If you want a cheap bill, who you gonna call? Not 118

118 118
Jon Barrow Mobile phone researcher
If you’re looking for a phone number, you may be tempted to call directory enquiries. Although these heavily advertised 118 services can be useful, they could leave you with a hefty bill…

Calling 118 numbers is much more expensive since we last investigated in 2009. Back then it cost just £1.08 a minute to call 118 118 or 118 500 from a BT landline.

It now costs at least £4.45 to call these 118 numbers from most landlines, with every additional minute costing a further £2.46.

Charges are even higher for mobile phone users, who can end up with an incredible £10 bill for a 61-second call.

The 118 rip-off

Perhaps you think that’s pricey enough? However, you can expect much more if you let the service connect you to your chosen number. That’s because you’ll keep paying the premium rate for the entire length of the call.

One Which? member told us that they’d had to pay £27 on three separate occasions for calls he’d made from his mobile phone. He’d asked the 118 provider to connect the calls for him, which was especially infuriating as they would’ve been covered by the free minutes in his phone package had he dialled them himself.

Clearer prices for directory enquiries

Although providers have to include pricing information in their promotional activities, they don’t have to tell you when you call up unless you opt to be connected to your requested number. Even then it’s not always clear how much you’ll pay, and it’s easy to see why so many people end up with horrendous bills.

In the summer Ofcom will introduce a new system to make prices of 118 services clearer, which will make it easier to shop around. But we don’t think it goes far enough. We want providers to do more to set out their costs when you call, and then let you end the call without charge if you are not happy.

Avoiding high 118 costs

In the meantime always search online for phone numbers if at all possible. If you have to use directory enquiries then opt for a cheaper service. Some of the phone providers offer their own directory enquiry numbers. Even 118 118 and 118 500 run cheaper alternatives that offer a more basic service. Oh, and never agree to have the call connected for you.

If you’ve been hit by high charges for using 118 services, or have thoughts on what can be done to stop others being affected, tell us in the comments below.

Comments
Guest
Peter Brown says:
8 January 2016

I have just discovered by looking into my monthly 02 bill, that a call of 1m 19s to 118118 in December, had been billed at £7.27 including VAT.
When I spoke to 02 they agreed that the cost was extortionate, and agreed to waive the charge, so all credit to them for recognising the injustice, and doing something about it.
I shall never use the 118 service again, but what on earth are the telecom regulators and / or politicians doing about this blatant scam?

Hide replies
Guest
Gareth John says:
18 January 2016

Gareth John says
i too have just been ripped off i got my vodafone bill which is always very low and discovered that i made 2 seperate calls to 118118 just before christmas and each call lasted a mere 1 minute and a few seconds only to be charged £9.24 for 1 min 9 secs and £9.39 for 1 min 29 secs it appears rounded up to 2 mins in their favour .
like you i will not only never use this sevice again but i will spread the word through social media and with the very large international construction company that i work for.
i am disgusted this is a british company ripping off british people .
unfortunatly my provider vodafone are not sympathetic like o2 so i think i will taking my phone contract to o2 .
i have been with vodafone for ever over 30 years in fact but loyalty does not count so goodbye vodafone and good riddance.

Guest
Sheila says:
29 March 2017

I concur with the above. Vodafone customer support is dismal, and loyalty seems to count for nowt. I made two calls to the 118 500 number when I did not have internet access (or painfully slow). 8 seconds cost £4.86, and 1 min 10 seconds cost £6.08 which when Vodafone then slapped VAT on top cost me just over £13. If I had only known. However, I do now. If I could jettison Vodafone, and BT, I would.

duncan lucas says:
Guest
duncan lucas says:
8 January 2016

Peter quite agree ,on 118-118 -a call costs approx, £3 /minute + connection charge of £2.75. BT,s own -118-500 is approx -£1 cheaper to BT customers ,still dear though thats why I got BT to block those calls (premium calls ) in the exchange equipment as my faulty(?) BT call-blocking phone was dialing out(self-dialing ) to it and making lots of $$ for BT .Took a week or more for BT to admit it -good way to make money though .But I wasnt happy as I am a good BT customer . The charges only recently went up.

