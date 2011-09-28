Why are we still underwhelmed by 3D cinema?

How was your last 3D cinema experience? I can’t say I enjoyed mine, thanks to the heavy glasses. With only one in five saying that 3D improves the cinema experience, what needs to be done to win audiences over?

I was looking forward to seeing the latest Harry Potter instalment but left disappointed. Some may claim this is down to my terrible taste in films… but for me that wasn’t the problem.

It started on the way in when I was handed some massively heavy 3D specs. I could feel them bearing down on my nose from the second I put them on. I actually sat there for a while propping them up on my hand, but then I felt like a bit of an idiot and decided I should toughen up. Maybe I’m a wimp, but I don’t think many other viewers would have found it a comfortable experience.

3D doesn’t improve cinema – yet

According to a YouGov survey released this week, it looks like I’m not alone. Only around one in five cinemagoers feel that 3D improves the cinema experience. But nearly half of all film watchers (47%) thought 3D either made no difference, or actually made it worse.

Take the viewing itself, I can’t help but be distracted by the 3D effect when I want to be concentrating on the story. Taking off the glasses doesn’t help either as it’s all a blur. As someone who loves going to the cinema, I believe that for 3D cinema to be a true success it has to be more than just a gimmick.

I’m certainly not averse to technology advances either, it’s exciting (or should be) but best used to enhance our experiences rather than distract from them. Most of us would be intrigued enough to see a film in 3D at the cinema at least once – the overwhelming success of Avatar, the first real 3D blockbuster, is a case in point. The thing is that to keep us going back it has to be enjoyable.

Is glasses-free the future?

Interestingly, the final question in the survey asked if respondents would be more or less likely to watch a 3D film in the cinema if they didn’t need to wear the 3D glasses. Over half (52%) said they’d be more likely. Could this be where the future of 3D cinema lies?

Glasses-free 3D technology is not possible on this scale (yet), but I can’t see film studios and cinemas giving up without a fight – after all it’s a reason to go to the cinema rather than watch at home, so we shall see.

What do you think of 3D cinema? Perhaps you’ve had much better experiences. Would you pay more to see a film in 3D or would you be much happier watching it in 2D anyway?

Do you enjoy watching 3D films at the cinema? I haven't seen any (46%, 129 Votes) No (32%, 90 Votes) Yes (23%, 64 Votes) Total Voters: 283