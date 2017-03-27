/ Motoring, Shopping, Technology

Scam watch: TV licence refund scam

phishing email
Joe Elvin Online Writer
When applying for a new TV licence, a Which? member received an email offering him a refund. It turned out to be a scam…

Mike Douglas told us:

‘I recently visited the TV Licensing website to apply for the free licence for over-75s. Having entered my details, I received an email advising that I would hear back within 21 working days.

‘Just four days later, I received an email stating I was eligible for a refund of £86.99. It said that my account couldn’t be credited due to invalid details and to click the link to be refunded.

‘By phone, TV Licensing staff confirmed this was a scam and that other people were also being targeted. If I did not pay by direct debit and had been expecting a rebate, I would have been more vulnerable.’

Our say on TV licence scams

It would appear the timing of this phishing email was a coincidence, as a few members have recently alerted us about similar communications.

Whenever you receive an email from a company, check whether the email address appears unusual. If you hover over the link and it directs to an unusual domain, that’s another tell-tale sign of a scam.

Never click on a link in an email you think may be suspicious or reply to the sender. Be aware that TV Licensing will never email to ask for bank details or personal information.

If you have any doubts about the sender of an email, contact the company by phone or go directly to its website.

Have you heard of this TV licence refund scam before? Have you ever been offered a refund that turned out to be a scam?

Comments
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
27 March 2017

I have to add to that , instead of clicking on an email link even if you input the URL yourself ,if your computer is “under the influence” of malware/ or your search engine is a route diverter meaning you usually get presented with a webpage of adverts instead of where you want to go , like the now nearly defunct ASK search engine or even without that “help ” you can still click on a malware website set up to look like the real thing , so as I have said before –install HTTPS Everywhere for a start.

Member
brian killick says:
29 March 2017

Yup I never click on any link even ebay/ Paypal etc before phoning. Got one from the FBI the other day to click on ? saying that they had intercepted a ‘Box’ full of money with my name on it !- Makes a change from winning millions in Nigeria or some such . TV licencing itself is a ‘Rip off’ if you move house. They ask you to set up Direct debit- so you do in amongst all the other things to do. They take 2 months – so you pay for a full year in 6 months. Then they carry on taking ? if you are not careful ! the only way round this is to pay for a full year , or 1/4 rly = £37 per 1/4 . all this money goes to the GOV ? who give a bit to BBC etc. The GOV has £1billion yup ! in a trust fund ? DO you trust a GOV with a trust fund ?

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
29 March 2017

As somebody doesn’t like me informing the public about the way the internet rogues operate , I will add more . By visiting a rogue website you can be open to exploitation which is a piece of code that takes advantage of security flaws in an app or system so that cybercriminals can use it financially to their benefit . Those exploits are hosted on a website invisibly and automatically fingerprint your ENTIRE computer looking for any security flaws -aka -vulnerabilities ,when discovered they use a pre-built code to deliver malware into your computer ,the exploit itself doesn’t deliver malware it just looks for an open door to download malware via another programme . Cybercriminals use popular websites with high traffic , an ad with a hidden virus-aka -malvertising immediately re-directs you to an invisible landing page that is hosting the exploit kit , once there it-game over– for your computer -ransomware is just one of the types of malware . Worst infected (verified ) IE-Flash-Java-Adobe Reader and Microsoft Office . I have a lot more info on this including various blockers that stop re-direction – block malware domains etc if anybody is interested , I hope this upsets some more rogue hackers.

