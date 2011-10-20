/ Technology

Are you listed on 192.com?

Profile photo of Florence Buswell Florence Buswell Consumer Rights Producer
Have you ever googled yourself? Maybe that’s narcissistic, but I prefer the term curious. Your Twitter profile may come up, but your search might also uncover 192.com – a website listing much of your personal data.

Mine did. In fact, take out the social media profiles, and it was the first Google result. And once I clicked on 192.com, it came up with six results for little old me – including addresses, other occupants of the property I lived in, and the year I was on the Electoral Roll – all in a handy spreadsheet.

Granted, not all the results for my name were actually me, but the search tool is flexible, and can be refined, such as by other household occupants or age range.

In fact, 192.com boasts that it gives you a complete profile of any person found on its site. A typical free profile includes ‘full name, current address, age guide, phone number (where available), property prices and even an aerial photo of their house’.

Interested in the other residents of their property, or neighbours? Or how much they paid for their house? Pay for premium content, from as little as 25p per search, and you can find all of this out – and more.

Where did 192.com get your data?

The information comes from various public data sources, including the Electoral Roll, Directory Enquiries and Directors Database. If you wish to opt-out of 192.com publishing your name and address, you can print out an online PDF and send it to the company.

However, this opt-out service gives you only two options – either sending a letter or a fax. Personally, I haven’t faxed something since my work experience days eight years ago – so it doesn’t appear the most user-friendly way. Why can’t you send them an email?

Taking data from the Electoral Roll and using it this way is the business model many marketing companies and online directories (like 192.com) use. And they’re allowed to use it legally. But should the personal data they hold be available quite so freely for anybody to see and buy?

Did you give 192.com your consent?

Take a look at 192.com’s privacy policy and the company will assure you that it’s ‘committed to protecting the privacy of our users’. One way 192.com says it does this is by only using data for ‘which we have your consent’.

But how exactly does it have your consent? I, for one, do not remember giving mine – and I didn’t know it held so many details about me until I started browsing the site in more depth.

Our legal expert Georgina Nelson had this to say about 192.com:

‘The traditional idea of the Yellow Pages – which a few years ago might have provided a person’s name, address and number – seems to have ratcheted up a key or two, and the business model of online directories like 192.com is in providing “value and depth” in data over and above these expectations.

‘Yet, how far will these companies go in their hunt for our personal details? What will they get their hands on in the future? And is there anything to really stop them publishing them online for the world to see?’

Have you heard of 192.com before, and now you know it exists, do you think it’s right that this website is allowed to display your personal data in such detail?

Comments
Guest
joshua says:
13 March 2013

I have faxed over the form for removal of details from the local library and emailed about 30 times. My details still appear on Google, even though I did not sign the electoral form this year or last! WHAT DO I HAVE TO DO FOR YOU TO REMOVE MY DETAILS 192.COM??????

Guest
Curlychick says:
1 November 2013

Joshua, You need to go to google and request the URL is removed.
https://support.google.com/webmasters/answer/164734?hl=en

I have had lots of agro with this company. There are lots of other companies like 192. but you have to register with them to get the information. You dont appear on google for all the world to see. I never gave my permission to use my details and it was from the 2002 electoral roll before you were allowed to opt out of appearing on the edited electoral roll. I reported them to the ICO for infringement of the Data Protection Act. If you serve them with a section 10 they are obliged to tell you what information they are holding on you. But they do not seem to know this and just chose to ignore. Report them casework@ico.org.uk, thats the email address for ICO.

Guest
samia says:
4 April 2013

i want to delete this 192.com account

Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
4 April 2013

Here’s how to get your details removed from 192.com: http://www.192.com/help/tools-guides/about-your-details/

Guest
Frazer Payne says:
4 August 2014

Patrick is just regurgitating the rubbish that 192 have put on their website, which pretends to be helpful, but forces the user to send a FAX or POSTAL FORM. 192.com should be shut down for invasion of privacy, and profiting from people’s data without their consent.

