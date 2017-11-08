/ Shopping

Do you prefer to visit the supermarket rather than shop online?

25
Food shopping
Profile photo of Melanie Train Melanie Train Sub-editor
Comments 25

According to a recent YouGov survey, the UK’s online grocery market has failed to ‘lift off’ and still lags behind the traditional trip to the supermarket. So, how do you like to shop for your groceries?

As I confessed back in March, I’ve never done an online grocery shop. I’ve got easy access to all manner of supermarkets and convenience stores, both near my home and at work. And, quite simply, I enjoy the experience.

Shopping experience

Perhaps it’s because I worked in a supermarket in my late teens and early 20s, but for me, nothing beats mooching around the aisles.

I enjoy looking at the new goods on offer, selecting my own products, assessing their freshness and, best of all, sifting through the reduced products section.

If I’m in my hometown, I’ll probably have to add on at least 10 minutes to my shop as I’ll invariably bump into someone I went to school with, which obviously warrants a catch-up natter. Escalate that to half an hour if I’m with my mum, who is guaranteed to get talking to old school friends/former colleagues/relatives I’ve never heard her mention before.

Supermarket sweep

According to a YouGov survey, it’s a similar story for the majority of shoppers, with more people using bricks and mortar supermarkets over online stores.

The findings tally with recent Office for National Statistics data that found only 6% of total UK grocery sales are made online.

So what’s the reason for the lack of enthusiasm? Well, there are actually a few. Almost 57% of those surveyed said they did not trust the quality and freshness of products bought online, while 71% said they would prefer to touch before they buy.

More than half of non-online shoppers (51%) say they enjoy going to a supermarket, while 34% believe they would miss the social contact involved in a trip to the shops.

A good number of shoppers, both of bricks and mortar supermarkets (38%) and online stores (35%), said additional delivery costs were too high. While others (19%) believed that the delivery times were inconvenient.

Shopping habits

So what would it take to change our shopping habits?

Maybe it’s tackling the ever-mysterious world of substitutions (remember the order condoms, receive a pregnancy test convo?) or, for me a gripe I personally have is that most sites seem to have a minimum spend, which can vary from £25 to £60. Get that down to a fiver, or at a push, a tenner, and cut the delivery costs, and I reckon a few more people might be persuaded. Probably not me, though.

How do you prefer to buy your groceries?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Do you do your grocery shopping online? If not, what is it that puts you off? What would it take to persuade you to change your habits?

Comments
25
Member
Ian says:
8 November 2017

Living in the Arctic, we find online food deliveries to be invaluable. But if we’re looking for anything new, then a trip to the local outpost is essential. Until computers can deliver VR instances of the supermarket, then I suspect that won’t change for a while.

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
Conscientiousperson says:
8 November 2017

Doesn’t the rift have an app yet? That’s baad?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
pkv77 says:
8 November 2017

It is so much easier to shop online. I buy more or less everything I can – it is great not having to lug around cans, toilet rolls, bottles etc, having to load them on trollies, unloading them at the till, re-loading them in the trolley, then loading them into my car, then at home unloading them yet again!!

However, I do not purchase fresh fruit, veg, meat or fish online. I prefer to go to my local shops for these rather than visiting a supermarket.

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
malcolm r says:
8 November 2017

mrs r and I usually do the weeks shop on a Friday, and enjoy selecting the weeks meals. Three main reasons – getting ideas for what to eat as we look around, looking at offers, and buying the best use-by dates of what we pick. We have other items to buy in nearby shops as well.

However, if you are at work all day, as my (big) children are, then just opening the door to a delivery at a chosen time makes the most of spare time.

I would need a decent supplier to trust with an online shop -if I were to use one – probably Waitrose.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
pkv77 says:
8 November 2017

I can thoroughly recommend Ocado as an extremely good online supermarket. I have shopped with them for several years now and have never yet had a bad experience. Any problems are sorted out very quickly, their drivers are always helpful and friendly, and I am very happy to carry on shopping with them.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
alfa says:
8 November 2017

I second Ocado as the best online supermarket.

