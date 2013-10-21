How can you avoid a bad delivery company?

Our latest survey reveals the best and worst online shops of 2013. But who actually brings your precious parcel to your door can be a different matter entirely. So how can you avoid the worst?

Savvy customers don’t want to hand their money over to just any old company.

Who we spend our hard-earned cash with is important – most people want to make sure they only use firms with good reputations, offering what they want at a decent price. But in the case of online shopping it can be hard to know who you’re dealing with.

We looked at the biggest online shops in the UK. Our research revealed that they all use more than one delivery firm – but none of them offer customers a choice over which is used.

With a third of online shopping problems relating to delivery, this seems to be the weak link in the web retail boom. It means customers who have had a bad experience with a particular delivery firm are left pretty powerless if they want to avoid using them again.

Getting the delivery you want

Couriers came bottom of the pile when we compared customer satisfaction with different delivery methods, with City Link faring worst. But how do you avoid them the next time you order something online?

We heard from one fed up customer who resorts to cancelling orders after they’re placed if he’s not happy with the delivery firm picked for him.

That might be a bit extreme, but there aren’t many other options if you want to take a stand.

Complain to the seller

Did you know, however, that the seller is responsible for goods up until they’re delivered? Any damage or breakage en route is the responsibility of the seller. So you shouldn’t be told to take up your complaint with the delivery company.

And if your package is left somewhere without your say-so and then damaged or stolen, you could argue that the seller is in breach of contract and should replace and re-deliver your item.

With Christmas just around the corner, we’re probably on the brink of the biggest online shopping boom ever. But have delivery problems affected your experience of shopping on the web? And would you like to have more control over who brings your parcel to the door?