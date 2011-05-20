Surprised by Sainsbury’s silly ‘1p off’ slip up? Nope

Everyone loves a bargain and, even though part of my job is to investigate when special offers may not be that special, I still find them magnetic. Half price wine? Yes please. 1p off my next Sainsbury’s shop? No thanks.

There are limits to the kind of offers we shoppers will put up with as we’ve proven before. Not all special offers are, well, special.

The latest less than thrilling offer comes courtesy of Sainsbury’s. It’s come under fire after offering some lucky customers 1p off their next shop. The move prompted a Facebook campaign about the ridiculousness of the deal.

Sainsbury’s told trade magazine The Grocer that the coupons were allocated at random with the possibility of up to £100 off. It added that, after customer feedback, it would now be limiting the minimum voucher to 10p.

Barmy supermarket offers nothing new

Sainsbury’s is by no means the first. And at least the offer did actually get you some money off – previous research shows that not all supermarket deals achieve this. Our photo gallery of the barmy supermarket offers you’ve sent in show incidents of 20p being added on, or three £3 DVDs being sold for the bargain bundled offer of… £12.

As a shopping psychologist once said to me, those large, brightly coloured signs make the offer seem significant, but this means we don’t always check how much we’re saving.

What did you think of Sainsbury’s latest deal – is any money off worth having or is just 1p off frankly ridiculous? And make sure to share the daft supermarket deals you’ve spotted.