What makes a good online shopping experience?

What entices you to shop online? For me, it’s knowing that I don’t have to get on a bus to my local shopping centre before lugging everything home.

I also think trying on clothes in the comfort of my home is a much better option than queuing for a few dusty changing rooms with curtains that don’t quite draw all the way.

But, as the results of our annual survey to find the best and worst online shops reveal, there are a number of reasons why others chose to shop online – and why certain stores become favourites.

Why buy online?

Our survey found that the main reasons people shop online are that it’s easier to find what they’re looking for than on the high street, there’s a greater choice of products, and you can shop around the clock.

Online stores can also be cheaper, and lots of those polled told us they like receiving the unexpected free samples you often get with an online delivery.

And when it comes to the online shops you chose as your favourites, these tend to have sites that are really straightforward to use, so you don’t have to trawl through pages of search results to find one specific item.

Biggest bugbears

On the flipside, 45% of people we surveyed found paying a high price for postage to be the most irritating thing about shopping online – and 40% resented having to pay for postage at all.

And among the people who had a problem with their online purchase, just under two-thirds of them had a delivery turn up late. No wonder around half of people opt to use click-and collect where possible.

Customer service

You might think that going into a shop on the high street, being able to inspect the item you want, having staff on hand to chat to if you need advice about it, and being able to take it home on the same day might tip the scales in favour of shopping online.

But some of you actually prefer the service that comes with shopping on the web.

One Convo contributor, Liz Halsall, told us that the plastic bag charge had ruined retail therapy on the high street for her and persuaded her to shop online more:

‘I object to buying a dress, and having it pushed over the counter… all idea of service seems to have gone along with the bags!!

‘Online shopping becomes even more attractive! Surely shops should be trying to encourage people in, by making the shopping experience a pleasant one?’

So what draws you to shop online or do you still prefer to head to the high street so you can size up what you’re buying?