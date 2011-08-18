I don’t know about you, but when I see the words “Price Match” I assume it means exactly what it says – an item’s price will be matched, without loopholes. It’s something Waitrose doesn’t appear to have understood.

Waitrose and Ocado’s promises to match online prices with Tesco on a selection of branded items looked great at first. But it’s only once you’ve taken the time to look a bit closer that you’ll have discovered that the price matches are only based on Tesco’s “standard retail price”.

The price match loophole

This means that when Tesco puts a product Waitrose and Ocado are “price matching” on special offer, Waitrose and Ocado don’t drop the price to match the offer.

That’s fair enough. Special offers are usually negotiated between supermarkets and manufacturers well before the offers hit the shops, so Waitrose and Ocado would have to constantly play catch-up with Tesco if they tried to do this.

But why then, do Waitrose and Ocado continue to say that these items are price matched, when in fact they’re charging more than at Tesco when the items are on offer?

To give a few of the examples of what we found: on one day a pack of 20 Persil Non Bio Capsules was £3.94 at Tesco, but £5.99 at Waitrose. On other days, we found that selected Pizza Express pizzas and Colgate toothpastes cost twice as much at Waitrose and Ocado than Tesco.

The simple solution

Whenever I find out about a loophole like this it just makes me less likely to trust a supermarket’s promotions. And that loss of trust could have been easily avoided if these items were simply removed from the price match promotion while they were on offer at Tesco.

What do you think? Have you noticed Waitrose and Ocado’s price match promotions when shopping and did you know that they didn’t match special offer prices?