John Camm says:
Guest
John Camm says:
15 January 2016

My online BT account checked yesterday and it showed a charge for 118500 of £4.12 duration 0.01. It also showed that at the same time, 11.17am, a 10 minute call was being made to our daughter’s home number. Firstly, we can make only one call at a time, secondly we are not stupid enough to use 118 service and thirdly £4.12 was over the basic charge. I called BT (Call centre in India) and the operative told me the charge must stand, I spoke to his supervisor, same story. Any ideas on best approach (NOT in India) to have the erroneous charge refunded. I pay by DD so difficult not to pay, only a refund will suffice. I wonder how many times such a charge is made daily.

Hide replies
duncan lucas says:
Guest
duncan lucas says:
15 January 2016

John -do you have a BT call-blocking phone or another BT phone ? My own BT call-blocking phone was programmed into the firmware to dial out the same 118500 -Premium rate calls at intervals it took me 2 weeks ,even as an ex.BT engineer to get BT to accept it was the phone that was doing it –and YES for those not up to snuff with what the latest digital equipment can do this is perfectly possible . If you have any phone like that unplug it and put it away somewhere use a simple phone for a week .I returned it and got a good call-blocker . If this is not the case then have you any digital equipment connected to your telephone line that could transmit tones via the telephone line -IE -your computer etc ? .You should escalate this complaint to a BT -UK helpline -email BT in the form of a complaint ,they have a customer complaints dept in the UK they did help me in the end.

ERNESTO says:
Guest
ERNESTO says:
15 January 2016

DONT EVER RING 118 THEY ARE THE BIGGEST RIP OFFS OUT THERE THEY WILL CHARGE NEARLY £6.00 FOR LESS THAN 30 SECONDS TO GIVE YOU A NUMBER AVOID

Hide replies
Guest
Ian says:
13 May 2017

There are more than two hundred directory enquiries 118 services. The cheapest charge about 40p per minute plus your phone provider’s Access Charge.

You don’t have to use expensive services – but those are the ones with largest advertising budgets and hence the ones you are most likely to have heard of.

Guest
steve says:
22 January 2016

google for numbers, just been billed £16 for 4 minutes

G Farley says:
Guest
G Farley says:
16 February 2016

I recently tried to telephone a special booking number at a Cancer Hospital in Oxford This had a fault on the line I telephoned 118 thinking the operator would help me and explain why there was a fault on an important line instead she said she could put me through but there would be a charge I told her my contract gave free calls so I did not want her to put me through I would telephone the main line of the hospital I was horrified today to receive a bill showing a charge of £6.69 for a 1.47 minutes for which I received no service from BT I tel BT and spoke to two operators in India who said they deal with my account and I could not speak to a supervisor in the UK I then found another number and spoke to a Manager in the UK who was unable to cancel the £6.69 I said if I am made to pay this I will cancel my account which includes broadband land line and mobile at the end of my contract I have been with BT for over 50 years The Manager said could he now close my complaint I said no as I was very annoyed as this is a rip off I have now been promised a call in the next five days Something must be done about the way BT are fleecing us What can we do?

Hide replies
duncan lucas says:
Guest
duncan lucas says:
16 February 2016

As soon as you hit -118 there is a standing charge added to that is time spent on it plus vat. You seem to have gone through the right channels go onto BT customer forum as you seem to be a BT customer and post your complaint this will give it publicity and the forum Admin. who works for BT could possibly help. I have those types of calls (high tariff ) barred by BT in the exchange equipment.

Avril says:
Guest
Avril says:
19 February 2016

Forgive an older person (73) having a moan. I rang 118 for the number to order my supper from a local Chinese takeaway. Unfortunately they were closed due to bereavement so I rang 118 for another restaurant.
When I received my phone bill, I’d been charged £10 for the two 118 calls, more than my actual supper.
Don’t suppose there’s anything I cam do about it now, but I’ve been seething for months, but making sure I spread the news among friends and colleagues about this rotten rip off conpany. Shame on them.

Guest
Anne says:
8 March 2016

118118 stung me also: Asked for one number but not put through – was on 1:56 charged £8.781.
NEVER, NEVER AGAIN WILL I FALL FOR THIS RIP OFF.
Just joined BT for all services. What have I done! not impressed so far as fraught with problems and very hard to sort out taking for ever. Seem to spend days and days sorting anything out with them. It’s as time consuming as having a job only all you are trying to do is get up and running.

