the app on my phone, hey presto, I’m at the last page I read without skipping a beat.

Glad I paid the extra.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
HarryMonmouth says:
26 August 2011

Surely only an idiot wouldn’t want a free connection wherever they are. Can you imagine spending a couple of weeks abroad paying over the odds to read day old newspapers all the time. That is the sort of thing I dislike about holidays. The extra for 3G is negligible for what it gives you, even if they have stopped the web browsing abilities, which so far I hadn’t heard they had done.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of rob
Guest
rob says:
29 August 2011

I don’t follow – you have a laptop but don’t have wifi at home? Do you use your smartphone tethered to your laptop then… Isn’t that a bit slow?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Mike K says:
30 August 2011

What a patronising article. “…. I’d sit them down and ask them whether they really needed web access on-the-go ….” I HAVE bought a 3G Kindle, and if you did that to me, I would tell you to ‘go forth and multiply’. I am an adult and think for myself, and can do research myself before I buy something. I do not need some self-styled protector to make sure I make the right decisions. Newspapers delivered abroad, access to web email and the internet free (no data plan) whilst abroad (some of us go abroad ….) are just two reasons for making it worthwhile – for me. Admittedly the web access is ‘experimental’ and not as swish as on a laptop or smartphone, but it works fine, and costs nothing. I would hesitate to pontificate by suggesting that others should follow my lead – what is right for me is not necessarily right for others.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of danny
Guest
danny says:
30 August 2011

I do have the 3G Kindle, so I’m probably a touch biased.

I work away from home a lot and the 3G is a terrific asset. Wifi might be available in hotels BUT you’ve generally to pay extra for it. Admittedly the internet access on the Kindle is a bit ‘clunky’ but remember it is only experimental – and free. Coverage is extremely good as well.

I emphatically disagree with Ben Stevens’ article and would always advise the extra amount is money well spent for the 3G version.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Philip King says:
1 September 2011

I can wait to download books but I work away from home regularly and get The Times and the FT straight to the 3G Kindle every morning and the Economist every Thursday evening – wouldn’t be without it!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
silverthread says:
2 September 2011

I have no issue with having bought a 3G Kindle and it is up to me how to spend my money. If anyone was so patronising in telling me that my decision was unnecessary and a waste of my money, I would soon send the arrogant know-all packing. Did I really need a 3G? May be not but so far it has served me well.Not everyone has access to the internet, particularly when out on holiday miles away from civilisation. My rucksack was light, I had some books on my Kindle but knew that if I felt like something different or try out a book or two, my 3G would come in handy and it did.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
4 September 2011

How about a colour screen and a few more features? Perhaps a Kindle tablet is the next step. The evolution of the smartphone has demonstrated the demand for multi-function devices.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Bob le Chien says:
22 September 2011

I think one or two on here are missing the point of the article. It is not whether or not one should buy a 3G or not but whether the 3G offers good value for money. Or is a non-3G better vaslue than a 3G …. Nothing about telling you how to spend money. As for sitting down and asking you “if you really need 3G” is really only a small extension of the Which? remit!

Personally, if I’d bought the non 3G item, I know there would be a time when I wished I had and at an extra 40-odd quid, I would have regreted it.

If you can afford it and if you would like it …. I’d have it!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of rarrar
Guest
rarrar says:
27 September 2011

The availability of a free browser, even if rather limited, is tempting me to buy a refurbished 3G version. Would save me taking a netbook on holiday or when travelling.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Dewi Daniels says:
11 November 2011

Clearly, Ben Stevens isn’t such an avid reader as I am, and doesn’t do as much travelling. For me, the 3G was worth every penny. I’ve already read 49 books on my Kindle, which I bought 14 months ago. While I could, of course, plan my book buying in advance, I like the freedom the 3G Kindle gives me to buy a book whenever and wherever I want. But the main reason that I consider the 3G version a bargain is that I travel a lot on business. Wi-fi isn’t always available when travelling abroad, but I’ve been able to access the Kindle store using 3G in France, Germany, Poland, Spain, Sweden and the USA. It’s so much more convenient to pull out my Kindle while waiting for a flight than to pay over the odds for a limited selection of books and magazines at an airport newsagent.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Jxs says:
11 November 2011

Love the Kindle, easy to get the hang of. Bought the 3G version and love having the paper delivered everyday no matter where we are. Free sample books to tease me into buying them, just perfect

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Snowdin2010 says:
12 November 2011

If you never go abroad, never stay in a hotel, and never use a bus or a train the 3G version may be rubbish to most people. I’ve just been to China, and wi fi was difficult to impossible for my Ipad2 in many hotels and elsewhere including McDonalds! My Kindle picked up 3G everywhere from city centres, Shanghai was especially brilliant, to way out in the countryside travelling by coach. I could access my email and the internet virtually anywhere in the country and at no cost. In China you are taken, not quite frogmarched, to a variety of Government shops as part of the days entertainment to learn about silk duvets, embroidery and jade etc. In Beijing when we were told with ex-cathedra solemnity that it was impossible to buy a silk duvet in London I got a comparative quote from Amazon and John Lewis within seconds. China had far better 3G reception than London Heathrow! When I visit my 90 year old dad who is now past using computers I can remain on line. When I use my bus pass I can read something on the internet. If I’m in a shop I can compare prices. My son has had exactly the same experience visiting Israel and Turkey. The “experimental” browser is clunky, slow, and keeps freezing but most of the time it works. It won’t pick up my tesco.net email on webmail or using mail2web.com (Kindle 3 doesn’t open multiple windows) but if I forward my email to a hotmail address I have no problems then using hotmail other than the fiddly bit of logging into hotmail. After signing in to hotmail if you get a message about upgrading your browser click the link at the bottom next to “got a mobile device” for the best display. The general benefits of the Kindle are well documented. The keyboard is reasonable, I hope the key markings don’t rub off in time. When my son bought me the 3G version for Christmas I thought he was daft. Now I think he’s a genius.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
bechet says:
6 April 2014

My Kindle won’t connect with my router and Amazon’s experts (?) couldn’t help, nor could the manufacturer of the router. So I’m very glad it has 3G ~ which works a treat, even in Norfolk where my mobile struggles.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
 

Related discussions