Shop queues are winding us right up

We Brits are supposed to be a polite lot when it comes to queuing, but that doesn’t stack up with the latest stats. It seems we’re more likely to huff, puff and take a hike than hang around and pay.

How many times have you stood in a shop queue, shuffling from foot to foot, anxiety mounting with every second as involuntary tuts start to come blurting out?

And then the anger sets in. Why is that woman taking so long to get her money out? Why doesn’t that shop assistant just shut up and serve? And why the hell aren’t there more shop assistants in the first place?

Come on, admit it – you’ve stood at the back of a queue getting grumpy more than once. As much as we’d all like to think we have perfect queuing manners the reality is that they make us inpatient, and often inconsiderate.

Well, don’t worry – you’re not alone. Barclays’ research has found that over two thirds of people have abandoned a queue entirely and three in ten avoid going into a shop if they can see it has long queues.

OK, the research was conducted purely to tout Barclays’ new ‘contactless cards‘ as the saviour to all our queuing woes, but the findings are ringing pretty true in our ears. In June we surveyed 14,000 shoppers and 43% admitted they found queuing irritating.

But it’s even more irritating if you’re spending less money. Apparently, shoppers are more likely to abandon queuing for a purchase when the item is lower in value. Now this is something I can relate to – a packet of chewing gum can take a hike, but a pair of new shoes? Well worth waiting five minutes.

