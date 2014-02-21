/ Shopping

Next website still confusing shoppers

Next account card and directory
Profile photo of Patrick Steen Patrick Steen Conversation Editor
Shopping online with Next can still lead to credit problems, despite changing its site after our previous investigation, where we revealed it automatically set up credit accounts if your card was declined…

While Next does seem to have corrected this and now lets you choose another card or cancel the order like other online shops, we’re still getting reports of unwanted credit accounts being opened in other circumstances. Like Kay, who told us in January:

‘I was checking my credit report the other day and was shocked to find that Next had set up an account and given me £600 credit without my knowledge! I am really annoyed as having credit accounts open affects a person’s credit rating. Like the others I recently purchased something online and paid for it by debit card and not by credit card.’

Next’s confusing website

We think Next’s website is still too confusing. After you confirm your address and delivery method, the first words on the next page are ‘Order complete’. If you want to pay by card, you have to click on the inconspicuous ‘Pay now?’ button further down the page – otherwise a credit account will be opened and the order charged to that account.

Paying on a credit account could lead to you paying interest at 25.99% APR – more than most credit cards charge – if you don’t cancel the order or settle your account within a month of receiving the statement.

We’ve asked Next to fix this so that a credit account is only opened when the customer has actively chosen this option.

Next did not accept that the ‘Pay now?’ button was inconspicuous, but said it would be changing its website so that after confirming their address and delivery details, customers will see two very clear options saying ‘Pay now?’ or ‘Add to your account’ before they see the ‘Order complete’ message. We will monitor Next’s website to ensure these changes are made.

Have you had these issues with Next?

Lee Beaumont says:
21 February 2014

Next are a business remember. While I do not by any means agree with what they do. I do understand why the web designers have made the site that way.

Next make alot more money when people set-up accounts so that is what there trying to get us to-do. It’s very cheeky and morally wrong, but I can understand why they have done it that way.

sks says:
21 February 2014

Last year I bought a bed base from Next website, paid in full by credit card at the time of order (which is confirmed on the order confirmation email) but they still set up a credit account for me, without asking.

First i heard of it was when i received the paperwork through the post. I immediately told them to cancel it as I had not asked for a credit account. This credit account now appears on my credit report – the dates on there are incorrect too (purchase was made 1/3/13, but according to credit report my credit account with them started on 14/1/13 and it appears to have not been fully closed until 19/7/13, despite telling them to cancel the credit account around April).

John Ward says:
21 February 2014

You have to wonder about the commercial acumen of some companies. If I were in Next’s position and Which? told me the website was too confusing, the last thing I would do would be to dispute it. There was a time in retail when the customer was always right [even when they were wrong].

Steve Quinn says:
21 February 2014

Next know exactly what they are doing here. It is sharp practice and they make money from people by fooling them into buying by credit. This should be stamped on by the FSA. I personally will never shop there again because of this nonsense and would advise others to stay well clear.

sks says:
21 February 2014

I completely agree, and will never shop with them again because of my experience.

John Ward says:
21 February 2014

I agree with Steve. Next were told-off by Which? and made a change that wasn’t good enough. When they were told-off again, they disagreed with it and sought to defend themselves. This exposes their exploitative conduct for all to see. They could easily have said “Yes, we can do better than that” and quietly gone away and made an acceptable change to their website. Now they have incurred bad publicity, come out of it with a bad reputation, and lost customers into the bargain.

wavechange says:
21 February 2014

I would like to see an end to underhand tactics, whether they lead to opening an account, receiving marketing information or having contact details passed to other companies. The default should be to opt-out.

Pursuing companies such as Next will deal with individual problems, but we need to prevent that happening in the first place.

We need all companies to conduct their business in a responsible way that respects consumers, or face fines.

21 February 2014

Quite agree, It seems “ethical commerce” has become a contradiction in terms.

Neil says:
22 February 2014

I agree with the previous views. Next’s change is not good enough. They set up an account for me even though my card had been accepted.

I will never shop online at Next again – and warn others not to do so as well.

