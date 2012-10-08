/ Shopping

Have we come round to self-service checkouts?

Jennifer Davis
In the past, self-service checkouts have attracted strong feelings from both the ‘for’ and ‘against’ camps. Two years ago, the majority of you told us you avoided them like the plague, but the tables have started to turn…

In July 2010 we put up a poll about self-service checkouts and over 1,000 of you responded. Six in ten said you hated self-service checkouts at supermarkets, while a third said you liked them, finding them ‘speedy and convenient’.

However, a recent test by The Grocer found that 83% of their mystery shoppers had ‘no problem whatsoever’ using self-service tills at Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Tesco supermarkets.

The great self-service checkout debate

In past Convos, we’ve seen frustrated commenters and evangelical converts of self-service tills. For example, Martin Stride was put off self-service checkouts forever:

‘I hate them with a passion, more so in the DIY store I frequent. I object to having to struggle with awkward items to the checkout and scan them. If they want my money the least they can do is take it off me personally – not some robotic, annoying computer voice.’

On the other hand, Craig Brown said they were a great time-saver:

‘I find these machines fantastic. Sure, they can be a bit glitchy and it’s a pain when you’re buying items such as alcohol, but overall I think they are a good thing. When I pop down to my local Sainsbury’s I can now pop in and out in a few minutes rather than having to queue for ages just to buy some milk!’

So The Grocer would have us believe that the tides have changed, and we’re turning into a nation of self-service checkout converts. And I have to admit, I find myself turning to them more often than not when I have a small basket of shopping, simply due to the shorter queuing time.

Swings and roundabouts

Yet I still have my frustrations with self-service! As a former checkout-worker, I’m fairly comfortable with the technology. But I find it frustrating that there are still a few occasions where I need help from an assistant. If I want to buy paracetamol, alcohol, anything sharp, anything above a 12 certificate or use a voucher – I need an assistant to approve the purchase. And of course, we’ve all had the ‘unexpected item in the bagging area’ warning far too many times.

I fully understand the need to keep a close eye on restricted products, so I don’t blame the checkouts for this. But I often find I’m waiting an unreasonable amount of time as one lone assistant runs themselves ragged trying to approve endless warnings from 20 checkouts. In fact, general secretary of shopworkers union Usdaw, John Hannett said:

‘Frustrated shoppers often take out their anger on the nearest shopworker. Unfortunately, self-service checkouts have become another flashpoint that can lead to shopworkers being abused, threatened and even physically assaulted.’

So, two years on from our original poll, I’m going to run a similar poll again to see if you’ve really changed your minds about self-service checkouts. Have you found that they’re improving over time? Or do you still avoid them at all times?

Do you hate supermarket self-service checkouts?

Yes, I don't like using them (63%, 1,753 Votes)

No, they're speedy and convenient. (32%, 880 Votes)

I don't know, I've never used one. (5%, 131 Votes)

Total Voters: 2,767

Comments
8 October 2012

At my local Tesco, the only change I have seen is that it is now possible to use your own bags without the intervention of a member of staff. The staff know how much some of us hate self-service checkouts and will occasionally open a proper checkout when it’s supposed to be self-service only.

A visit to the supermarket is never a happy experience, but self-service checkouts make the customer experience far worse.

8 October 2012

I agree with the comment about DIY self service checkouts as I often find the weight of items is a problem. However with supermarkets I definitely think that if they got taken out then more people would complain than be happy.

As an ex-food retail manager there is always a feeling that the installation of new self-serve checkouts in you store means a huge cut in your personnel budget, which to some extent is true, but I feel it gives more opportunity for the store staff to improve service levels across the whole store.

My personal gripe with self-service tills is the lack of cashback function.

9 October 2012

Hi Keith, where do you shop as some supermarkets I’ve been to offer cashback with self-service – Asda for one, though not my local Sainsbury’s.

8 October 2012

I like them when I use a credit card for a very small amount, usually because I don’t have any change and don’t want to break into a £20 note. It still feels awkward to use a credit card for a very small amount, and the lack of human interaction prevents any embarrassment.

8 October 2012

I’m not a fan I must admit. I find them more trouble than they’re worth, mainly because however firmly I place my items in the bagging area the machine seems adamant in saying I haven’t. And don’t get me started on ‘unknown item in bagging area’! Although my Mum does like them purely for the fact she likes to feel she’s been ID-ed for wine – even if it is by a machine.

