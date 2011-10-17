/ Shopping

Will we ever clear our doormats of junk mail?

71
Profile photo of Robert Rijkhoff Robert Rijkhoff
Comments 71

The average home gets 453 pieces of junk mail a year. No wonder so many of us want to cut the amount we receive. Robert Rijkhoff, of the Stop Junk Mail campaign, explains why current measures simply don’t work.

Britain uses about three times its fair share of paper. Yet, even though it’s clear we don’t have enough trees to sustain our level of paper consumption, we can’t even seem to cut junk mail.

What’s wrong with us?

The fox is guarding the hen house

Royal Mail distributes about half of all unaddressed junk mail that comes through the door. The company is well aware that not everybody appreciates all those leaflets from Virgin Media, Direct Line, Domino’s Pizza and the like, and so it has set up an opt-out scheme.

According to the latest figures, just under 0.8% of households has opted out. If you think that’s a rather low percentage, you might be interested to know that a second opt-out scheme for unaddressed mail, run by the Direct Marketing Association and ironically called “Your Choice”, has an opt-out rate of just 0.006%.

Opt-out schemes rarely work, and schemes that are as ineffective and customer-unfriendly as the above-mentioned ‘services’ will never achieve opt-out rates of any significance. I believe opt-out schemes like Your Choice exist purely to give the impression that the industry is being responsible. It’s the fox guarding the hen house; a prime example of how self-regulation shouldn’t work.

The new magic word: targeting

The Direct Marketing Association et al don’t make a secret of the fact that they don’t like the idea of people opting out. The industry’s preferred solution is “targeting”. By collecting vast amounts of data about people’s interests and lifestyles, marketeers believe they are nowadays able to target people with “communications” they’ll almost certainly be interested in.

Much as the junk mail industry would like to be in the same league as Google and Facebook, it’s clear that its figures don’t add up. After years of targeting, about 70% of all unsolicited mail is still unaddressed, and therefore not targeted in any meaningful way. Targeting can only be a small part of the solution to the junk mail issue.

The fear of the consumer

The industry’s solutions – setting up opt-out schemes and improving targeting – haven’t solved the junk mail problem. The reason is that both approaches have been dreamed up behind closed doors, without consulting the recipients of advertising mail. People don’t want complicated opt-out schemes, nor do they want the industry to use ever more sophisticated targeting tools. They just want less junk mail.

Marketeers don’t want to hear this. Yet, it’s the only solution, and one that has worked well in many other countries. Making it truly easy for people to stop unwanted advertisements is the only form of targeting that works. Not only does it prevent people from being force-fed advertisements, it also makes sense from an economic point of view.

You see, by not sending advertisements to people who hate junk mail, the industry doesn’t have to waste resources on targeting the unwilling, which increases the sender’s “return on investment”.

Any workable solution will have to start with a constructive debate. The industry would need to overcome some taboos and be willing to discuss, for instance, launching a single website where people can register with various opt-out schemes for unsolicited marketing (there are more than ten of them!).

Another topic that has so far escaped debate is whether or not reducing unaddressed mail should be easy as putting a freely and readily available “No Junk Mail” sign on your door.

So far, marketeers have been unwilling to have such a debate. It’s not just ironic that they want to know everything about us but refuse to talk about reducing junk mail – it’s precisely the reason why industry self-regulation is failing to reduce waste. Marketeers suffer from an irrational fear of the consumer.

Have you tried to stop junk mail?

Yes - and it's helped reduce it (37%, 211 Votes)

Yes - but it hasn't worked (35%, 198 Votes)

No - I don't know how to (20%, 112 Votes)

No - I can't be bothered (9%, 50 Votes)

Total Voters: 571

Loading ... Loading ...
Comments
71
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
17 October 2011

I hate junk mail but I can put it in the recycling bin.

Unwanted telephone calls are a much bigger problem and demand immediate attention.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of rip
Member
rip says:
17 October 2011

I deal with junk mail one company at a time. I send their junk mail back to them (preferably in their return envelope) with comments asking the sender to stop wasting resources. Junk mail makes a mockery of all of our recycling efforts.
I usually have a disclaimer to send to companies at the bottom of my emails, which quotes European law relating the choice of opting out.
These things seem to work over time. The problem with official opt-out schemes is where the opt-out lists are available overseas in countries where sending junk mail to opted out addresses is not illegal.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of ArgonautoftheSeas
Member
argonautoftheseas says:
18 October 2011

I make such sending a contractual term liable to a charge of £9.50 everytime I receve a junk mail including junk email ….and lo and behold things have dried up, thanks also to the MPS and TPS as to unwanted phone calls.

Why £9.50… this is the permitted costs per hour (or part thereof) if you were litigant yourself in the County Court… in any event, must not appear to be overly greedy!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Louis
Member
Louis says:
20 October 2011

I’m not sure that I understand what you do; perhaps you could explain further? Is this something that individuals can do?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Walter says:
20 September 2012

I don’t understand either, please elaborate.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
David says:
29 September 2014

I will be doing the same but I will be following this up with the Royal Mail. I hope to get them to court eventually and get this stopped

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of julieshrive
Member
Sky Blue Pink says:
11 October 2014

I have been thinking of doing the same with CALL CENTRES.Also stress of doing it needs compensation too .There is a petition site where you can set them up .I think it is connected to my society who havebarred me from their whatdoyouknow site for asking too many questions.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Vonph says:
18 October 2011

I agree, it’s a waste of resource and a waste of my time. If I need/want a pizza/new windows/a better insurance deal or anything else, I’ll search for it.

