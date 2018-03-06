/ Shopping

Snowmageddon… did you stockpile food?

Hannah Jolliffe Guest Author
We’re used to roads and railways grinding to a halt at the faintest whiff of snow – but empty supermarket shelves are a rare sight. Our guest, Hannah Jolliffe, asks: did you run out of supplies during the snowy spell, or are you a savvy stockpiler?

The messages started coming through last Friday on my street’s WhatsApp group: ‘Help! No milk in any local shops… does anyone have half a pint we can borrow?’.

For the next few days, our street was frantically sharing supplies – especially fresh bread and milk, which seemed to suddenly be like gold dust.

Empty supermarket shelves

After a few days of ‘making do’, I finally ventured to the supermarket on Monday night to stock up. The roads had been clear in my local area for a couple of days at this point, so I figured supermarkets must be back to normal by now.

Apparently not. While the fruit and vegetable aisles had something to offer, there wasn’t so much as a bread roll to be had – the same for milk and lots of other dairy items. Even the freezer section looked like it hadn’t been replenished for a week. Shoppers were muttering curses to themselves as they pushed very empty trolleys around and peered at the empty supermarket shelves.

Speaking to friends, it sounds like online shopping has taken a knock too. One friend, who usually shops online, said that her usual supermarket has stopped taking online orders – and she couldn’t even book a delivery slot for the future.

Should we all be stockpiling?

Admittedly, this was a much more severe case of snow than we are used to, but I’m surprised at how quickly our supply chain has been so badly affected.

I’m normally one to scoff at too much forward-planning, but this experience has forced me to stop and take note. Is this a lesson that we should all be stockpiling in case of a real emergency?

And, according to reports online and in social media, the rest of the country is experiencing similar situations. One angry shopper posted an image of a Londis receipt showing that they increased the price of bread to £3 a loaf. Many others posted pictures of empty supermarket shelves.

Did you run out of supplies?

I’m in the lucky position of having lots of great local shops – and ironically, supplies seemed to get to them much more easily than to the major supermarkets. But not everyone can rely on local shops and neighbours, and I wonder how people have managed in the past week in different parts of the country?

This is a guest contribution by Hannah Jolliffe. All views expressed here are Hannah’s own and not necessarily those also shared by Which?.

What’s it been like in your area? Were you prepared with food supplies or have you been caught short by empty shelves syndrome? Will you be stockpiling for emergencies like this in future?

Do you stockpile in case of emergencies?

Comments
Member
Ian says:
6 March 2018

The best thing to ensure panic buying of food is for the media to run stories on panic buying of food. Yes – for a few days our local Coop ran out of greens, but then the roads were blocked at times, so we expected it. And we do have an enormous freezer in the dungeon which plays its part when the weather sets in.

Remember, the supermarket stock replenishment model is based on delivery on demand, now, so that the lorries clog the roads 24/7 and when there’s any sort of disruptive weather things go wrong.

Member
duncan lucas says:
6 March 2018

The whole area was isolated for three days , the snowplows blocked by 8ft snow drifts farmers were watching with binoculars and took their trackers down and dragged them out the snow . NO food in village shop , no food in coop supermarket locally – transport blocked , no mail , no nothing just silence , even the butcher that delivers to me in a village 5 miles away couldn’t reach me due to snow and I live in a village of 1800 population , the local bakery ran out of flour , sent car to pick up 3 sacks of flour – car got stuck in snow , no milk for 4 days . Yes we had some food stocked up WHY ? because my wife remembered WW2 and how her family stocked up food in the cellar and she never forgot that . We both DONT live for the moment but think ahead . Now tell me why Norway etc doesn’t have those problems ? answer restricted infrastructure in this country , money spent prestige issues , especially the London area , lack of engineering industry causing reliance on foreign countries building our infrastructure , running the country as a service industry sending our money to off shore tax havens , misusing our North Sea Oil money and giving US companies too generous concessions UNLIKE Norway .

Member
wavechange says:
6 March 2018

When the poor weather set in I picked up a little extra food from the supermarket, cooked some of it and put it in the freezer. I bought some UHT milk, more fruit than usual and some extra flour for bread, but otherwise little more than usual. I’m glad I did not panic buy.