I like them for their speed and I also have a thing about checkout assistants who handle my food after fiddling with their ears, picking their spots, wiping their noses and, if I’m really lucky, sharing their cold with me. This delightful experience doesn’t happen in all supermarkets of course, some are worse than others.
As far as cashback is concerned, my local Morrisons does have machines which offer this facility although the Sainsbury’s which I usually use doesn’t, but this isn’t too much of an issue as they have cash machines just outside the door.
My main gripe is that the machines don’t recognise my own shopping bag so I have to scan everything, put it all in the bagging area and pack it after I’ve paid. Otherwise I find the machines easy to use and much quicker than queuing.

8 October 2012

To artylady and william – you’ve reminded me of another one of my bugbears. I too regularly use my own shopping bags, and it’s very frustrating that I can’t pack my shopping until after I’ve paid for it. It holds up the queue, it holds ME up and just doesn’t represent a good customer experience.

10 October 2012

Well said artylady. I suppose the self-service checkouts are throughly cleansed every day. You don’t know whose filthy fingers have been all over the machines; well, you probably do actually!

Artylady, although I dont work with food there should be hygiene policies laid down and there would be. At my place of work, note we dont sell food, we have hygiene wipes or gel because we handle money, and sometimes the odd packaging has a little extra on it left by customers.
As a customer though in dress stores Ive seen snot on clothing, so the assistant has to get that off. Excrement left in display sheds, left there by so called desent customers. Customers sneezing and coughing in your face. Hyperdermic needles left hidden on shelves so replenishment can prick themselves or anyone for that matter, mad world were living in. As for shopping bags its extra weight that shouldnt be on there, and its necessary that they shouldnt be on there. The scales are an important part of stock control, people taking items off the scales before payment takes place are just making their stay there much longer cos the machine wont do anything until that item is back on the scale. So Jennifer its you who holds up the queue

I’m still amazed that half the time I ever try to use them around 25% aren’t working, but then again, what can you expect from Tesco.
Top tip to a winning experience,do not do anything with bags, yours, theirs or anyone else until you’ve finished. Seems the whole bag experience has never been user tested properly so removing that whole scenario seems to help alot.
Although the last time I tried to buy something in B&Q (for 1 item) I needed an assistant, apparently the item I had bought was too lite for the machine.

8 October 2012

I make a point of saying that I’m not criticising the staff when I’m having a whinge about the self-service checkouts. I’ve often been told that the staff hate them too.

My only experience was several years ago in a local Tesco, after trying to use them on 3/4 visits and never succeeding to get through a trolley without having to ring for help I gave up as it was quicker and easier to queue.
Obviously things have changed since then but my local supermarkets dont have self-service checkouts and I rather enjoy the chat with the assistants; we live in the North where friendly conversation is mandatory with anyone nearby !!

It seems from your comments and my own experience that self-service checkouts do have a place in our supermarkets, but they’re not a viable replacement for checkout staff.

I find self-service tills work very well in inner-city metro-style supermarkets (Tesco Metro, Sainsbury’s Local etc.) as hoards of office workers descend in their lunch break to buy a sandwich, crisps and a drink. It’s a very small purchase, there are rarely complications involved and you can be in and out of the shop in a few minutes.

I have no objection to self-service checkouts as an option but I object to being expected to use them. My local Tesco (the only supermarket near my home) closes the staffed checkouts later in the evening. Sometimes there are long queues for the staffed checkouts and the self-service ones are the lesser of two evils.

I agree that self-service checkouts are fine for a few items and am happy to use them for this purpose, but not if I have a trolley full of goods, when problems usually arise. I watch other people struggling when I’m waiting for an assistant, so I don’t think it is just me being incompetent.

I wouldn’t be happy with that either, wavechange. As you say, it’s fine to have self-service to complement the staffed checkouts, but not to replace them, even if it’s just at certain times of the day. I’m also sure you’re not incompetent – I just think the technology has a long way to go before it’s truly user friendly!

However, I still find that staff are quicker than I ever am with a basketload, self-service tends to be best for a couple of items.

I’m not sure that those in wheelchairs would agree, but it’s good that the things help your family.

I empty my wallet of coppers, 5ps etc when I’m buying my shopping – it will add it all up, and if I’m short I can pay the remainder in my card. I hate small change, and so this is a very good way to get rid of it without any hassle. It’s also a more cost-effective way than those change machines (as they take a cut). I wouldn’t do too much small change though or you might get funny looks…

My sole reason for hating them is that they are a blatant way to make staff redundant.

Fortunately I do most of my shopping at greengrocers, butchers, bakers and cash-only corner shops and I don’t think any of them will be going for these machines too soon.

9 October 2012

Self-service checkouts are here to stay, and they will become the ‘norm’ in time.
The reason being that these checkouts don’t phone in sick, they don’t need annual holidays, nor do they need to take a lunch break, pay a visit to the toilet or even want a salary…
The result being that they are far cheaper to run and maintain than those pesky unreliable humans!
I hate them with a passion and would rather be served by someone with a pulse, regardless how miserable or uninterested they are.