I think it should be an “opt-in” scheme. I’d be happy to receive that one piece of “junk” informing me I need to opt-in should I wish to receive any further “junk”, if there is a governing/regulating body for this kind of communication. I’d even be happy to receive it once a year as a reminder I can opt-in.

I also think that the Yellow Pages and BT phonebook should be on an opt-in basis, as that is also wasted resource. A lot of people have the internet to search with these days.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Robert Rijkhoff
Member
Robert Rijkhoff says:
18 October 2011

The Yellow Pages, BT Phone Book (and Thomson Local Directory) are another fine example of failing industry self-regulation. There’s no need to deliver 75 million unsolicted directories per year anymore. Distributing these books on an opt-in basis would save mountains of paper and make sure that people who still use phone books will continue to receive them.

Directory publishers know their books are an environmental hazard, yet they’re doing everything they can to keep quiet about opting out – and if people do ask to be opted out they’ll try to ignore the request (see for instance this saga).

If you want to have a go at opting out of receiving paper directories, here are the contact details for Yell, BT and Thomson Local:

Yell – Phone 0800 671 444 or send an e-mail via this contact form
Thomson Local – Send an e-mail to distribution@thomsonlocal.com or phone 01252 555 555
BT – Phone 0800 833 400 and choose option 2

An easier option is to contact all three companies in one go via Junk Buster

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of william
Member
William says:
18 October 2011

I emailed the post office to opt-out , they sent me a link to a online form I should print out fill out and sign. Not having a printer sux. I’m sure they make it harder as they love dropping tons of the stuff thru my letter box almost daily.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Robert Rijkhoff
Member
Robert Rijkhoff says:
18 October 2011

It’s possible to get the opt-out form in the post by phoning Royal Mail on 01865 796 964 or 01865 796 988 – either number will get you straight to the team administering the opt-out scheme.

You’re right in saying Royal Mail actively discourages people from reducing unsolicited leaflets. Until a couple of years ago the company insisted on sending a paper opt-out form to people’s home address via snail mail. This was necessary, Royal Mail claimed, to verify your address (they were worried people might stop their neighbours’ junk mail). Royal Mail no longer feels the need to verify people’s address and so they could now finally add a page to their website where people can register online. A simple online opt-out form would make life easier for everybody. That’s of course exactly what Royal Mail wants to prevent.

It are simple things like this that make the opt-out scheme so customer-unfriendly.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of alfa
Member
alfa says:
11 October 2014

It’s a bit of a catch-22 situation.

Since Royal Mail was privatised, junk mail has increased tremendously. It is how they make their money. If you stop junk mail, postage costs will rise even more.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Louis
Member
Louis says:
20 October 2011

Unfortunately, I find this article biased.

Firstly, what is ‘junk’ mail? It is not junk to its originator. Is it limited to advertising material or do you include, for example, leaflets from your MP?

Then, the article suggests that 0.8% of households opting out of the Royal Mail scheme is low. However, if you consider the number of households in the UK (and I have no idea how many there are), I believe that the number of households having opted out will be significant.

The low take up may be because many people may not have heard of the opt-out schemes. Before this article, I had never heard of any, apart from the Mailing Preference Service.

The survey options of ‘No’ have only the choices ‘don’t know how’ and ‘can’t be bothered’. What about, ‘No, because I want to receive advertising mail’?

The article also states that people want less junk mail. Is this verifiable fact or the author’s personal opinion? If the latter, he is entitled to it, but should make it clear that it is just an opinion, not give the impression that it is fact.

I think that some companies survive because of this type of mail, from a local takeaway to Royal Mail. Also, it provides employment, with people working as leaflet distributors.

It is obvious why organisations make it hard to opt out, as (in my view) it is against their commercial interest.

My only gripe against unwanted paper mail is the waste of natural resources.

I personally like to receive such mail. Sometimes, I have followed some of it up. What I don’t want goes to a research panel that gives me gift vouchers for sending it to them. Here is another benefit of such mail, that would not exist without it.

Now, cold callers (at the door or on the phone) are a completely different matter (don’t get me started on that).

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Robert Rijkhoff
Member
Robert Rijkhoff says:
20 October 2011

You’re raising a lot of points! I try to keep my reply brief…

I define “junk mail” as “commercial and unsolicited advertising mail”. That definition includes addressed advertising mail that has not been requested as well as leaflets that try to sell me something; but it excludes non-commercial items such as political newsletters. Other definitions of junk mail are more narrow (i.e. don’t make a distinction between commercial and non-commercial items).

Is there bias in the use of the term “junk mail”? Maybe, but then there’s bias in so many nouns. I feel the term “direct mail”, as used by my friends at the Direct Marketing Association, is biased. I don’t think the use of either term is much of an issue, in particular when expressing an opinion (it would be an issue had the article been an entry for the Encyclopaedia Britannica).

I don’t think it’s controversial to state that there are many people who want less junk mail. It’s called “junk mail” for a reason – even the industry openly admits it needs to rid itself of its “junk mail image”. And, the reason the industry has set up so many opt-out schemes is of course that there are so many people who don’t want their letterbox stuffed with advertisements. Had I claimed something like “the majority of people hate junk mail” it would be fair to ask for clarification, but my innocent observation that “many people want less junk mail” really doesn’t need to be verified.