Hide replies
duncan lucas says:
Guest
duncan lucas says:
9 March 2016

Anne -I agree that 118-118 is making ridiculous amounts of profit and you are blaming BT -nope ! its not BT owned but a seemingly secretive US company of whom I have more details if anybody is interested . You can only blame BT if you dial —-118—500 because thats the one BT own and yes its expensive too but it isnt the two 70,s guys with mustaches . If you input the URL -118- 500 you will get BT ,s version to input the asked for telephone number .

John Ward says:
Guest
John Ward says:
9 March 2016

I think access to telephone numbers and lists of traders on the internet is killing directory enquiry services so they have raised their charges in the hope of surviving. It’s smart phones that have really driven the nails in the coffin.

Guest
Andrew Wignall says:
27 March 2016

I rang a landline to a pub but couldn’t get through because of a fault on the line. An operator picked up my call and offered to put me through to their mobile number, but didn’t tell me that they are 118820 or what their charges are. I foolishly accepted and got put through. When I got the bill I had been charged £19.60 for 4 min 26 secs. I then rang 118820 to complain and got charged another £7.24 for 1 min 08 secs.
Like everyone else I won’t ever use a 118 number again.

Guest
Roger Fagan says:
10 April 2016

118118 absolute Telecom Piracy that preys upon your gullibility
Here’s some specific detail from my April 2016 bill as a warning to others. -DON’T EVER RING 118118
Mon 04 Apr 16 13:48 118118 Service No. 00:23 £7.280 = £0.31p PER SECOND ! ! !
Mon 04 Apr 16 13:44 118118 Service No. 03:13 £15.687= £0.08p PER SECOND ! ! !
Fri 18 Mar 16 14:07 118118 Service No. 00:32 £7.280 = £0.22p PER SECOND ! ! !
Thu 17 Mar 16 14:22 118118 Service No. 01:16 £8.291 = £0.11p PER SECOND ! ! !
Sub Total: £38.538

why such variation ? – I don’t know how much they spend on advertising, but they’re going to need it, these charges have turned me into someone who will be highly active campaigning negatively against them – with a passion. They might not yet have a hole in their foot, but it is coming, – no company can afford a rising tide of bad publicity and continue in business.

Guest
M Regan says:
11 April 2016

My 74 year old father has just received a bill £3.51 for a 6 second call to BT Directory enquiries !!!!

OFCOM what are you doing to stop this rip-off!!!!!

Guest
John says:
13 April 2016

My mum was changed 7 pounds for just 31 seconds and 12 pounds for 2 min

Guest
J Barrie says:
5 May 2016

I have found two calls to 118 500 on my phone bill, one for 9 seconds (£4.333) and the other, in the same minute, for 1 min 15 seconds ((£5.892). I look up numbers online and can’t think why I should have dialled this. Asked BT, and their only suggestion was to phone 118 500 to ask them….at that price, not likely! There must be some way of publicising this rip off – I used to think that I was fairly astute……

Hide replies
duncan lucas says:
Guest
duncan lucas says:
5 May 2016

J. Barrie when my new bought BT call blocker it dialed that number several times a week it took BT 2 weeks to agree that it was the phone and it was built into the firmware —I sent it back — and I am ex.BT . As there are only my wife and myself in the house and she cant use the phone due to a major stroke they couldnt pin that on me . It could be external staff on your line but it will not be easy to convince BT as, quite rightly , they are hesitant to accept everybodies complaints on this , just to be sure I got BT to block Premium calls on my phone in the exchange.

Guest
Maggie Roberts says:
3 September 2016

Exactly the same thing that recently happened to my mother! Fortunately I and another person were in my mother’s house at the very time that BT claim a call was made to BT 118 500.
BT claim a call was made but we KNOW that NO CALL was made – I shall take this up with my mother’s MP and I am preapred to go to Court to have this sorted.
BT have got problems with this system and need to get things fixed.

Guest
anthony butler says:
1 October 2016

i have just had along conversation with BT about a charge on my phone bill for £21 which i have not made i was told i had made a call to a 118 number sometime and there was nothing they could do .i have never made such a call if i need a number i look on line they refused to give me a contact number to take this futher.i would warn everbody to check their a/c s. carefully. this a rip off.

Guest
Paul Miles says:
8 May 2016

I work as a support worker for people with learning difficulties. Just getting ready to pay last quarters phone bill when I noticed two calls made to 118 500 total call duration 2.6 minutes bill for these calls a whopping £12.60p

Guest
A Simpson says:
14 May 2016

I absolutely agree with all the above. On 28th April 16, I made two calls to 118118. One lasting 5 seconds costing £5 + and the other 1 min 42 seconds costing £8 +. I expected to pay a little more than a normal call but never in my wildest dreams did I think it would cost as much as this. It is scandalous. There isn’t any warning about the cost before before the enquiry is made. I would urge everybody not to use this service and I also agree that OFCOM should intervene. We need protecting against these pirates.

