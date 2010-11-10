Ever spotted a supermarket deal in the paper, only to find it’s not in stock? So, why is it that some offers are never in the shops despite being promoted all over the damn place?

It seems that every day on my way in to work I’ll open up the Metro to find a double-page spread emblazoned with special deals at Asda, Tesco, Sainsbury’s… the list goes on.

‘Two for ones’, cut-price wine (I pay attention to these, clearly) – all are very tempting. And with Christmas coming up (yes, I know, but it’s not too far off now) I’m sure others are thinking about using such deals to get the best value they can this year.

But, how would you feel if you’d trekked all the way to a supermarket just to bag that deal – only to find it’s not there?

Empty shelves disappoint shoppers

Research by the Institute of Promotional Marketing found that one third of people had made a special trip to take advantage of a special deal at the supermarket, only to find that the offer wasn’t there when they arrived.

One third? Now I know some offers are time limited, and there are also times when an offer is so good that it’ll go out of stock quickly, but surely there’s something that supermarkets can do to try and manage our expectations?

It would be very easy to make it clear that there’s going to be limited stock, or to put a realistic timeframe on the offer. Surely they must know that with some offers demand will exceed supply – otherwise why spend money to promote the offer in the first place?

Tesco was the worst offender, with four in ten disappointed shoppers naming it as the supermarket in question. But maybe that’s just because it’s the biggest one? Others weren’t let off the hook, with Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and Asda all being called out.

Have you turned up to a supermarket for an advertised offer, just to leave empty-handed? Is this out-of-stock problem really as commonplace as it seems?