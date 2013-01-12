Onesies – all-in-one romper suits for adults – are all the rage. With celebrities proudly showing off their onesie collections, consumers have been snapping them up like there’s no tomorrow. Are you a onesie fan?

Onesies have recently been credited with contributing to Debenhams’ best ever festive sales, with the store selling out of its entire 16,000-strong onesie stock before Christmas. And now even Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg has owned up to owning an Incredible Hulk onesie.

I’m pitting Jen Davis and Charlotte Slayford against one another in a onesie showdown. So, as Harry Hill would say; there’s only onesie way to find out… FIGHT!

Jen wants onesies to rule them all

I have to confess – I love a onesie. Yes, it makes me look like at 27-year-old baby, but it’s very hard to care when I’m just so warm and comfortable.

I’d noticed onesies becoming a trend, but I had resisted buying one on account of me being a grown-up. Yet, I found it too much to resist when I came across an adorable all-in-one while out shopping.

I haven’t looked back since. In fact, I’ve added another two onesies to my growing collection. And why do I love them so much? Aside from the fact that they’re incredibly cosy, it’s the fact that they don’t ride up my legs and back when I’m in bed! It may sound like a small point, but it’s something that drives me crazy with ‘regular’ pyjamas (I’m a bit of a fidget).

Despite being the most snug garment I own, you’ll never see me wearing it in front of anyone else. And I don’t stay in it all weekend – I prefer to keep my onesie as a treat. Although my long-suffering partner may not see it that way…

Charlotte wants to go back to square onesie

Occasionally, it’s a treat to get into my pyjamas a few hours before bed. I don’t make a habit of it, but it’s nice to get comfy when settling in for a bit of Saturday night TV.

Now, pyjamas I get – onesies I don’t. I often see my friends’ Facebook updates saying they’re in their onesie and ready for the night. But why would you get into a giant baby suit for your Saturday night? It’s just not for me.

I have a number of functional reasons as to why you won’t catch me in one. I’m always warm and hate the thought of being trapped in something that’ll make me overheat. I’m also not keen on the unzipping/rezipping of the onesie when you visit the ladies room. I’m having flashbacks to the 90s bodysuit – a fashion decade I’d like to keep well in the past. Don’t get me wrong – they’re cute on kids, just not for adults.

My other issue is their cost. Although my nieces and nephews have cheap alternatives, they were inspired by the OnePiece brand of onesies which cost at least £100. No wonder sales of the onesie are keeping retailers’ heads above the water – that’s one expensive piece of clothing. Snuggies, on the other hand, you count me in…

So, do you agree with Jen and think onesies are the future? Or, like Charlotte, do you want to banish onesies to the bad-taste scrap heap?

I’d wear a onesie… Never. Onesies aren't for me (70%, 159 Votes) Only if I was given it for free (14%, 32 Votes) With pride (12%, 28 Votes) Total Voters: 228