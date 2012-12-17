January is still a couple of weeks away, but the sales will be well underway by the time the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Day. We need your help in sorting the best deals from the duds.

Finally, I’ve finished my Christmas shopping. Phew! Now there’s time for a quick pause for breath before the shopping season begins again on Boxing Day.

Some online shops start their January sales on Christmas Day, and many stores will be opening as early as 6am on 26 December. The Christmas and New Year period can feel like a non-stop shopathon. But even though you may be suffering from festive fatigue right now, if you venture to the January sales, you’re likely to find some tempting deals.

Post-Christmas bargains

New Year sales can offer great deals on electrical items, particularly televisions. TV manufacturers launch new ranges in January, so you might be able to snap up a great deal on an older model.

For cameras and tablet devices, it’s best to wait until the spring when shops drop their prices as new stock arrives. The best time to bag a laptop bargain is in May or June when the latest models come out and prices are reduced on older models.

Think before you buy

However, don’t be too hasty with your shopping. There are some things you’ll want to look out for. When you find a bargain, the price might not include the delivery of the product or installation. It’s also worth finding out how much the extras will add up to. And if you’re up for haggling, you may be able to get the extras for free.

We’ve all felt the excitement that comes with finding a genuine bargain, but don’t fall into the trap of buying a product you don’t need. If you do your research beforehand, you can have a clear idea of what you want and your budget. Never be afraid to walk away if the price isn’t right.

If you’re scouring the high street for discounts, you’re inevitably going to spot some deals we don’t know about. So what’s the best January sales bargain that you’ve found so far?

Our January sales 2013 guide has been set up to help you find the best post-Christmas bargains. We’ve already started compiling deals on kitchen appliances and baby products from shops such as Amazon, Argos and John Lewis.