Their range is far superior to any other supermarket and if you have dietary needs like we do, unbeatable for choice. They carry many Waitrose products and their website and customer service is also excellent.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
bishbut says:
Today 06:20

And the most expensive place for your supermarket shop

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Ian says:
Today 07:17

We wait forlornly for Ocado to start delivering to anywhere close to us.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
alfa says:
Today 08:12

We would like to move where Ocado don’t deliver and would really miss them. Where else do you get the choice of over 60 dairy-free ice creams?

I think Ocado could expand to weekly drop-off and collection points into areas that they don’t normally deliver.

If I moved to an area where they don’t deliver, I would be happy to do a big shop once a month and collect my groceries from a collection point if it meant we could continue to get products that you just can’t get elsewhere.

Bishbut, Ocado prices are much the same as everywhere else on every-day items and we make the most of special offers on non-perishable goods. Their fantastic range of special diet foods tend to be more expensive but buying a mixture of special offers and full price evens out the cost.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
alfa says:
8 November 2017

I would not say I go willingly to a supermarket but if it has to be done I usually send my other half.

We do a bulk online shop about once a month for nearly everything except fruit, veg and most meat that gets bought in round trip on Saturday mornings. Like others, we like to inspect fresh goods before buying.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Pete Parkins says:
8 November 2017

We like to see the fresh food we buy, and it then makes sense to pick up the groceries. Most other things such as electric white goods and appliances etc i buy on line. I mostly buy on Amazon. I dont like their setup since they don’t pay their taxes but if others offered the simplicity of their return policies I would use them.

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Lauren Deitz says:
8 November 2017

I prefer going to the supermarket to buying food online as I like to browse the produce, assess ‘sell by’ dates and judge what miscellaneous extras I want to add to the weekly shop.

When I lived in London I would order an online shop as it was such a pain to organise and carry home a weekly shop from the supermaket, but I invariably found that the substitutions meant I had to go out to the supermarket in any case and the savings weren’t particularly great.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Steven says:
8 November 2017

I will guarantee if you shop online with your weekly groceries you will save money. As you are not tempted by any promotions or persuaded to buy what you really don,t need.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
alfa says:
Today 08:55

I’m afraid I do get tempted by new products on special offer as it is the ideal time to try them out.

But you can see the cost of your trolley before you get to the till, which would make shopping easier if on a budget.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
duncan lucas says:
8 November 2017

I do go to supermarkets but I am thinking of buying online but I do have several problems with that . Today I went to Morrison,s to purchase , among other thing’s , Fairy washing up liquid I usually get the buy two for £2 but I felt something was wrong with the bottles . On getting home I discovered the bottles had shrunk, no it wasn’t the heat or a miracle but the contents had been halved in their liquid amount compared to the last ones I bought. SEcond I needed marker pens /felt tip and bought their cheap new range omn getting home it turned out that a warning was on the back that they swere highly inflammable but that wasn’t what upset me it also stated -dont breath in the fumes as you could develop long term CANCER . It beggars belief that a supermarket could sell to children who are more susceptible to this for the sake of profit. I still have the pens if anybody doubts me . Now my favourite gripe US conglomerates taking over Britain. As you know my wife is highly allergic to many things , for decades I have been buying LInda McCartney pies but for the past weeks I have been unable to obtain them from a very well known UK health Food Shop . This week I went back and demanded to know what was the position , at last the manageress confessed -they wont be supplying them again -full stop , I thanked her and left . After some detective work I found out why . A company called Daniels supplied them from two factories in England BUT , as of a week or two ago guess who has taken them over for £144 million ?? thats right a US food conglomerate called Hains – Aaaaaahhhhh ! enough already !. I went to a village that had a small health food shop and was told, sold out try next Thursday . Now when will we become dual UK/US passport holders its only a matter of time.

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
alfa says:
8 November 2017

Have you tried Clive’s Pies Duncan? They are some of the nicest vegetarian pies we have tasted. Some are also vegan and gluten free. Clivespies website says they can be found in most H&B stores.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
duncan lucas says:
8 November 2017

Thanks for that info Alfa ,much appreciated as it is getting hard to find food my wife can eat.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
JohnConner says:
8 November 2017

I prefer the cheapest option and by cheapest I mean the one that the overall price including delivery is the cheapest!