Katy C says:
24 February 2014

I, too, was set up with an account automatically last year (and I’m not naive about these things – the whole buying process seemed exactly the same as any other, non-account website) – I was absolutely furious, and I’ve cancelled it, but only after I’d been charged for some stupid catalogues that I never requested (the cost was waived when I rang them). Totally unacceptable practice, and if it transpires in future that my credit rating has suffered, I will take further action.

Absolutely agree with those who say they will never shop with Next online again.

Sarah says:
24 February 2014

Really pleased that Which? are staying on top of this issue for consumers. I had the same problem with them opening an account without my permission, I had to call them three times to finally get it closed. Will never shop at Next again.

Geoff says:
11 March 2014

My girlfriend has just been refused a mortgage. Why? Because she has a default notice on her credit report from ‘Next Directory’. It seems she bought something off the Next website back in 2009 and rather than charging her debit card they set up a credit account for her and put the item on the credit account. She didn’t receive any letters to ask her to pay her balance, and thinking she’d paid for the product didn’t realise she had this unpaid balance. It’s despicable really the way Next operate. I’ll be telling all my friends to boycott them and spread the message.

Simon Lytton says:
19 March 2014

Having been a loyal Next customer in the past, I tried to use their website for the first time in January to buy some jeans. The website announced that the order was complete, even though it hadn’t asked for payment yet. Nowhere did I see an option or make a choice to open a credit account.

Soon afterwards I received a credit agreement through the post. I phoned up and told them I had never requested a credit account and did not want one. They then took a card payment for the jeans instead (at a higher rate than advertized on the website – unbelievable!) and promised to close the account.

Today I have received notification from CreditExpert that Next Directory have added my new credit account to my credit file, and that my credit rating has gone down as a consequence.

I will be making an extremely irate complaint to Next, as it is not just poor customer service, it is frankly criminal that they could set up such an account without my permission. It seems from the accounts of others here and across the internet that Next are doing this systematically, and I hope the FCA and Trading Standards come down upon them very hard, very publicly, and impose a considerable fine.

David says:
7 May 2014

This practice still continues as I found out today. I created an Account (like you would with Amazon, ASOS, any other online retailer) as I had £140 worth of gift vouchers to spend for my Birthday. After putting in my details – identical to ANY online retailer – I was suddenly presented with a screen showing I had a Next Account with a Credit Limit of £900! I am in the process of applying for a mortgage so was outraged.

I contacted their complaints department and was told I must have chosen ‘Buy Now Pay Later’. Considering I had NOTHING in my basket this was impossible. He was adamant though and refused to let me speak to a Manager. He said he would close the Account and remove the search from my Credit File. I ran my credit report this evening and the search from Next Directory is there. Equally my Account is still ‘Open’ with £900 to spend.

At no point was there a Box to state I consented to a Credit Account or Credit Search. Yes they claim their T’s and C’s say they can, yet many people have been caught out.

Those who are interested; MSE has also picked up on this which I’ve included. DON’T BUY WITH NEXT ONLINE! http://www.moneysavingexpert.com/news/shopping/2014/05/shopping-online-at-next-it-could-hurt-your-credit-rating

Nicola says:
4 July 2014

Hi, I’ve just tried to purchase an item on Next online and there’s no option but to commit to a credit search / get an account opened, I understand I can pay on my debit card etc at payment stage but I cannot get to this as I’m unwilling to agree to the former. There’s no way round it, you add the items to your basket and then click to register as a new customer, provide your personal details as you would with other online sites, but then you have to click to agree to the terms and conditions, of which the credit search is part of. Despicable and very surprising for such a well known retailer. Very sneaky

