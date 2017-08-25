What does good customer service look like to you?

Nearly eight in ten of you think it’s important to feel valued as a customer, according to Which? research. But what is it that makes you return to your favourite brands time and again?

I like to buy my fruit and veg from a market stall. One particular market stall outside a pub near where I live. It’s slightly further away from home than the other fruit and veg stall I could buy from and, I suspect, slightly more expensive, too.

But I go there every Saturday morning I can. Why? The stallholders are lovely, they smile, and they care about their produce. A seller on the other stall was rude to me. Once. About two years ago, so I avoid it. It’s that simple.

I’m definitely not the only one so swayed by good, or poor, customer service.

Almost three quarters (74%) of those polled will tell friends and family about great customer service, a Which? survey of revealed 3,690 people found. Even more (82%) will tell their friends and family about a poor experience.

Nearly nine in ten (87%) go as far as saying that bad customer service puts them off using a brand again.

Sensational service

Outstanding customer service certainly isn’t limited to local market stalls or small stores. There are plenty of big brands getting it right for their customers, as our best big brands for customer service results show.

A happy customer of a major high street retailer described how easy interaction with the brand is: ‘The website functioned well and the transaction was easy. I have dealt with the shops in the past and found them extremely helpful and so was well disposed to them.’

Someone else told us their bank is ‘efficient, keeps in touch, answers questions quickly, puts things right if they go wrong, uses simple language.’

Another retail customer told us a brand ‘went out of its way to accommodate our needs. Explained things in detail and was extremely pleasant.’

Do these sound familiar to you? Or have brands gone above and beyond for you in a more unusual way?

What’s most important about customer service?

Friendly and helpful staff are the most important things you value in good customer service. These attributes can make you feel valued as a customer yourself, as I do when the market stall holder takes a split second to smile as they hand me whatever fruit I’ve finally settled on.

Is it just getting the simple things right that makes good customer service, and keeps you loyal? Or is it when brands go above and beyond what you expect? Do you have any great examples of customer service you’ve experienced, and what are brands doing to keep your custom?

When you’ve experienced great customer service, who do you tell about it? (multiple choice) Partner/immediate family only

Friends/wider family

Tweet about it/write on social media

Employee of the brand/shop, etc

The brand in another way (e.g. online feedback, email store manager, etc)

Nobody

Other View Results