In reply to Dave Midgely, The machines may not phone in sick, or take holidays but they cost thousands of pounds. These machines however need constant rebooting, and notices stuck on them saying card payment only, too the dismay of customers and staff alike. There is also the case of engineers being called out every so often and how much is that going to cost plus the cost of the replacement part for the machine. I would say the machines are stupid a customer has only one item yet the machine asks the customer to scan another item which confuses the customer so the customer picks up the scanned item and trys to scan again only to set the machine off red light flashing, Put the item back, the machine screams, I usually tell the customer, stupid machine doesnt know you only have one item, that puts a smile on the customers faces. Theres another thing machines dont have a sense of humour.

I fail to see what M&S has gained by introducing these and I cannot see how they are saving any money.

B&Q have lost me as a customer for good because they try to force people to use SS tills by closing all the manned ones. I now shop at Wickes who have no SS tills. They’re also a bit cheaper on most lines, so I win and I fail to see how B&Q gain anything. I know I’m not alone, even though I may be in a minority.

The Co-Op near to me had 6 SS tills which were the worst I ever came across for errors. Two were barriered off and marked “out of order” for about 6 months and now they’ve been taken out and there are only 4. They seem to get used quite a bit but customers wanting delivery (quite a large number) often go through the SS till and then have to have their transaction cancellend and taken to a manned till to get the delivery booked. This is the Co-Op’s fault, not that of the machines, but again I fail to see what advantage there has been to installing (and taking out 2 of) these.

I don’t shop anywhere else that has intrioduced them (yet) and long may it stay that way. (Waitrose, where I do almost all my shopping, don’t even have their won scanners here, though I’d give them a go if they did – they just have 20, yes 20, manned checkouts open all the time.

On the rare occasions that I have iused them they’ve been a disatsrer and I regularly point out to staff that as I have a sight disability and therefore a signature card not a PIN card they won’t work for me. I always add that I suspect that they therefore contravene the Disability Discrimination Act – some staff clearly don’t understand and others comment that they also worry about this. I don’t actually know if there is any contravention or not.

So all in all, with the amount of hassle they cause, lost sales, lost customers, the need for many staff to deal with the issues, unreliability, unexpected items, items too light to trigger the scale, bag issues and customers walking off without paying, I really don’t understand how on earth they can save any money or time for anyone and I don’t see how any sane person can see them as a benefit – even if you like them yourself, after waiting ages in a queue caused by a malfunction or some other need to call an assistant, they are slower than manned tills which must surely put off even those who like the concept?

Quite beyond me I’m afraid!

I suspect the mystery shoppers employed by The Grocer trade paper have a tendency to favour things that support the grocery trade; it’s their bread and butter after all.

Although, is it me, or have the questions been altered slightly since it started?

We’ve learnt a lot in the past two years since we first did the poll, and looking back it was a little odd to have two ‘Yes’s’. When you added it up there were 62% who didn’t like self-service checkouts – this does still appear to have dropped.

My life is worth more than being a supermarket checkout queen. I like service. Don’t throw the baby out with the bath water…

Carol, its the fat cats of the big businessess. Barclays say no more

at morrisons – which we prefer – the bagging area will hold only a dozen items or so.

I would love to have the option to use manned checkouts if I have a trolley load, but the fact is that my local Tesco store closes every one of them later in the evening. Not one of the self-scanning machines has a decent sized bagging area.

When I encounter a problem and have to wait for assistance, the assistant often has exactly the same problem, so either we are both incompetent or there is a problem with the machine.

If the machines cannot cope with people packing their bags while scanning goods, commonsense dictates that there should be a prominent notice to say that everything should be scanned first. I have not seen such notices. The software should be designed to cope with how customers are likely to use the checkouts. When I started to use these machines I was unable to use my own bags without help from the assistant. This issue was addressed within a year of the introduction of the machines but should have been predicted by the designers.

You do not have to accept abuse from customers. Your employer should have explained the procedure for reporting this and how the problem can often be avoided by treating customers respectfully and showing sympathy.

Please accept that there are genuine problems with these confounded machines.

And I guess you don’t work for Tesco, I tried scanning a coconut yesterday and it keep telling me that item has been withdrawn, when a more helpful message would have been scan the bar code and yes there was a very small bar code on it but why then allow me to pick fruit, exotic fruit coconut if I’m not supposed to.

These machines have been so poorly coded I can get them to go wrong on just one item.

Even the poor assistant admitted they have several problems.

At least you could put goods that refuse to scan back on the shelves, but you would still need to have restricted items checked by a human being to establish you are over 18.