The point I’m making in the article is that the industry’s attempts to cut waste (to which it has committed itself in an ongoing agreement with Defra) are failing. I demonstrate this by presenting facts: opt-out schemes achieve extremely low opt-out rates (0.8% and 0.006% is extremely low by any standard) and despite all the industry’s talk about “targeting” over 70% of advertising mail is still unaddressed, and therefore not targeted – and the figure of 70% excludes inserts in papers and magazines!.

The article concludes that the only way to get a system that works for both advertisers and recipients is to work together. This is something that’s not happening at all at the moment – recipients of junk mail have no say whatsoever in how the industry regulates itself. This is, in my opinion, why junk mail is much more of an issue in Britain than it is in most other (European) countries. In fact, I don’t think other (European) countries have such a derogatory term for advertising mail.

In other words, the article is an invitation to the industry to start working with recipients to solve the junk mail issue once and for all. It contains some sensible ideas that would help people not interested in unsolicited mail and increase the profitability of advertising mail. Is that biased?

Finally, I should clarify that the poll at the bottom of the article has been added by Which?. I agree this doesn’t add anything to the article. Neither do all those ‘thumbs up’ and ‘thumbs down’ buttons. I guess such ‘Web 2.0’ elements are just as unavoidable as junk mail…

That’s a long reply after all.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Louis
Member
Louis says:
20 October 2011

Thank you for your long and considered response. I apologise if my tone sounded wrong; it was not meant to be an attack on you.

One thing that the industry should do is to make people aware of the opt-out schemes. Yes, there should be constructive debate with everyone affected.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
20 October 2011

Judging by the amount of unrelated dross that falls out of every subscription magazine that comes into this house [except Which? I am pleased to report] I suspect that if the delivery of unaddressed mail by the Post Office dried up the advertisers would soon find another way of bombarding us – although at least magazine insertions do have a a grain of targetting associated with them I suppose. Since we opted out of the Royal Mail unaddressed mail deliveries some two or three years ago the system has worked and we get nothing via that channel, however achieving the opt out was far from straightforward and there were vague cautions along the lines of “you will no longer receive important announcements from your local council” and so on. I don’t think we have missed anything important. Half the unsolicited paper that lands on our doormat is actually addressed to us and we are tired of returning it with deletion requested as nobody takes any notice. Charities seem to be the worst for this. Far too much paper has to go in the recycling bin and it is just forcing up the price of paper as well as the prices of goods and services.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Louis
Member
Louis says:
20 October 2011

You make some good points.

I would like to add that advertisers use inserts in newspapers and magazines that you buy. These inserts cannot possibly be targeted, unlike the ones in subscription publications.

Yes, advertisers would find other means. How many leaflet distributors take heed of a ‘No Junk Mail’ sign, I wonder?

How do you know that you have not missed out on something important? This year alone I’ve had two important unaddressed communications.

As to the addressed unsolicited mail, why don’t you complain to a customer services manager, for example? You have a right to stop this mail.

Charities are actually worse than paper advertisers. At least, paper can be recycled, but not the clothing collection bags that I frequently receive.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Louis
Member
Louis says:
20 October 2011

In reply to two of my points, it’s worth following the ‘opt-out scheme’ link near the beginning of the article. It leads to an excellent web page.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Louis
Member
Louis says:
21 October 2011

May I suggest that you put a link to the Stop Junk Mail site in your article? I found it in one of your replies.

It is such a useful site, that it should be brought to people’s attention. Perhaps Which? could also do something to increase awareness of the site. And how about increasing general awareness, not just amongst the magazine’s subscribers?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Sylvia Baron
Member
Sylvia Baron says:
24 October 2011

Hello Louis

We have worked closely with Robert from the Stop Junk Mail campaign and have linked to his very good website in our article. This Conversation post is a follow-up to an article that was published in Which? magazine this month and has a handy flow diagram on what to do to reduce the amount of junk mail and links to the Stop Junk Mail website. This website also has a handy junk buster widget that lets you sign up to 6 different opt-out schemes in one go.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Member
Patrick Steen says:
24 October 2011

Hi Louis, there’s two links in the Conversation and you can find a link to the website’s homepage at the bottom of the article under ‘Useful Links’. Thanks!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
greg says:
22 October 2011

Richard, your campaign is worthy but an over-reaction to a minor irritant.
It also does not take into account the layers of benefit generated by these mailings. It is true that Royal Mail would probably cease functioning if it wasn’t for the revenue it receives from so-called junk mail. It is also true that a company like my own, a home-improvement company, does around 30% of its £1.5m business each year because of business generated through mail-shots to existing customers. We employ directly twelve people none of whom are complaining about junk mail when the orders come in. We are not alone. Many businesses and their employees have an even higher reliance on mail shots which kill or maim nobody. Although judging by the hysterical reaction of some of your readers, you would think they were toxic pieces of paper delivering strains of anthrax through their doors. The people who complain most about junk mail are the ones who don’t directly benefit from it and don’t want to look beyond their nose. Many of them aren’t involved in the “dirty” businesses of commerce, trade and retailing. However, it’s the taxes from those businesses that run the hospitals, schools, civil services, pay the benefit bills, open the old folks’ homes etc etc etc. The Direct Marketing Association estimates that Direct Mail generates around 16 billion pounds worth of business per year. Moan and whinge about the lack of growth in the economy if you must. Moan and groan about your sons and daughters not being able to get jobs in the present recessionary times. But don’t moan at those of us who are working flat out trying to generate the business which creates those jobs. So, I say to the person who recently sent us back one of our letters in a large unstamped envelope with the mailing cut up into hundreds of tiny pieces and a silly, offensive note inside…..”Get a life.” Do what the rest of us do….if you don’t want it, throw it in the recycler and tell yourself that a neighbour nearby is responding to the advert and keeping someone’s job going at a time when we need all the help we can get.
(Now, I suppose you, Richard, and all of the other over-reactors on here will be busy getting their keyboards out to have a raging response. Before you do, please reread my comments. They are intended to ask you to look beyond the annoyance of that next junk letter and look at its beneficial effects instead. They annoy me too but, hey, I get over it!)

