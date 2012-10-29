Sorry can be the hardest word – and it’s a damn sight harder when there’s a bill attached. I’m a bit peeved by a delivery company that only delivers while I’m at work, meaning I have to pay for to get it delivered when I’m in.

I’m not the only one who’s irked by ‘Sorry, you were out’ cards, but this one from a particular courier firm also came with a shocker of a bill.

I know it’s a business and all that, but £12 to get a parcel redelivered at a time when it suits me, not the firm? That’s taking the biscuit.

True, the company would redeliver free of charge… during the working day. Or I could collect it from one of its depots… in the next county.

Or it would leave my parcel in a safe place, but as it was one of those iPhone 5 things I’d feel a prize fool if I asked such a goodie to be left in the porch for the world (or least south-east London) to see. After all, the iPhone 5 generates queues of fanatics desperate to get their hands on one; it’d be a risk to the neighbourhood if we left one of those just lying about.

Poor old Royal Mail

I think what irks me most is that with some items you can’t get them delivered to the office, only the cardholder’s address, and that there’s often no choice of courier. This was exactly the case with my iPhone 5.

If there was a choice of which courier to use, or I was told I could pay a bit more for a weekend delivery when I placed my order, then I may have been a bit more forgiving.

Likewise, I’m a bit suspicious of these courier firms cherry picking all the best bits of delivery and leaving the rotten roles (such as Saturday post, delivering to remote places) to Royal Mail. It seems to me that with all the profitable work being plucked from its posties’ hands, Royal Mail has to bump up prices to cover its costs (60p for a first-class stamp anyone?)

So next time courier chums, feel free to apologise profusely on your cards – but don’t ask me to pay if I want to get more than words delivered by you.