Guest
Pat Fisher says:
20 June 2016

NEVER EVER USE 118 118. My husband used it for a number and pressed an option to be connected from an automated system. Was on for just over 8 minutes and was charged nearly £35. £3.49 to connect and £3.49 per minute. He didn’t know this and I doubt many people do. He is not very techno savvy so couldn’t look the number up online and I bet there are many elderly people who get caught out this way. How can OFCOM allow these people to charge this much?, its disgusting!!!!!!

Hide replies
duncan lucas says:
Guest
duncan lucas says:
20 June 2016

Its certainly disgusting Pat and and the system is called “Libertarianism “

John Ward says:
Guest
John Ward says:
20 June 2016

. . . . or “rip-off” to give it the official title.

Guest
david says:
5 August 2016

My O2 phone bill lists a call to 118118 for 5 secs (connection lost), but have been charged £6.19. !!!!

Guest
Mary Astle says:
24 August 2016

I phoned 118500 and was charged £31 for an under 8 minute call to them, the person I was trying to contact urgently wasn’t even there. I wasn’t told how much they were charging per minute. I wouldn’t have used them if I had realised how much I was being charged per minute. My mobile contract is with Virgin Media and is only for £5 per month but they weren’t interested or bothered that I had been ripped off. A small part of this £31 charge is the access charge charged by my provider.

duncan lucas says:
Guest
duncan lucas says:
24 August 2016

So much for the 2013 “shakeup ” by -OFCOM ( protector of BB) .Mobile charges are added on by many companies on top of the basic charges . 118118 is US run , 118500 is BT . Did you try 192.com ? its much cheaper and I think BT have -118707 which is cheaper . You could be charged £3/minute on your mobile by the company who,s service you are using . Your right Mary , it is rip-off Britain i am old enough to remember the days when those big charges didnt exist and BT was part of the GPO and owned by the UK public.

Hide replies
Guest
Ian says:
1 February 2017

While the Access Charge can be up to 55p per minute, the Service Charge for calls to 118 numbers can be up to £16 per call plus up to £8 per minute.

The charges must be shown immediately adjacent to the number wherever it is advertised or promoted such that callers will know the cost before they call.

The cheapest services have a Service Charge of just 40p per minute. A list of every 118 number in service and the Service Charge rate for each one can be found online.

Guest
C Booth says:
6 September 2016

My elderly mother has had two excessive telephone bills for £60+ for the last 2 months including calls to 118500 one of which she cannot have made as was confined to bed in serious pain. She does not even know that 118500 is a directory enquiries number. 118500 calls are charged to her at £6+ and £9+ in her most recent bill. BT not interested in helping. As i live 200 miles away it is not easy to sort for her.

Hide replies
duncan lucas says:
Guest
duncan lucas says:
6 September 2016

C Booth – Get onto BT and tell them you want all premium rate calls from your mothers landline barred in the exchange thats what I had done when in dispute with BT about their call blocking phone automatically phoning that number several times a week . I sent back their phone and got a refund /credit , it took 2 weeks solid to convince them in talks with various technical branches that the firmware had a built in programme to boost sales . That stopped it dead in its tracks. It used to be the case that engineers externally used to call the speaking clock and used it as a test . I take it your mother doesnt need Premium services . This isnt advertised but is kept quiet for obvious reasons so you will need to insist on it.

Guest
helenr ryan says:
16 September 2016

I just got my phone bill from BT and saw a bill from 118 118 for £28.157 I only asked for a number and to be put through this happened on the Friday 12 August 2016. apparently I was on there for 6 minutes and 30 seconds. I want my money back. I’m not bloody made of money, how dare they.

Hide replies
duncan lucas says:
Guest
duncan lucas says:
16 September 2016

Then you weren’t calling BT Helen , you were calling a big US company – BT is 118-500 . If you want you can complain to the US company direct . The two mustached -70,s style men are their product.

John Ward says:
Guest
John Ward says:
16 September 2016

I suspect Helen called 118-118 from a BT line so the charge has appeared on her BT bill. The directory charge is high enough but as soon as you agree to let them set the call up for you the charge sky-rockets since you pay a connexion charge on top of the total time rate.

