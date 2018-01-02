Happy New Year all! We have a lot to look forward to in 2018, but before we do, it’s always wise to look back at what went on in the year before. Join me in my look back at the top conversations of 2017.

The conversations we had in 2017 were wide-ranging and more popular than ever. The most debated subjects ranged from bank transfer scams, an energy price cap, fire-risk tumble dryers and of course Brexit. The comments shared on those topics were not only insightful, they also provided essential support and evidence to help us make an impact with our campaigns. I’d now like to shine a light on some of my other favourite conversations of last year.

Chilling in the Lobby

8,000 comments. Eight. Thousand. Wow. When we came up with ‘The Lobby’, in collaboration with our top community members, we didn’t dream it’d reach so many comments in such a short space of time. This open discussion area is clearly a runaway success. Pop in, have a giggle at Ian’s daily jokes and stay a while.

Waxing lyrical in the Rhyming Room

When the world’s consumer problems become too much, in 2017 we said, let’s put them into verse. The brainchild of member Alfa, our Rhyming Room has become a jewel in our crown. Special mention goes to Vynor Hill for his dedication and obvious talent for poetry.

We were joined by…

What do Martin Lewis and Sherlock Holmes both have in common? They each wrote for Which? Convo in 2017… that’s not a fact I expected to state at the start of the year. Baroness Ros Altmann, Ofcom, the CMA and Google were other guests who joined us last year.

Our guest authors came through so thick and fast that many of them have become favourites in their own right, so I’m going to highlight a few more of them…

Our youngest guest author

Thomas Roberts, aged 10, questioned why everyone was so attached to Microsoft Office. Thomas’ visit to the Which? offices earlier in the year was a real highlight for me, and talking about him about technology, showed me he knew much more he knew than me! If there are more young people out there as talented as Thomas (I know there are!), then our future is in very safe hands.

WHAT’S THAT? SORRY I CAN’T HEAR YOU

When opera singer Christopher Gillett wrote about the volume of films in cinemas, the resounding response was almost deafening (so to speak). I suffer from Tinnitus, so I can relate to the problem, though I dare say that the gigs I’ve attended over the years has more to blame. Now, where did I put my earplugs?

Your care home stories

When we launched our care home campaign, we knew that the voices of those affected were key to painting the reality of the broken system. We were extremely lucky to be joined by Fred, Carol and PamS. Each of them bravely shared their stories and helped us make the case to the Competition & Markets Authority that the time for change was now.

Happy birthday to Which?

I’ve worked at Which? for eight years now – that’s a very short time when placed against the backdrop of Which?’s 60 years. It’s also just a blip compared to how long some of you have been Which? members. Both Wavechange and John Ward wrote about their memories of Which? after being along for the ride for a number of decades years.

To celebrate our diamond anniversary, we also rounded up our top 60 products of the past 60 years, and you threw hundreds more into the mix. My top product of the past 60 years has to be what I’m typing on right now – my laptop. My smartphone comes a close second. Being able to connect with you all (wherever you are) on a one-to-one level, is quite the modern miracle.

What’s your highlight?

So those are my highlights of Which? Conversation in 2017. Here’s to many more conversations with you in 2018! And many more jokes from Ian…

What’s your favourite conversation of 2017? Picturing your train travel heaven? Sharing your opinions on free cashpoints? Going the extra mile in a debate about ditching imperial distance measurements? Whatever it is, don’t be shy, share your highlight(s) in the comments below.