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Louis
Member
Louis says:
23 October 2011

Greg,

You have put wonderfully one of the points that I tried to make in my first post on this forum: the fact that direct marketing mail creates jobs (I mentioned leaflet distributors, but you added another aspect to employment creation).

I suspect that some people hate ‘junk’ mail, because they are frustrated at the amount of stuff coming through their letterbox. There have been days when I have felt like this, when several leaflet distributors have come to my door in one day, especially when they are so careless as to bang the letterbox loudly or leave the mail hanging out of the letterbox. But then, I also realise the value of such mail. I occasionally follow some ads up, one I received today being a good example. It takes little effort to recycle unwanted mail.

However, unsolicited mail also has environmentally damaging effects, in the natural resources that are used in production and recycling, not to mention the cost.

What you do with your firm is targeted advertising, which is acceptable, as these people have dealt with you before. What is unacceptable, perhaps, is blanket advertising that is not targeted and that therefore causes irritation.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Robert Rijkhoff
Member
Robert Rijkhoff says:
23 October 2011

Greg, my article is about self-regulation by the ‘direct mail’ industry. It argues that the industry has failed to reduce waste and that it has failed to come up with ways that make it easy for people to control what mail comes through the letterbox. The article also makes some suggestions for improvements, and invites the industry to have a debate about how we can get to a system that works for both advertisers and its ‘targets’. That’s not an “overreaction”, it’s a perfectly valid and nuanced argument.

To be frank, your comment reads as a slight overreaction. You suggest that anyone who, for whatever reason, would like to cut back on unsolicited mail should just “look beyond their nose”. It’s worth noting that your view isn’t supported by the Direct Marketing Association and the Royal Mail. It may come as a surprise, but within the industry there’s general agreement that forcing advertising mail upon the unwilling is a waste of money and resources, and reflects poorly on advertsers and the industry as a whole.

That said, there is a debate to be had about ‘direct mail’ and the economy. We need a system that works for everybody: advertisers, people, and the environment. Unfortunately, the direct mail industry is avoiding that debate. The Direct Marketing Association does indeed routinely come up with the claim that ‘direct mail’ contributes £16bn to the UK economy, thereby implying that we shouldn’t care too much about people who don’t enjoy unsolicited mail and the environment. This is rather unconstructive, as the Direct Marketing Association also refuses to reveal how its research has been conducted. All we know is that the research was funded by the Direct Marketing Association and that it’s used to lobby, amongst others, Defra.

A proper debate about junk mail and the economy would be about to what extend making it easier for people to reduce unwanted mail would affect the economy. There are reasons to assume that giving more power to people would benefit both the direct mail industry and the economy: by leaving alone the unwilling the industry’s ‘targeting’ would improve, and so would the ‘return on investment’ of the average mail-out. It can also be argued that a move away from ‘direct mail’ to other (less annoying and wasteful) forms of advertising would benefit the economy as a whole and create more jobs than there would be lost.

At the moment it’s difficult to have such a debate, as any research that’s being done is paid for by the industry and used for lobbying purposes. Again, this is why the article invites the industry not to be afraid of the consumer, and to instead start a sensible debate.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
greg says:
22 October 2011

Sorry, I meant “Robert” not “Richard”.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Louis
Member
Louis says:
24 October 2011

If we wait for the industry to start a debate, we might be waiting forever, as why would it want to start one when it’s against its own interest?

We need the government to force this debate. There are two main sides, as I see them: benefit to the economy and damage to the environment.

The practicality is how to get the government to start such a debate. Perhaps via the official petition site and by lobbying MPs?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Robert Rijkhoff
Member
Robert Rijkhoff says:
24 October 2011

Interesting point. Earlier this year I met with Defra, which has an ongoing voluntary producer responsibility agreement with the industry aimed at reducing waste caused by junk mail. I made the case for a proper public debate about direct mail, the economy, and the environment – that is, a debate based on facts rather than unverifiable industry claims. Although I got the distinct feeling Defra agrees such a debate is needed there’s currently no political will to address the issue. The junk mail industry is self-regulating, and without political support Defra can only make suggestions to the industry. Unsurprisingly, these get routinely rejected (behind closed doors and with no minutes taken).

I’d support and promote any petition calling for a real, unbiased debate on the junk mail issue. Not sure if it would get the required 100,000 signatures though – it wouldn’t be a very sexy petition.

What would probably do the trick is if one or more large consumer / environmental groups would be willing to campaign on the issue. Organisations such as Which? and Consumer Focus could for instance invite the public to report any junk mail issues to them. These could be then be brought to the attention of our political representatives. I could see such a campaign working, in particular as its demand would be incredible modest: to have an open debate, based on facts.