Guest
Rob says:
29 September 2016

just got stung for £61 for two calls to 118118 on landline. 1 for 4 minutes and 1 for 10 minutes. there was no indication oof costs when call was made and unfortunately my wife had both calls connected without realising the implications. this is extortionate and needs to be stopped

Hide replies
duncan lucas says:
Guest
duncan lucas says:
29 September 2016

Rob – you will be “glad ” to know your £61 is going as profit to a multi Million $$$$ US company so that those two prancing mustached ,70,s gents can talk you into using their extortionately priced information service . If you are a BT customer and use -118-500 while its still very high , its still cheaper than the US version.

John Ward says:
Guest
John Ward says:
29 September 2016

Look numbers up on-line – no additional cost involved.

alfa says:
Guest
alfa says:
29 September 2016

I am amazed at the number of people who don’t think to look on the internet for phone numbers or to check the number of their caller. If it is a nuisance caller there will be plenty of reports on them.

duncan lucas says:
Guest
duncan lucas says:
29 September 2016

You are both right , I have 5 bookmarked telephone/ URL/ postcode /etc checkers .

Guest
dave says:
30 September 2016

last month I tried to call a taxi firm but the number was not recognised, even after an exstensive google search the alternative number was not listed. I called 118500 to enquire, when the operator tried to connect the number was still not recognised which apparently was BT fault with the number, the alternative number was not offered. what a rip off, it is now clearly obvious that when services like phone, gas and electricity were privitised very little protection for the customer was built in, so in essence these privitised services are a licence for those suppliers to overcharge, this is wholly the governments fault and something should done by them to clamp down in reality is theft, but I shan’t hold my breath

Guest
anthony butler says:
1 October 2016

i will also take this up with my m p. this is now out of hand.robbery.

Guest
Paul Woods says:
5 October 2016

I have just been charged £7.09 for a 40 second call to 118118 which failed to produce the number I was looking for as they said it was ex directory This seems to be a complete ripoff What can i do to fget my money back or at least alert other people to they dont get scammed the same way

Hide replies
duncan lucas says:
Guest
duncan lucas says:
5 October 2016

Paul -customer care phone- 0800-3891-118–email-customer.care@118118–postal address-118118Customer Care team, Fusion Point Dumballs Road , Cardiff , CF10-5BF. I would be interested in how you get on Paul as one website full of complaints only had ONE case resolved . I keep seeing the FREE- 0800-118-3733 number but its full of adverts you are forced to listen to. One wiseacre said it was 7 times more costly than a premium rate sex line. There are cheaper numbers quoted like -118-990. Making the call via O2 seems to be very expensive . Money Saving Expert .com say they put in a “super complaint ” to them I leave the truth in that.

Guest
Bernie says:
5 October 2016

Just had bill from BT. Charged £9.34 for a 1 minute 45 second call. Its so shocked. I had no idea their charges were so high. I would NEVER use 118 118 EVER again. Total rip-off. And to add insult to injury the number they gave me doesn’t even exist. How is this allowed to happen?

Hide replies
duncan lucas says:
Guest
duncan lucas says:
5 October 2016

Bernie if you are a BT customer why did you use a multi million $$$ US company rather than 118-500 ? Your complaint should be directed at 118-118 and contact the address I gave above.

Guest
Ian says:
13 May 2017

118500 is also expensive.

Why not use one of the other directory enquiries providers? There are more than two hundred to choose from. The cheapest chargeable DQ service charges 40p per minute plus your phone provider’s Access Charge.

duncan lucas says:
Guest
duncan lucas says:
5 October 2016

The question I have to ask on this issue is – the GPO used to provide this free on 192 , on privatisation of BT you all complained about BT charging approx 40p for the call and Ofcom then said BT is using “unfair ” practices we will stop this and allow PRIVATE ENTERPRISE to compete with BT , so legislation was changed to allow this , BUT guess what ?? the competition UPPED the price instead NOW you are all complaining of being ripped off . YOU ! the general public voted for it, your voice was “listened to “.

