Card surcharge ban: will everyone play by the new rules?

card surcharges
As of Saturday 13 January, new EU rules will come into force to ban added card surcharges. Food delivery service Just Eat seems to have already worked out a way to get around the ban, but will other companies follow suit? 

As of Saturday, companies and retailers will no longer be legally allowed to add on card surcharges. This applies to any online payments, credit transfers and direct debits, and will remain law when the UK leaves the EU in March 2019.

In the face of this new legislation, food delivery service Just Eat has decided to introduce a new ‘service charge’ of 50p for all customers while doing away with its old 50p card surcharge.

Now, the sceptics among you may be thinking: isn’t this new charge simply a means to keep charging for processing card payments?

Well, a spokesperson for Just Eat said:

‘The 50p charge simply means that, along with our restaurant partners, we can continue to deliver the best possible takeaway experience. Applying the charge equally across the customer base ensures fairness for all.’

Fair charges

Card surcharges, where customers are charged just for paying with a debit or credit card, have proven to be pretty unpopular, with more than 40,000 people backing our campaign to end them.

After we made a super-complaint to the Office of Fair Trading in 2011, excessive fees were clamped down on the following year, with rules to ensure that additional fees must only reflect the actual cost of processing a card payment coming into affect in April 2013.

The latest rules, formed as part of the Payments Services Directive (PSDII), go one step further in that no card surcharge of any amount can be legally charged from this Saturday.

The changes are intended to benefit consumers by removing additional surcharges they were being faced with just for paying by card. It is expected to save UK card users around £473m per year.

The ban stems from changes to interchange fee regulations, which were introduced to make it cheaper for businesses to accept/process card payments. However, it won’t apply to fees not linked to payment methods, such as booking fees for theatre, concert and cinema tickets, or charges for using certain cash machines.

It will be up to local Trading Standards teams to look into any complaints about businesses still charging consumers for card payments from Saturday. So if you do spot any surcharges that could break the rules after then, you can report this practice to your local Trading Standards office for investigation. You can also let us know in the comments section below.

Playing by the rules

As the card surcharge ban is rolled out, we’re keen that the government and regulator closely monitor the situation to ensure the ban serves its purpose and has the positive impact on consumers that’s intended. We’re particularly concerned that the new law does not result in price increases, minimum spend limits or even cards being refused by retailers.

If it doesn’t have the impact intended then the government and regulator need to review the effectiveness of the regulations and whether they need further reform.

Would additional card charges, refusal to accept card or a minimum spend stop you from shopping with a particular retailer?

Do you think most retailers will play by the rules, or find a way around them, like Just Eat appears to have done? Have you noticed any other companies/retailers already flouting the rules? Once the ban comes into place on Saturday, do make sure you report any who are ignoring the new rules in the comments below.

Comments
Member
Ian says:
10 January 2018

The decent companies – those who already allow payment by credit card for no extra – will continue to offer sterling service, as they already do. However, airlines are a different matter and the less reputable (or downright sneaky) will find ways of adding these charges on – of that I have no doubt. Passengers on certain infamous Irish airlines can expect to be charged extra to use the aircraft door on boarding, extra to be allowed oxygen masks in the case of disaster and extra for seats in the cabin itself.

Member
Sophie Gilbert says:
10 January 2018

Oh yes, the wool is well pulled over my eyes, Just Eat! What the spokesperson really meant was:

“The 50p charge racket has now replaced the card surchage racket. Applying the charge equally across the customer base ensures we now rip everyone off equally unfairly.”

Applying NO charge equally across the customer base wouldn’t ensure fairness for all, would it?

Member
wavechange says:
10 January 2018

What’s next? Perhaps retailers will offer a discount for paying by cash.

Retailers are charged for accepting credit card payments but some became greedy and credit card surcharges became significantly more than the cost to the retailer.

So far, I have always managed to avoid card surcharges, which usually apply just to credit cards. A city council wanted to charge me the same surcharge for a debit card and when I refused to pay they waived the surcharge.

Member
Jeannie Indy Hazlewood-Jones says:
10 January 2018

Vote with your feet and don’t buy off them. Just Eat scummy tactics!

Member
Martin Kittel says:
10 January 2018

Hi, I am sorry, but I think totally different about this. Credit card charges are a significant cost to retailers, debit cards cheaper to process. I applaud retailers, who show the customers what it costs them to process a payment and steer them towards cheaper payment methods. We wont save £473M. All that will happen is that prices will go up. I like for example being able to use a debit card with British Airways and paying less for the flight. In the future, BA will just slap the average processing cost on the flight without the consumer having a choice. Also, you get additional payment protection insurance when paying with a credit card. However, I already have travel insurance and dont need this additional insurance, thus would rather pay with a debit card and save 1.5% in fees. I think this new regulation is against and not pro consumers and against, not pro choice.

