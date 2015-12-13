Which bubbly are you buying this Christmas?

Research out this week suggests that Brits prefer prosecco to classic Champagne, with 59% of 1,000 people surveyed saying they prefer the Italian fizz. So what about you?

Admittedly, the survey was run by Mionetto, a prosecco producer, but the growing popularity of the sparkling wine is hard to ignore.

In fact, our survey earlier this year found that the same amount of people would buy a bottle of Champagne to drink at Christmas as a bottle of Prosecco. Both attracted a third of 1,133 Which? members in our survey.

But is prosecco more likely to be something you’d drink at home with friends, and not quite special enough to toast with at Christmas or New Year’s?

Prosecco popularity

Prosecco sales rocketed in the UK this year, beating Champagne to pole position as the fizz of choice for the first time.

Brits enjoyed almost four bottles of prosecco for every bottle of Champagne – 37.3m litres of the famous Italian sparkling wine were sold compared to 9.8m litres of Champagne.

And news of a prosecco shortage this summer had my friends joking about sweeping supermarket shelves clean of the stuff ‘in case of emergency’.

I took part in the annual bubbly taste test at Which? HQ this year, and while Champagne seemed to be the preferred choice for our wine experts, they were impressed with the quality of prosecco we tested.

So what’s the secret to its success?

Well prosecco is often seen as a simpler option – it is fermented in a tank rather than in the bottle, as is the case with Champagne. Prosecco also tends to be sweeter, as Italian vineyards are warmer, while those who like something dry and more acidic are more likely to be tempted by a French wine.

But the overriding aspect to its growing status seems to be price. Our survey found that around 80% of people would be prepared to pay up to £30 for a bottle of Champagne, but a similar proportion would only pay £10 for prosecco.

So what will you be buying for your Christmas table this year?

Which bubbly do you prefer? Champagne (41%, 36 Votes) Neither (32%, 28 Votes) Prosecco (27%, 24 Votes) Total Voters: 88