Maybe someone from Which? wants to comment on that 🙂

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of julieshrive
Member
julieshrive says:
24 October 2011

Why are the LAsTrading Standards allowing the people who print it to get away without costs as surely against recycling policies. The Govenment needs to make this illegal.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of julieshrive
Member
julieshrive says:
25 October 2011

Regarding the above how about an e petitiom [ pledgebank ] worded by himself [ Robert] f promoted here?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Sylvia Baron
Member
Sylvia Baron says:
28 October 2011

Thank you for the suggestion Robert.

Hopefully our junk mail article in the November issue of Which? magazine played a useful role in providing information and raising awareness on what action people can take, especially with the handy flowchart featured in the article.

We also wanted to gauge people’s attitudes towards the issue, which we did carrying out a consumer survey of over 1,000 people and with this Conversation.

Which? has to prioritise its advocacy and campaign work and at present we are not planning our own campaign on junk mail or direct marketing.

To everyone else, including Louis, we’ve worked with Robert on this Conversation and would encourage those people who want to take action to use his handy junk mail buster tool on his website http://www.stopjunkmail.org.uk where you can also support his campaign.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Dom Herlihy says:
31 October 2011

Pace! to all those who would respond “Get A Life”; this is indeed one of life’s little nuisances, but all those times (two to three a week where I live in London) when the distributor leaves the gate wide open for those dogs who don’t have pooper-scooper owners, is a real pain. The distributors of whom I speak are the ones telling me of the latest Pizza/Thai/Curry house in my neighbourhood -but I know that already! I can see ’em when I walk through any of the many local high streets that surround me. There’s no Opt-Out service that covers these guys.

However I can confirm that the Mailing Preference Service has certainly worked for me since I subscribed many years ago.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Mark says:
4 November 2011

I think it would be better if by law the Post Office couldn’t deliver any unsolicited mail unless there’s a clear return address on it, which the recipient has the right to circle and put it back in the post to return it to the sender. That way the post office won’t deal with companies who don’t have that return mechanism, and companies will know how welcome their mail is (and some might be but at least they will know on a case-by-case basis).

Recipients will then decide which mail they want to keep, and will not have to deal with disposal of it. In our area we now have recycling every two weeks, and EVERY bit of unwanted paper is a nuisance as it lessens the amount of my own stuff I can fit in my recycling bin.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Mark says:
4 November 2011

…one other thing… I’m less sure when it comes to more local things. For example, is it OK for a local organisation to leaflet people to let them know of a local service being available that they might like? I once helped out such an organisation (which was about education) but it was hard work and I’m not sure that leafleting is that effective – to be honest it was better when we saw people and that way we could tell them about it and give them a choice to have a leaflet or not.

When it comes to local leafletting like this, the trouble is there aren’t many alternatives: newspaper advertising is expensive, and for a small organisation or a one-off event, frankly a waste of money, and any local websites still need to get updated otherwise they quickly cease to be visited. So how do genuine local groups get a message across to people in their area?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Robert Rijkhoff
Member
Robert Rijkhoff says:
5 November 2011

Local businesses / organisations may deliver as many leafets as they want. As long as they leave alone those households with a ‘No Junk Mail’ sign. An easy way to keep everybody happy.

When we get a proper ‘No Junk Mail’ sticker scheme in the UK (and finally abolish those ineffective opt-out schemes for leaflets) it would be possible to also make a distinction between commercial and non-commercial leaflets. That way leaflets with information (from the local council, say) would still be delivered, but all those pesky take-away menus and estate agent junk would be blocked.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Jeff Lawson says:
4 November 2011

Can`t find optout@royalmail.com as shown in Which? Nov 11 page 63. Please advise. Thanks and regards, Jeff Lawson

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Hannah Jolliffe
Member
Hannah Jolliffe says:
4 November 2011

Hi Jeff, when you say you can’t find it do you mean the email address isn’t working? If you could tell us a bit more I’ll look into it for you.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of ArgonautoftheSeas
Member
ArgonautoftheSeas says:
4 November 2011

Have just sent an email to email ID given and I had no problem.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of ArgonautoftheSeas
Member
ArgonautoftheSeas says:
4 November 2011

Yep… junk mail sending has resumed with a ferocity by Royal Mail that I thought I had stopped ages ago that I’d written to them about in a complaint.

Like I’ve alluded to before, any further sending shall be made a term of an enforceable contract
with adverse repercussions on ignoring, on giving RM adequate notice of course.

Yes, offending parties of whichever kind do takenotice once you threaten to go legal… my
Inbox is relatively clutter-free of nauseous or is it obnoxious advertising stuff.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of ArgonautoftheSeas
Member
ArgonautoftheSeas says:
4 November 2011

I thought I’d share what I’d received from Royal Mail the concluding and relevant part of an email I received in response to an email of mine I sent earlier.

Please note that your address will be opted out of receiving Door to Door
items for a period of two years. At the end of the period you will need to
confirm that you are still resident at the address and wish to continue
opting out of Door to Door deliveries.

Yours sincerely

Opt Out Team
Royal Mail Door to Door

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Hannah Jolliffe
Member
Hannah Jolliffe says:
4 November 2011

Just seen that Defra are going to launch a new website to allow people to opt-out of all advertising mail. More info here: http://www.guardian.co.uk/environment/2011/nov/01/junk-mail-binned-defra-website?newsfeed=true

I wonder whether this will work? What do you think?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Robert Rijkhoff
Member
Robert Rijkhoff says:
5 November 2011

Not as good as it sounds…

At the moment we got three opt-out schemes for junk mail:

1) the Mailing Preference Service reduced addressed junk mail from companies that are members of the Direct Marketing Association;
2) the Door-to-Door Opt-Out stop unaddressed junk mail distributed by Royal Mail; and
3) the Your Choice Dummy Scheme stop unadddressed junk mail distributed by distribution companies that are members of the Direct Marketing Association.

