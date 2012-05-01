/ Technology

Calling 0845 and 0870 – how much does it cost you?

Ceri Stanaway Head of the Which? Money and Travel Research Group
It should soon be free to call freephone numbers from mobiles. Not rocket science, you might think, but when it can cost as much to call an 0800 number as an 0870 one, something’s clearly in need of a shake up.

03, 0800, 0844, 0845, 0870, 0871, 09… That’s not, as you might think, a cryptic code, but just a selection of the UK’s ‘non-geographic’ calling codes – where the number isn’t linked to a geographic location, as with 01 and 02 numbers.

But when the cost of calling such numbers can vary hugely, and not just by the code itself but also depending on the phone service provider you’re calling from, it’s no wonder that Ofcom’s research shows that many of us are utterly confused. I know I am.

The cost of calling customer service

It’s difficult to escape calling non-geographic numbers. Many of the companies we need to contact – such as energy providers, banks or insurers – use these numbers for sales and customer service. So if you run into a problem – with your bill, or making an insurance claim, say – you’ll often have no choice but to call one.

This is an issue that past Which? Convo commenters have made their views clear on – but just how tough is it to understand how much you’ll pay?

The answer is – very. The cost of calling these numbers can vary greatly and charges are often as clear as mud, particularly if you’re calling from a mobile phone or a non-BT landline.

For example, calling a 0800 number from a landline is usually free, but calling from a mobile could cost you up to 40p per minute.

And while the widely-used 0845 can cost more than 10p a minute from some landlines, some providers include it alongside 01 and 02 minutes in their inclusive call packages. Don’t even get me started on 0844 and 0871 numbers.

In the dark over call costs

Many companies that use non-geographic numbers only advertise the cost of calling their number from a BT landline (often tucked away in the small print) but don’t give costs from other landline or mobile providers.

So, unless you have the time and inclination to scrutinise your phone provider’s complex price list – it’s likely that you’ll be completely in the dark about how much one of these calls will cost.

Ofcom has recommended that charges to 08, 09 and 118 numbers should be simplified. For example, it proposes that calls to 0800 numbers from a mobile would be free, just as they are from landlines. It also wants companies to offer clear and transparent information on charges for their customers.

At the moment, the chaotic and inconsistent pricing of numbers makes it impossible for consumers to predict the cost of calls, so we welcome Ofcom’s measures to simplify the system and increase transparency.

But we want to hear from you for a future magazine feature. Has the cost of calling, or the lack of transparency about charges, ever put you off calling a non-geographic number? And have you ever been shocked by how much it’s cost you to call a customer service line?

Are you baffled by the cost of non-geographic phone numbers, like 0845 or 0870?

Yes – I find the charges for these numbers really confusing (86%, 864 Votes)

Maybe - It depends on whether I'm calling from a landline or mobile (10%, 100 Votes)

No - I know exactly what every call I make will cost me (4%, 37 Votes)

Total Voters: 1,005

Comments
tony1129
Member
tony1129 says:
4 November 2015

How do I go about making a complaint for a charge that I feel was incorrect? I called a Government organisation using the number on the last letter that they had sent me in August this number started 0845 and I was charged for the duration of the call, however since looking into call charges I have found that the company also use an 0300 telephone number and that this would have been free had I used it.

As I understand it, and based on this http://0300-numbers.com/2015/11/are-0300-numbers-free/ the numbers were changed on 1 July 2015 although the 0845 still worked and made no mention of the change at the time.

Member
Ian says:
6 November 2015

Replacement 03 numbers have been available since 2007. For many years, the rate of adoption of these was very slow.

Eventually, HMRC changed in 2013. DWP changed in early 2014.

In late 2015, there are now hardly any 084 or 087 numbers in use by public services. Most of those still in use are retained simply to advise callers what the new number is.

You’ll need to contact the organisation that uses the number and advise them that the working of the old number should be amended to announce what the new number is.

You could also contact whoever it was that advised you of the old number and make them aware that there is a new, cheaper, 03 number available.