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Clare Tee says:
8 November 2017

We are both old and infirm. weak/handicapped and don’t drive anymore. Evek if we did the effort of [perosnal shopping and getting the sopping home would be very difficult indeed. On- line grocery shopping with home delivery to our fifth floor flat with lift is invaluable.
One time our lift was out of order. The Tesco man brought our large weekly order up to us although he didn’t have to go more than 3 floors.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
Alex Whittle says:
Today 11:53

Hi Clare, it’s interesting to hear how invaluable you find home delivery – rather than just convenient. I’m glad that you’re able to use the service, and what a nice story to hear about your Tesco delivery driver.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Judith Dickinson says:
8 November 2017

I usually like personal shopping in Sainsburys, Asda and M&S all of which are in walking distance from my flat but there is an Aldi opening also within walking distance on 16 th November. i do also occasionally do a £50 Iceland shop about once every two or three months because they sell Slimming World Meals.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Judith Macaulay says:
Today 00:34

I have never used online shopping, though delivery to the door is an attractive feature as I find it increasingly difficult to carry heavy bags. However, the chance to buy heavily reduced items at the end of the day allows me to try new tastes that I might never have sampled otherwise.

I always seek out the freshest products (usually behind the shorter dated ones), and wouldn’t trust a packer to do this for me. I use different supermarkets for specific goods and variety, but have increasingly become dependent on my local Aldi due to their very good prices and excellent quality of many of the foods and wines that I enjoy. It is generally sufficiently varied in foods and household items to satisfy the majority of my needs. If Aldi was to offer delivery of goods I should be tempted to use that service!

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Alex Whittle says:
Today 11:46

I love going to the supermarket to shop. After a full day of work it can be a bit of a chore but once I’m there it’s fine. I find I’m more inspired that way, rather than shopping online. On the other hand, I spend more!

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
John Ward says:
Today 12:27

Shopping on line is great for the stock goods and commodities like cleaning materials and drinks. We prefer to visit a large supermarket at the less busy times to choose the other items.

Perhaps I am perverse but I look for the ripest fruit, not the freshest, as we usually want to eat it on the same or next day – not have to wait for it to ripen, or fail to ripen as seems to happen with many fruits nowadays. With mass-produced imported fruit I think the supply chain is too long and the produce is not kept under ideal conditions for sale; much of it has been over-chilled, or kept under refrigeration for too long, which impairs its flavour and interferes with the natural ripening process. The only high street supplier that seems to get this right is M&S. followed by Sainsbury’s, Waitrose, and Morrison in that order. In my opinion the rest of the food retailers are selling inferior products at too high a price.

It is such a pity that very few high streets can now support an independent greengrocer. Such as are left cannot source the best produce or offer the full range so people have to go to the supermarkets which, over time, have declined in quality because they only focus on the price, The independent shops have had to close in the face of unbeatable competition.Market stalls, which often do offer a very good range of good quality local produce, are not necessarily open every day or have what you want, and will not deliver.

When we had a Cooperative food shop near us they offered the perfect service: select a delivery slot on arrival, go round the store, pick exactly what you wanted, load it in the trolley and pay for it at the checkout, go home and await the delivery at the chosen time. No substitutions or wrong-dated produce. They had locally-sourced produce and the the quality of their own-brand goods and their meat products was often superior to the major supermarkets. We moved away from the area and missed the Coop’s service but they subsequently succumbed to competition from Morrison’s and Tesco’s across the road and eventually sold their store to Aldi who are beating Morrison’s and Tesco’s on quality and price but only provide a no-frills service, so no deliveries.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Sophie Gilbert says:
Today 13:32

I prefer to see/touch/smell etc before I buy, I do a small shop every day, my shops are very near me, staff in all of them are generally helpful and friendly, and I’m still able to carry stuff. So as long as this all lasts I will carry on shopping in person.

One instance I can think of when I have found a supermarket delivery useful, however, is last January when the family rented a house away for a short holiday. We ordered what we needed in advance and got it delivered to the house on the first day. It saved wondering who picks up what, where, how, when and why. We were happy with the service and we would use it again.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
 

Related discussions