Signing up to all three schemes may reduce junk mail by 60% (difficult to estimate though).

One of the failures of self-regulation has been that people can’t register with the two opt-outs for unaddressed junk mail online. Defra has recognised this and has demanded the junk mail industry merges the two opt-outs for unaddressed junk mail into a single scheme. From April people will also be able to register online (via the website of the Mailing Preference Service).

That’s progress, but in no way “a new website to allow people to opt out of all advertising mail”. It’s also worth noting that it’s not quite correct that Defra will be running the website. Unfortunately, opt-out schemes will continue to be run by the junk mail industry.

Anyone interested in the deal between Defra and the junk mail industry (and my take on it), see:
http://www.defra.gov.uk/publications/2011/11/01/direct-mail-responsibility-deal/
http://www.stopjunkmail.org.uk/news/articles/111101.php
http://www.blogs.stopjunkmail.org.uk/diary/index.php?/archives/336-Making-sense-of-the-new-junk-mail-deal.html

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
4 November 2011

Thanks for the news Hannah. Opt-out is a start but I would prefer opt-in because that would cut out a lot of wasted resources, including recycling of all the unwanted paper. If Defra is taking action and there is public backing, going on to have an opt-in system could be a quick and easy win compared with sorting out other environmental issues.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
4 November 2011

The service should be available from April. See the Defra website:
http://www.defra.gov.uk/news/2011/11/01/unwanted-advertising-mail

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
P&V says:
9 November 2011

After a previous Which? article I attempted to stop the Royal Mail Door to Door delivery of Junk Mail. Four times I had to register as every time I complained they claimed they had never received my request. They did receive the fourth one as it went by recorded delivery, but it still didn’t stop. That time they said they would inform the local sorting office, but it never stopped. Absolute waste of time.

I might add that the telephone preference service, combined with being ex-directory, works a treat. We have probably had half a dozen calls in twenty years!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Maurice Johnson says:
9 November 2011

I have written to Vigin Media to try and stop their mail addresed to: “The Occupier” at my address.
So far without success. I have registered with the Royal Mail re their “Door to Door” and they say that they are duty bound to deliver mail with my address on?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Robert Rijkhoff
Member
Robert Rijkhoff says:
11 November 2011

That’s correct; Royal Mail has a legal obligation to deliver all addressed mail. You can opt out of receiving any unaddressed junk mail distributed by Royal Mail but you can’t opt out of receiving addressed junk mail distributed by the company.

With ‘To the Occupier’ junk mail this is somewhat confusing as it can be either addressed or unaddressed. Whether or not an item with a generic addressee (i.e. ‘To the Occupier’) is addressed or unaddressed depends on whether or not it includes a ‘delivery point’ (that is, a postal address). To illustrate the point, an item addressed like so would be stopped by signing up to the Royal Mail Door-to-Door Opt-Out:

> To the Occupier

But any items with a delivery point are addressed and won’t be prevented by the Door-to-Door Opt-Out:

> To the Occupier
> 10 Downing Street
> LONDON
> SW1A 2AA

Interestingly, the junk mail’s industry opt-out scheme for addressed junk mail, the Mailing Preference Service, will not stop items addressed to ‘The Occupier’. For reasons nobody understands the Direct Marketing Association assumes that people not interested in personally addressed junk mail are interested in junk mail with a generic addressee. It’s one of the many reasons why I argued in my article that opt out schemes should not be run exclusively by junk mailers.

For more details about the evils of ‘To the Occupier’ junk mail, see:
http://www.stopjunkmail.org.uk/guide/doctor/consults.php?consult=22
http://www.blogs.stopjunkmail.org.uk/diary/index.php?/archives/26-How-to-stop-To-the-Occupier-junk-mail-from-Virgin.html

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
12 November 2011

The November issue of Which? suggests that we should return mail to the sender, marked ‘Unsolicited mail’ and without postage. Do companies accept this mail and pay the postage (and surcharge) or refuse to accept it and avoid paying postage?

I used to send back a lot of unsolicited mail but have not done this for years. Sending it back is only worthwhile if I know that the sender has to pay the postage.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
Greg says:
13 November 2011

Brilliant suggestion!! Find out for sure that it’s costing the company money and the Post Office the effort and money…..then you too can make sure you punish those awful businesses for trying to make profits and preserve jobs.
And you can dish out this punishment just because they have had the temerity to irritate you so dreadfully by dropping a piece of paper on your doormat.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Robert Rijkhoff
Member
Robert Rijkhoff says:
20 November 2011

A sender doesn’t pay the postage for junk mail that’s returned to them. Indirectly, there are some costs. For instance, the sender will need to pay staff to deal with returned junk mail, and if lots of people start returning unwanted junk mail Royal Mail would need to reduce the discount bulk mailers receive.

Interestingly, you can argue that sending back unwanted junk mail saves the sender money. When you return junk mail you’re telling the sender that you’re not interested in its literature. By taking your details off its mailing list the sender saves money and resources.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
20 November 2011

Thanks Robert. Occasionally I have used the Freepost envelopes in junk mail to return some or all of the junk they have sent me, to ensure that they do have to pay postage. I have done this with companies that offeri large loans or credit cards with high interest rates, encouraging people to get further into debt.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
13 November 2011

My reason for asking the question was to try to find out whether returning unsolicited mail cost the Post Office money or whether it makes money from the surcharge. Royal Mail are struggling and this would be useful information.