Hide replies
John Ward says:
Guest
John Ward says:
6 October 2016

Back in the days of the GPO, when telephone numbers were all alpha-numeric, the directory enquiries service was originally accessed by dialling DIR. The Telephones and Telegraph operations were later called Post Office Telephones and the all-number code 192 came in after subscriber trunk dialling was introduced from the 1960’s onwards. Even though there were far fewer subscribers in those days the phone books were massive compared to the modern ones and looking up numbers was still a manual operation carried out by operators at the local exchange – all free of charge. Now it’s all centralised and computer-driven and shouldn’t cost more than a few pennies. The rip-off with the directory services is when you allow them to put you through to the number they have given you because there is an additional connexion charge on top of the high call charge to the 118 number, and even if it’s an inactive line the connexion charge remains. The best thing is to make a note of the number and call it yourself, or even better – look it up on-line which costs nothing [thephonebook is BT’s on-line service].

duncan lucas says:
Guest
duncan lucas says:
6 October 2016

More eloquently put than me John.

Guest
Ian says:
13 May 2017

In the old days, there was only one phone provider – BT.

If someone called directory enquiries for a number, the chances are that they were going to call it and BT would then charge the caller for that call. If the caller could not find the number, they were not going to make the call. Providing directory enquiries was just part of the cost of doing business.

Now that there are hundreds of phone providers, that link is gone.

However, some directory enquiries services are extortionately expensive and should be avoided.

Guest
lonicera says:
9 November 2016

Do not know why we phoned 118500 for 00.01 minute but got charged £ 5.69 What a rip-off

Guest
Jason says:
10 November 2016

118118 are a bunch of thieves’ my grandma was charged 27 pounds for a 6 min call!! Who can we complain to? They are absolutely disgusting company. Morally cupprupt.

Hide replies
duncan lucas says:
Guest
duncan lucas says:
10 November 2016

Jason the owner is Robert Pines/Charlie Anderson of Knowledge Generation Bureau = kgb-kgb -New York-New York , underpays his staff. Their -young people being “happy ” website quotes- we are the worlds largest independent provider of “enhanced ” services etc etc. -9000 employees -kgb.com–Kelington Group Berhad .

Guest
Alan Morton says:
18 November 2016

I accidentally called 118500 from my BT home phone (I thought that I was dialling customer services) and hung up as soon as I realised my mistake. When the bill came in I found that I had been charged $5.61 for a 14 second call – even more annoying when I didn’t even get a number! Phoned BT and was told that there was no way of waiving the fee.

Guest
d gray says:
30 November 2016

this 118118 number is disgusting don’t use it !!! I was recently charged nearly £10.00 for a quick number I had to use as emergency… I never expected it to be that much if you can find a number on line do it that way. unfortanatly my pc was down at the time so I could not …

Hide replies
John Ward says:
Guest
John Ward says:
30 November 2016

For emergencies I have the BT directory enquiry number listed on my mobile phone – 118500. If possible I then use a landline to dial it [because my mobile is PAYG].

Calls to 118500 cost £2.75 per call plus £2.75 per minute [a minimum 60 second charge applies] inc VAT, plus the telephone service provider’s Access Charge [excludes BT payphones]. Probably a bit cheaper than 118118 but on-line number finding has stripped the easy profit out of dialled services.

Guest
Ian says:
1 February 2017

118500 costs £5.50 per call plus £2.75 per minute (after 60 seconds) plus your phone provider’s Access Charge.

Other directory enquiries services have Service Charges anywhere from 40p per minute to £16 per call plus £8 per minute.

Guest
Beth says:
28 December 2016

I have just been charged £7.99 per minute for a 45 minute call. Using 118 to get the number for sky and agreeing to be put through to the call when asked. I am a sky customer so my calls are free to them which worsens the blow. I just can’t believe that these are the charges for asking for a number and being connected.

Is there a complaints/ refund policy?

Hide replies
duncan lucas says:
Guest
duncan lucas says:
28 December 2016

Yes Beth Sky charges for -118-118 calls . BT has its own 118-500 which is slightly cheaper . 118-118 is a giant US company complaining to them will get you precisely–nowhere. Read my post of -10th November – 5-above . You should NEVER ask the company to “put you through ” that instantly incurs large additional charges including a standing charge.