Rammie says:
19 July 2014

Today I tried to order a pair of jeans from Next, created an account with password and selected ‘Pay Now’, entered my credit card details only to be told there was an error processing the payment with my card and to contact the Bank. I contacted the Bank to confirm there were more than sufficient funds to cover the £18 payment and the Bank advised Next had made no attempt to take payment from my credit card. I then called Next asking why they declined my payment which they could not explain. I was then told a Next credit account had been set up for me anyway as part of the online processing . I was furious about this as I had not selected to apply for any credit with Next. I had selected ‘Pay Now’ and just wanted to Pay and Go with my own credit card. It is incredible Next can get away with this practice. Giving people credit that they never asked for is beyond belief. I asked for the account and all information they had gathered from me online to be deleted. This is a hassle I could do without as I am going to have verify Next have deleted my account and I will need to check my credit reports in a couple of months time. I wish I had seen these earlier threads about Next before I logged onto their website this morning. I will never shop there again in store or online.

sks says:
18 September 2014

Further to my comments on 21/2/14 I was outraged to receive a letter in the post, dated 11/9/14 advising me that the interest rate on my Next Directory Credit Account is changing. Considering I had contacted them over a year ago to cancel the account they had automatically set up against my wishes I phoned the number. I was told, quite unbelievably really, that the account hadn’t been closed properly! Absolutely outrageous that this organisation is allowed to continue to behave in this way, setting up credit accounts without explicit consent and then failing to properly close the accounts. This means that I’m going to have to go through the rigmarole of checking my credit records all over again to make sure it’s not showing up there still. When will Next be made to stop this practice???

Sheetal says:
27 September 2014

Hi,
I don’t know whether this is the right place to submit my query, but I hope some one can help me. I purchase stuff online during last year’s Christmas sale. I returned some things and the lady at the counter said that the money will go into your directory account as you paid online. I though… fine. Then I got a letter and leaflet and card saying that next is offering me a credit card. As I didn’t want any credit card, I binned it.
I thought of cashing my money that should have been in my account after I returned the goods, but I couldn’t find any statements.regarding that. Just the account summary showed : present account balance : 38.01 CR. When I tried to purchase something, there always popped a message: due to security reasons, you have to pay by card, thereafter you can use your directory account for payment. I never purchased anything after the Christmas sale and lost hope to ever getting my money back.
Today is Next sale and I again thought of purchasing somethings. When I checked my account, the account summary still shows present balance : 38.01. But when I go to All Statements , for the fist time I saw the returned goods with their price. Here the present balance is : 133.50 CR
I am confused. Is it the amount that next has to pay me or I have to pay? I calculated, and the amount of the returned goods comes to 78. So what does 38.01 or 133.50 mean?
And there is the issue of this credit card, which I wasn’t even aware of till I read the posts here.
My account summary says :
Your available credit : £1,034.00
your credit limit : £1,000
What does it mean?
Can I get my money back, or will I be paying them to get out this credit card mess?
Thanks in advance

29 October 2014

If you call Next customer services give them the account number (your online Next account number) and ask them to refund the amount back to the original payment card they will do so without issue. Failing that call into store and ask a member of staff to call the directory for you. I have done it twice without any problems.

Sheetal says:
27 September 2014

Sorry for the typos.

I says:
14 October 2014

I’m so upset as I think Next has just run a hard credit check on me without my knowledge. I’ve been working on building my credit, and I’ve been very careful recently not to apply for any new cards to help improve my credit score.

I was online shopping and I ran a google shopping search for pajamas. A nice set came up on linked to the next website, and so I clicked on the product, thinking surely Next is a reputable dealer. I glanced at the product page, added to cart, and hit the check out button like I do with any normal online shopping site.

It did the usual request for my name and address details. Many online shops require you open an account with username and password. Usually these are just login details so you can access your purchase history and saved information later on. I was completely under the impression that the account I was creating was just your typical username/login set up. The button I clicked said only REGISTER YOUR DETAILS. I thought I was registering, not applying…

I put an accurate name, email, and home address. Then I put in a fake birthday and phone number. I never share those particular personal details for security reasons, as they are utterly unnecessary for an online shop. I am truly hoping that just my name, email, and home address was not enough to run a hard credit check, and the fake birthday may have put it off. If anyone knows the answer to that please do tell me!