I try to avoid using companies that make unsolicited phone calls or send advertising material through the post and ignore the fact that I have registered with the MPS. If prefer to choose companies by recommendation, or use websites and Yellow Pages.

I don’t find unsolicited mail a problem – see my earlier comment – but the waste of money and resources does annoy me.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
Greg says:
13 November 2011

Wavechange, your reply is decent and reasonable.
However, I would love you to be able to come and see what would happen if we simply sat back and waited for people to come to us. Trying to make a profit in a business involves a certain amount of wastage. I and my salesmen make two free visits to potential buyers for every one order that we take. That is a “waste” of resources, petrol, time etc. But it produces enough money to sustain my family and several others.
Direct marketing leaflets inevitably involve “wastage” but the positive effects outweigh the negative on most occasions.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
13 November 2011

I am not trying to put you out of business Greg but I have signed up not to receive mail by post, so anything I do receive will at best be recycled and may put me off using that company in future.

I am not bothered by the leaflets that are hand-delivered and at the moment I am studying each one to try to find local printers that I could use to produce information leaflets for a charity.

I do try to support small businesses and these are often recommended by friends.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
James says:
27 May 2016

Your company is inefficient if you cannot survive without spamming the local population, just the same as the people complaining that if minimum wage rises that they can’t afford to pay their staff…then I’m sorry but you can’t afford staff and if I ou Canterbury survive on the customers you get without wasting the planet’s resources to spam letterboxes then your business model is inefficient.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Andy Williams says:
16 November 2011

I am inundated with junk mail.

To me it is a big problem as I am partially sighted. I find it difficult to distinguish my real mail from the junk and I have thrown out important letters that have been mingled in with assorted leaflets and circulars.

I have opted out of unadressed mail from Royal Mail but they still post it through on ocassion.
I had a clear sign on the door stating ‘No Junk Mail’. This had little effect and I went out with leaflets when they been posted through. Most people said that they did not consider their leaflet to be junk and some were aggressive about this. Some said that they did not see the sign or they could not read English. I changed the sign to read No unadressed mail, no circulars, no leaflets, no charity bags. But it still comes through at all times of day. I don’t go out to challenge the delivery people any more as they can be really rude and abusive. I have contacted the organisations who post leaflets through to ask why they are posting when i hae made it clear that I do not want their mail. Some organisations say it was a mistake ( and continue to post), some ignore all communication and others say they will tell their delivery team.

This is a really big issue for partially sighted people, but no-one is doing anything about it.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Paul Stephen says:
16 November 2011

I’ve had problems with junk mail – hate the stuff. I signed up recently with green preference service, which seems like a great idea – and helps save CO2 – and helps stop junk mail.

if you’re interested it’s at http://www.greenpreferenceservice.com

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Robert Rijkhoff
Member
Robert Rijkhoff says:
24 November 2011

I’m not sure if this is the place to advertise a particular commercial opt-out service, nor would I recommend this particular company.

It’s important to realise that companies such as the Green Preference Service (there are plenty of others) make money by trading people’s personal details. When you register you’ll be encouraged to indicate what types of ‘communications’ you might be interested in, which is valuable information for the junk mail industry (see the November issue of Which?). As a result, you may find you’ll actually get more unsolicited mail as a result of signing up. This is a rather worrying trend; the (not-for-profit but industry-run) Mailing Preference Service will start doing the same from next April.

It’s worth noting it’s not a very effective solution either. The Green Preference Service only covers personally addressed junk mail send by organisations that are members of the Direct Marketing Association and who have joined the Green Preference Service. Really, it’s not going to do much to reduce unsolicited mail. A much more effective approach is to routinely send unsolicited advertisements back to the sender and to send data protection notices to those companies that just won’t leave you alone.

In my article I argued the junk mail industry has failed to make it easier for people to reduce unwanted mail. I’d like to add that companies such as the Green Preference Service illustrate the point perfectly. Rather than allowing people to simply stop unsolicited mail (which would justify the use of the adjective ‘Green’) the industry wants something in return: your personal details. For that reason alone I wouldn’t encourage anyone to join websites like these.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of ChrisGloucester
Member
Chris, Gloucester says:
15 March 2012

Actually I find junk mail very useful,
I use it to get my log burner going now I won’t by newspapers from over politicised, biased and sensationalistic media.

It keeps our postman in a job too.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Sue says:
21 August 2012

Do you have any tips on businesses wanting to encourage their employees to opt out of junk mail at work. We have hundreds of junk mail items a day that end up going into recycling that we would rather not receive in the first place! If we don’t receive it we don’t have to dispose of it.

Sensible suggestions on how to encourage our employees would be very welcome.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Robert Rijkhoff
Member
Robert Rijkhoff says:
8 October 2012

Interestingly, businesses have few rights when it comes to preventing unsolicited mail. You can’t register your company with the Mailing Preference Service or send the sender a Data Protection Notice, for instance.

I’d suggesting returning all the unwanted mail back to the senders. Cross out the address(*), write something along the lines of ‘Junk mail – please remove from mailing list’ on the envelope and pop it back in the post. If enough people / companies would do this the problem would solve itself pretty quickly!