Guest
Ted says:
31 January 2017

This is still happening as I noticed I was charged £8.36 for a 1:48min call. Shame on you 118. Can’t believe that this is allowed to continue :-/

Hide replies
duncan lucas says:
Guest
duncan lucas says:
31 January 2017

Ted this could be Call Cramming , engineers get blamed for this but they don’t need to dial the speaking clock or premium numbers to test a line. Its rife in the US by some of the biggest companies there, 10,s of millions of customers have been scammed by their own telephone companies . Who is this saying this ? , because of criticism of where I get my info from this comes from no less a place as the FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION -thats right the US GOVERNMENT , has that sunk in ? $353 million in restitution and fines against- I will name them this time -AT+T-Sprint-T-Mobile-and giant -Verizon .Those charges come under various headings in US bills to slyly hide the facts using $1 /$2/$3 charges that don’t attract attention . All this and more is on the US Government website so I hope nobody is going to say–“Conspiracy Theory ” I have the Full details on it . Now think — if the biggest well known US companies do this then who can you trust ?? What it shows is that the US Federal Government is on its citizens side if we are heading for a US satellite then I want US citizen laws HERE !!

Guest
alan johnson says:
21 February 2017

I have been stung by such large sums that the rip off is a criminal theft!
How stupid can one become?

Hide replies
duncan lucas says:
Guest
duncan lucas says:
21 February 2017

Alan you are not stupid , its the result of intense , deep, advertising .Long , long ago in the US (50,s ) they proved that with advertising , continually, unceasingly , broadcast night and day on all media that people subconsciously were drawn to obey the advertising , its human programming, brainwashing even and its works due to humans social nature or “herd instinct ” of doing what the advertisements say “everybody does / buy this ” so don’t be left out of the social circle. Its human nature to feel a “belonging ” with everybody else , fit in , be “one of the crowd ” , it takes a hermetical nature in the blocking of this to stop yourself from wanting to conform. The advertising community isn’t as stupid as many people think , it can be downright dangerous at times but it all goes back to the days of barter when if somebody made a good sword that didn’t break in battle , everybody wanted one and those selling duff stuff were usually killed by enraged soldiers or even governments. The problem now is you cant take the same action now , much as you wish you could.

Guest
Ken Goodburn says:
16 March 2017

I just received my BT Telephone bill this morning and thought straight away that it was unusually high on this occaision. Looking thru the received bill I noticed that in the section headed “Calls costing over 40p” …… here I found one entry for last December at £13.722 and one for the month of March for £22.800 …. duration 3.49 minutes and 25.22 minutes respectively, both for ringing 118 500 (Directory Enquiries). I got in touch with BT straight away and ask why these high charges? They told me that this is a ” High Premium call #” . I told BT that I was totally unaware that I would be charged at such a high rate for ringing this Directory Enquiry #. I said that I could understand the December call at a time duration of 3,49 minutes, but told them “No way was I on the line for 25.22 minutes”, but when ask by the operator if I would like them to make contact with the Tel. # they came up with, I said OK, please do so. I have today, complained bitterly to BT about these charges and ask for a refund, but was told that was impossible.
So …. all out there …. be aware of this daylight robbery and NEVER, NEVER ring a 118 500 , or 118 118 # as it is going to cost you dearly ! !

Guest
Bev Edwards says:
27 March 2017

I have just been checking my elderly parents telephone bill and found a 5 second call to 118 500 costing £5.69. I know that no way was that call made as my mother has dementia and cannot use the phone and my father who is 92 only dials out to family numbers that we have programmed in to the phonebook for him. He wouldn’t even know of the existence of 118 500! I am their only carer and was not there on the morning in question and they had no other visitors that day.I called BT and they were not interested but i got my husband to call and they have agreed to refund it this time.However I am worried after reading on here that the new BT call blocker phones may be responsible for dialling this number as we recently replaced their phone with one of these! Not really sure what to do about this now incase it continues to happen, these charges are extortionate! Life is already hard coping with the elderly and dementia without having to deal with these added problems too.

Hide replies
duncan lucas says:
Guest
duncan lucas says:
27 March 2017

Bev while I am pro BT I do criticise it from time to time , when those new call-blocking phones came out I was an early purchaser of one via BT and ,yes , I got it dialing out the time , it took two weeks of argument and speaking to a UK tech, dept in the South of England for them to accept it was into the firmware and I am ex.BT , they allowed me to return the phone and I bought a CPR call-blocker (display model ) and credited me on my bill . I actually thought it had stopped for people now , the problem BT have is distinguishing between the genuine cases and those that are false , to stop this happening to me I paid BT to block -in the exchange ALL Premium calls , as I too saw one added onto my bill I was able to put that to BT and they accepted it and credited it to me , so BT can be reasonable but you have to persevere.