After this I clicked continue. Here there are 3 check boxes. Would you like a free directory (yes or no). I clicked no. Tick this box if you do not wish to receive sale and other information related to next. I ticked that one. And finally, I accept the T&C and cookie policy. I did tick that, and no, I didn’t read them. This is 2014 and I’m trying to do an online shop like a normal human being, I would never expect such a shocker in those T&C’s. Because I knew next was a big, well known company, I trusted that their T&C’s would be reasonable and faithfully believed their T&C’s would not include such a scam.

Below these tick boxes, there were two paragraphs of fine print, which I did not even notice. It’s only going back and looking at it now that I even realize that it’s there. Up through this point, I was still under the impression that this was a normal online shop, I was only registering my login and delivery details and trying to get on with completing the payment.

I clicked continue. The next page was selecting a shipping method (further confirming to me that this was a normal online purchase!) Home delivery, or store collection? I selected home delivery and clicked continue.

Here a warning came up at the top with a red exclamation point. I am copy/pasting it here:

” To Complete Your Order,
we will require you to pay by credit or debit card. The credit or debit card must be registered to your billing address.
Please note payment will be taken from your card immediately.
For more information call 0333 777 8000 Lines Are Open : 7.30 am – 11.00 pm Monday to Saturday, 8.00 am – 11.00 pm Sunday. National call rates apply”

It just wanted a valid card with correct address for payment. That’s fine, I thought. Many shops require that. Below this warning, there was the order summary with instructions for the courier. The order details looked correct, and I clicked continue.

And there was the shock. The next page was supposed to be payment page. At the top, in bright red letters, it said something along the lines of ( I don’t remember it exactly) ‘unfortunately we are unable to issue you credit at this time’. There was a more information question mark, and clicking that gave links to the experian and equifax websites.

Only in the T&C’s and in the fine print below the checkboxes did it indicate a credit check would be done. I, as any normal human being, did not bother reading the T&C’s for a £15 order. I also easily missed the fine print below the check boxes.

I still thought I was REGISTERING MY DETAILS, as the original button said. Nowhere did it say APPLY FOR CREDIT, which is what that button really was.

Needless to say I was horrified. I immediately left the site, cleared my cookies, and restarted my browser. I can still login to the account though unfortunately, so it did save the information.

I’m very upset, I will be calling them tomorrow to close my login account and checking my credit score to see what damage might have been done. I’m gutted that my credit score my have taken an unexpected hit, and I will never, ever, ever do business with Next in any way shape or form, and I will tell everyone I know not to either. This is an absolute scam and I’m shocked that they can get away with damaging people’s credit like this.

Another sucker says:
28 October 2014

I also fell into the trap. As a regular online purchaser, it never occurred to me, that by giving my details I was applying for credit. As soon as I received the letter I called Next and asked them to cancel the application. I am also writing to confirm this has been done. When I asked the call center how I could be assured that my credit rating had not be affected, I was told to get a credit check through Experian. I pointed out that this had a cost and also credit checks and was told I could do it for free for 30 days, which isn’t strictly true.
What I need to know is whether on request Next have to send me a copy of my “Register Your Details” page. I am pretty sure I ticked NO to receiving the Directory and YES to not receiving other information. Anyone any legal knowledge ref. this?

28 October 2014

I understand that Next has now updated their website to comply with Financial Conduct Authority regulations.

28 October 2014

It is still not that clear especially if you are a regular on line purchaser and just “press the buttons”. I have never come across applying for credit as part of my online purchase, and being naive it never occurred to me that one would do so?.

28 October 2014

I agree with you. It should simply be:

How do you wish to pay?

Debit card
Credit card
Credit account

Each should have a tick box beside them and their should not be a way of setting up a credit account in error. It is not difficult to do correctly but Next seem to find it so, even after the FCA got involved.