Member
Beryl says:
6 March 2018

I have not been near a supermarket since last November as I can almost guarantee I will go down with a virus 3 days later. I do however keep up to date with the weather forecast and now shop online every 2/3 weeks during the cold winter months and stock up with freezer food, bread and long life milk in case of bad weather. I freeze fresh milk for drinks and keep a supply of LL milk in case I run out of fresh (it makes nice porridge). The village shop supplies anything I forget to order online, although choice is more limited but I don’t find that a problem. I wrap up and take myself off for a walk when the weather is not too inclement and often stop and chat to someone enroute or sit on a bench by the river and meditate a little to refresh my mind in the present moment.

The 3 day freak Beast from the East was pretty punishing and much worse for those who had to negotiate the road and rail systems who understandably, are reluctant to invest in an extreme event that only occurs about once every 5 years or so in this country, but we are now enjoying more reliable and accurate satellite assisted weather forecasts which enables us to plan ahead for any eventuality.

Most survived, but a few unfortunately didn’t but we witnessed human nature at its very best with people leaving their homes armed with sandwiches a drinks for stranded motorists stuck on snow bound motorways and local farmers and 4 x 4 owners braving the icy conditions to help out where needed.

A couple of days and miraculously, everything was more or less back to normal as if, just like a bad dream, it had never happened. But the kids did have a couple of days off school and took advantage of free trips on home made sledges down slippery snow covered slopes, some coming to grief before reaching the bottom with maybe just a few bruises. Wonderful days in which to relive and remember the days when I used to be able to do likewise 🙂

Member
bishbut says:
Today 08:01

A little snow forecast and the media suggests it is time for everyone to panic and many always do what the media says you have to do this time buy all the food you could possibly need to last you for months and many did just that I have enough food ” which will keep ” stored to last me for a long time Cannot folk last without “fresh ” food for a few days the media thinks you can’t Media??

Member
duncan lucas says:
Today 09:26

Yes Bishbut its “amazing ” that Scandinavian countries like Norway haven’t collapsed and disappeared into history I “wonder ” how they cope with worse weather continually than the UK gets (no I dont ) .

Member
malcolm r says:
Today 09:47

Because they are “happy” duncan. Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Finland are among the top happiest countries in the world.
It is the “continually” bit that separates the UK from Scandinavia. If you regularly have to handle arctic weather it pays to equip for it. When we get it so rarely (in most parts anyway) then it would be largely a waste of money. We do survive and we haven’t collapsed. Check out 1963 for the bulldog spirit.

Member
duncan lucas says:
Today 09:55

I dont lack “bulldog spirit” malcolm I am angry FOR the country that we put up with great adversity when we think its for the “Good ” of the country . Now though this country is “run/owned ” by foreigners you need to justify our loyalty ( which I put enormous store in ) on the present state if this country . I will die fighting for it , if invaded, but not for money as the reason for going abroad to do it.

Member
Patrick Taylor says:
Today 10:26

I note the frequent mention of lack of bread. Seems many people could usefully learn to make bread. And without resorting to breadmakers. And do it whilst they have access to the internet in case that gets knocked out in the next disaster.

If you have not all the ingredients for bread you ought to have these ingredients for 30 minutes to a chapati..
450g/1 lb wholemeal plain flour
1 tsp salt
250ml/9 fl oz cold water
butter for spreading, optional

The UK supply chain would break down if the information infrastructure was deliberately attacked. Think the KFC fiasco but many many times worse.

I note freezing milk – something we have never done – perhaps Beryl can explain how and the drawbacks further.

Member
malcolm r says:
Today 10:44

Put milk in the plastic bottle in the freezer. It works. I remember frozen milk in 1963 when it was left on the doorstep and the foil top was pushed up an inch or two as the contents froze. And the holes in milk bottle tops when the birds fancied the cream. i wonder how they first devised, then passed on, that technique?

Have we become far too dependent upon convenience? Forgotten some of the basics needed to be independent? On a sombre note, I am amazed at the way refugees live and just about survive, for example. It is a very sad and unpleasant world where this is allowed to happen.