You may also want to contact Defra. I raised the issue of ‘business-to-business’ junk mail with them a while ago and they said they have no intention to make it easier for businesses to prevent unwanted advertising mail because nobody appears to be complaining about it. I’m sure they’ll be interesting to hear your story. The e-mail address to contact is defra.helpline@defra.gsi.gov.uk.


(*) Expert tip: also cross out any of those red/orange sorting stripes you may find on junk mail envelopes. Those barcodes (not sure what the correct name is) are used by Royal Mail’s sorting machines to sort mail items. If you don’t put a cross through the barcodes the item you returned to the sender may be redirected to again!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
West Coast Kat says:
24 October 2012

Hi!

I’ve been trying unsuccessfully for years to get Royal Mail to stop sending me unaddressed mail. I’ve had the same promises over and over again that it will be stopped, but to no avail. Is there any legal recourse? I really can’t see it stopping unless there is something I can threaten them with.

Cheers : >

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Robert Rijkhoff
Member
Robert Rijkhoff says:
31 October 2012

Unfortunately, many people find Royal Mail will ignore a registration with the Door-to-Door Opt-Out unless you keep hassling them and/or make a formal complaint. Information about how best to hassle / complaint about Royal Mail can be found on the Stop Junk Mail website:

http://www.stopjunkmail.org.uk/guide/door_to_door_opt_out.php#complaints

If you’re a radical who prefers taking legal action then contract law is your friend – people have had considerable success claiming money from junk mail offenders (including Virgin Media!). The first thing you’d need to do is send the offender a notice/contract demanding that they cease delivering unaddressed mail to your address within 28 days. The notice/contract needs to state that you will charge the offender £25 (or whatever amount you think is reasonable) for every breach of the contract. Once the contract is breached you make a claim via Money Claim Online (www.moneyclaim.gov). My understanding is that offenders usually fail to respond, in which case they have effectively pleaded guilty. Other offenders will simply pay up because disputing you claim would probably be unsuccessfull and/or not cost-effective.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Keith says:
7 November 2012

I am a postman,though not for much longer I fear. I hate delivering junk mail, especially to people that hate getting it. People assume it keeps me in a job but I get £13 to deliver junk mail across 770 houses/flats,if I just took my junk mail out it would take 3 to 4 hours with 1 type of junk mail. It is a criminal operation I feel. From the inside I can safely say junk mail is prioratized by the management, a manager of mine reflected that junk mail is his pension, sadly my contract does not qualify for a pension. Finally I just want to remind anyone reading the old saying just in case, don’t shoot the messenger.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Ang says:
22 January 2014

I subscribe to a gardening magazine and when I received the latest issue there were 19 leaflets included in it – and six of these were exactly the same leaflet. In a time when we are encouraged to cut down on waste and recycle we shouldn’t be receiving so much junk mail. I signed up to the mail preference service because I was sick of receiving junk mail but it doesn’t seem to have made much difference. Today I received 27 items through the post – 26 were junk mail. By including leaflets with magazines companies can ignore the mail preference service. It seems to me that more companies are using this method for getting their leaflets into our homes. It would be interesting to know if other people have noticed an increase in the number of junk mail included with magazines that they subscribe to.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
22 January 2014

I expect it’s the case that the bumf included with the mags pays for the reduced price for a subscription compared with buying them over the counter. The charities and companies that pay to have their stuff delivered this way must think it’s worth while; I don’t give it a second glance as it goes straight in the recycling bin. I’d rather not have it in the first place but I wouldn’t want to pay more for the magazines just to exclude it.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
James says:
25 June 2014

I enjoy receiving junk mail. I am MPS and TPS registered and therefore bill them £400 a time. Its fairly easy to do, and usually requires just 3 letters…

Notice of Demand For Administration Costs
Notice of Fault and Opportunity To Cure
Notice of Default

You should be able to find templates online for these documents. If they don’t pay up within the 10 day time limit, i send the next letter. If they refuse to pay, you have taken all the necessary steps to take it to small claims court. If they have a half decent legal team, they will usually pay up within 2 letters.

Strangely the junk mail seems to dry up, which is a real shame 🙁

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
Kay says:
26 June 2014

Hi!

I can’t find templates for Notice of Demand For Administration Costs
Notice of Fault and Opportunity To Cure
Notice of Default

Any pointers would be appreciated!

Cheers : >

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
big mac says:
30 September 2014

hi all.I was getting loads and loads of emails from vanquish bank.this was like every day atleast a couple and I got hacked off with it,i wrote too them telling them that they had 14 days to get me off there mailing list,and if they didn’t then I would charge them £250 for every email,every txt,and every bit of mail they sent.and after 3 of any of the mentioned were sent I was taking them too court for the money.and guess what,ive been email,txt,mail,free ever since.so its worth spending a bit of time writing too these companys as they think they are bigger than you but they are not.you control them and if they don’t do as you say then its harrasement if they carry on.and that’s against the law.so get writing and lay the law down to them.good luck

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
seamus says:
1 September 2015

It’s all junk to me some future day children won’t know what a 5ree is feck sake

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Ian says:
27 May 2016

If only someone could turn off the constant stream of letters from telecoms firms and energy suppliers offering a ‘better deal’ that often turns out not to be…

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Fred Bloggs says:
11 November 2016

I hate junk mail too. I have tried all the opt outs – useless, and you have to renew. The situation should be OPT-IN!! But it’s not. My solution is simply to accumaulate all the kunk mail (doesn’t take long) then every so often I post it into a Royal Mail post box. If we all did that, it might have an impact.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
 

Related discussions