Jamie says:
29 October 2014

The first time surfer offers that they have in store to entice then trap people into getting into debt are also horrendous

Martha says:
30 October 2014

I find it incredible that a company like Next are getting away with this! I tried to buy a couple of items this week, put my details in to register and opted out of the directory account. I even skimmed through the T&Cs, but thought that I had opted out of the directory/credit option, so didn’t think the credit search would apply. I don’t have any store cards, and don’t want any. Halfway through the process (and before I had bought the items) I realised they had opened a credit account and given me £600 credit, I was so confused, logged out and tried again and still couldn’t work out how this happened. I cancelled the order, and got my partner to buy the items, asuming that I had done something wrong setting up my account. Unfortunately they did the same to him, but refused him credit (again unwanted and unasked for). This will be on his credit record and will affect our mortgage application now. I googled this issue, and see the same complaints since ~2006, with nothing being done which is so frustrating! For what its worth I will never shop in Next again, and am so angry with them.

Dipa says:
14 December 2014

Totally agree with Martha…same issue just now. I did not request this account and now it’s on my credit record. NEVER shopping with them again.

Chris says:
8 January 2015

New year but the same poor business practices from a major UK retailer.

We have had the same problems, unwanted account opened up and in theory closed and yesterday we received one of their huge directories that weighs an unbelievable 14 pounds, with an accompanying letter that opens with :

“We’re delighted you’ve chosen to receive the Spring 2015 directory……” The directory wasn’t ordered and then the letter goes on to talk about the changes to my Credit Agreement. What Credit Agreement?
This company part of Next Retail Ltd, has no regard for its customers and this kind of practice, already flagged up by Which, needs to be stamped out . Some kind of concerted action that would result in thousands of claims for serious malpractice, similar to that faced by banks regarding PPI might be the way forward

LK says:
15 January 2015

My wife just made a purchase off Next’s website & paid by her debit card. 2 weeks later she received a letter informing her of variation of her credit account charges. When she phoned up to enquire about this supposed credit account, they informed her that when she ordered off their website, they opened a credit account for her (which was never requested or made aware of at any point).

24 January 2015

A Next directory, addressed to my wife, arrived just before Xmas 2014.

It was sent to a property currently being built, which has never been occupied. Only a handful of people know my wife’s name and the proposed new address. While contracts have been exchanged, completion has not taken place. The only people with this information are the developers, solicitors, and Post Office (via a mail redirection order) and a few friends.

How, or from whom, did Next get the details? Can anyone help please?

(Please be aware that I’ve posted this comment on the other Which? conversation titled ‘Why do I have a …”)

9 March 2015

Wow see my post.
Have only been here a month. and I can’t think how they got my details either.
I buy things online from Amazon occasionally but not from Next and not from catalogues and have never had a problem. I recently joined a couple of car sales online sites but don’t recall giving out my address. I do have mail redirection. Surely it can’t be that!

Chrissy says:
9 March 2015

I just received a Next Directory sent to my new address. I have only been there a month and I never ever had an account with Next or any other company so it’s a bit worrying. Plus I’ve never bought anything from Next anyway. I sent it straight back

Frances Lumsden says:
24 March 2015

I am furious with Next.

I made an order and paid by debit card yesterday. I then received a call from Next and they attempted to carry out a credit check in my name – even although I had not asked for credit! I was puzzled and suspicious and refused to participate any further. I cancelled my order. I have since made a complaint, and initially they tried to couch their actions in terms of these checks being for my benefit and denied trying to do a credit check. When I reminded them that they did indeed try to do a credit and had no right to make such checks supposedly on my behalf; their response was to say that in the terms and conditions they have the right to make checks on anyone who buys something from them! What a bloody cheek.

I don’t know quite what their game is, but I know this – it is no way to do business – it is down right deceitful. I have bought from many companies online and have never had any trouble like this before. I am actually quite shocked that a supposedly reputable company is behaving in this manner. I will never buy something from Next again and I will warn all my friends and family to avoid them like them plague.

Keith Neill says:
16 April 2015

Just run into this problem too. Never wanted or used a credit account (why on earth would I want credit to buy from a tinpot little clothes shop!), but bought a couple of things from them online a year or so back.