Guest
Arthur Hunt says:
21 April 2013

Why should we ever have to ‘opt-out’ of anything? The law should be changed and positive consent should be required to ‘opt-in’ to anything – including giving permission for personal details to be published. If anyone ‘opts-in’ to having their details published that’s fair enough.

Making people having to opt-out of something they are probably not even aware they opted-in to is cheeky and arrogant, and so typical of these marketing types who assume they have the divine right to know everything about everybody – big brother is watching you.

I hope someone successfully sues these people for violation of privacy and fundamental human rights and there is a big publicity campaign to get these people closed down for ever, I hate my details being published and did manage to successfully get them removed but why should I have to?

Guest
Mike says:
27 April 2013

Sign up to stop all this – spread the word.

http://epetitions.direct.gov.uk/petitions/49104

Guest
Jessica says:
27 April 2013

Those people sell our data and make profit, this should be illegal. I’ve also been unsuccessful to get my data removed from 192.com. I wasn’t aware that I opted-in!

Guest
Mike says:
27 April 2013

Sign up!!

http://epetitions.direct.gov.uk/petitions/49104

Guest
Mark says:
11 June 2013

Nearly as bad as the privacy issue is the rip off when you do pay for credits. Effectively they charge for every click on the site for that point on – not just for the details that you are led to believe you are paying for. This includes searches that were free before you paid. Unbelievable rip-off.

Guest
Owen says:
31 January 2016

replying to Mark.
YES ANOTHER COMPLETE CON TRICK.

Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
3 January 2014

The Which? Tech team has written a guide on how to delete your personal information from 192.com: http://blogs.which.co.uk/technology/computing-helpdesk/how-to-delete-personal-information-192-com/

Guest
Diana says:
11 September 2014

Does this work? I will be starting an important job soon and I don’t want my details splashed all over the internet. b******s!

0
Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
11 September 2014

Yes, make sure to use the form linked to from that page.

Guest
Marcus Matusiak says:
1 April 2014

I have made a petition about this. Please sign it and share if you agree. If we can get 100,000 signatures within a year then this issue must be considered for debate in the House of Commons.

http://epetitions.direct.gov.uk/petitions/60773

Thanks,

Marcus

Guest
holly says:
8 November 2014

Despite all the hassle of contacting 192.com a few years ago, filling in their forms, sending an additional notice stating that they had never had my consent to share or publish my personal information, that I required it completely removed from ther databases…and not stored, sold or passed on in any form to anyone..

I have now seen the 2002 Registers published on Find My Past.

It “appears” that 192.com “may” have sold the historical registers on, and not checked for anyone who previously demanded their information completely removed.

Guest
Lottie says:
8 January 2015

…and something called whitepages.co.uk The info they are listing is wrong, misleading, and it has the potential to damage my reputation.

Guest
Olivia says:
17 July 2015

I have never registered anything with 192.com, but i don’t who could put my very personal details on it. It’s very intrusive and damaging my personal life.

0
Guest
joseph says:
18 August 2015

fraudsters, paid 192.com to get premium details about me then they set up a bank transfer using simba and world remit to transfer money to Africa. so yes its intrusive and very damaging. I hope karma brings the c.e.o of that company, what he and his family deserve. living like parasites of the misery of innocent people,and making a living from it.

Guest
Isaac says:
1 December 2015

feedback@192.com to send back the form

0
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
1 February 2016

Do NOT click on =192.com one of my major blockers blocked the whole website as it attaches adverts and server bots that TRACK you . This is no hoax while you are trying to remove your data this website it installs trackers on your computer logs your actions over the web ,gathers your info for SELLING to third parties ,in other words its benefiting from your pain and sorrow. You have been warned !!!!! . IF you get zero warning of any website problem then its no wonder people complain about their computer /mobile data being accessed by others-get protection now !

Guest
v price says:
24 June 2016

Fed up with getting company,s keep on ringing me l don’t answer why don’t they take the hint

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
24 June 2016

v price -The only “hint “they will take is when government legislation with teeth is brought out to stop this dead in its tracts –dont hold your breath waiting for it , “Liberalization ” of businesses will only get worse.