This morning received a “Notice of Variation” for my credit agreement with them! To add insult to injury when I logged on to my account to see what the hell was going on I found that they were in the process of charging me £3.75 for their catalogue – the one which had arrived unsolicited a couple of months back and went straight into the bin!!

Awaiting a letter from their finance department now confirming there is nothing adverse on my credit history as a result of their actions before I decide what further action to take. I certainly will never darken the doorway of any of their stores again.

Lea says:
7 May 2015

I am also unhappy with Next! I have sent them the email below. I will let people know how they respond. This seems to be a common theme…..

To whom it may concern,

I am absolutely disgusted with the Next company policy, for shameless promoting of their credit by not having transparent and clear information on their website. I no longer regard myself as a Next customer, but I do not think this goes far enough. I want the company to tell me what they intend to do to stop the situation happening in the future.

I buy a lot of goods online, often I don’t need to enter my card details as they are stored. I do not have time to read all the terms and conditions and admittedly rush through payment sometimes. What I did not realise is that the default option for paying with Next must be their own credit option. I thought I had paid for my order, I pay my credit card bill in full every month and assumed the jacket I ordered was part of this. When I received a letter from Next, I assumed it to be junk mail and shredded it. I vaguely remember receiving a catalogue many years ago, so maybe I had an account from back then- but you can access my history and have more of an idea than me.

I was very distressed to receive an email saying my payment was overdue and at first thought it might be a scam, perhaps someone trying to get my card details. When I realised what had happened I was extremely angry. One of your phone operators said that the late payment would adversely affect my credit rating and I think this is very unfair- I always pay my bills on time when I know about them.

I am calling for better transparency of payments on the website. I have searched online and I see that I am not the only customer who has had issues. Please see the comments on the article: https://conversation.which.co.uk/consumer-rights/next-website-credit-account-online-order/

I look forward to hearing how you are going to answer my email, as so far I am still dissatisfied with the “help” I have received.

Regards

sarah says:
27 August 2015

I had email from Next telling me my account had been suspended, because although my payments had been met by returned items, I hadn’t actually paid any money. I don’t understand why I would pay for items that had been returned? Has anyone else had this?

8 October 2015

Made an on-line order with Next and paid in full by Credit Card (got email confirmation with delivery date). Couple of days later got a call to say they had problems a the moment with American Express car payments so could I pay with another card. Said I would but they then said to identify me they would have to do a search on Equifax which would not effect by Credit File. To be honest, I became very suspicious of whether I was actually speaking to Next as I have never been asked to identify myself by allowing a search on a credit site but, having read various emails on this site, I now believe that they were trying to set up an account in my name even though I had confirmation of paying in full by credit card. Told them to cancel the order. Wont use Next on line again which is a shame because I really like some of their homeware items.

29 October 2015

I just noticed two credit searches from next on my credit file. I have never registered, used or even looked at their website, I am absolutely furious!

Although the search was missing a date of birth…

Stuart J says:
14 December 2015

Exactly why I’m here now. It appears my wife ordered something online a week ago – paid for it, hopefully didnt accidentally get a credit card, and for some reason I now have a search on my credit file.

Helen schroeder says:
24 December 2015

Yes this is still going on- I too have just inadvertently been registered for Next online credit. I bought something for a few pounds and certainly did not want or need credit
When I realised what had happened, I phoned, paid in full by direct debit, and was assured that was the end of the matter, but then got an email thanking me for payment, with no mention of cancelling the “agreement” I shall avoid in future! Helen

crayoncarla says:
5 February 2016

Me and my partner have just been checking our credit scores as we are hoping to apply for a Mortgage soon. To our horror, although my score was fine, my partners has come back as poor. When we have looked into this we have found Next have been running hard credit checks (even though the only thing he has ever purchased from Next was on a debit card). To continually have credit checks when you have never said you want to use their credit system is appalling and pretty much ruined our chances of getting a mortgage in the near future despite all our hard work to keep a good score. I certainly won’t be shopping at Next again and I would encourage anyone who has considered shopping online at Next to not bother, unless you are certain you have good credit.

