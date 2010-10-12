/ Shopping

People have final say on Gap logo

8
Left: old Gap logo. Right: ditched gap logo
Profile photo of Hannah Jolliffe Hannah Jolliffe Guest Author
Comments 8

Have you heard all the furore about the new Gap logo? Or maybe that should be the old Gap logo, because the new one’s now been scrapped in favour of the blue box they’ve been using for the past 20 years.

‘So what?’ you might be thinking. It’s only a logo – how many people really care? But that’s exactly it – it’s because so many people care that Gap’s doing such an almighty u-turn.

Just one week after the ‘new’ Gap logo was launched, it’s being binned because of an online backlash. Over 2,000 comments were posted to Gap’s Facebook page, many expressing a clear dislike for the new branding and demanding that the original is reinstated.

How Gap has reacted to the revolt

Gap’s first reaction was to embrace the power of the people and launch a crowdsourcing project, posting the following message to its Facebook page: ‘We know this logo created a lot of buzz and we’re thrilled to see passionate debates unfolding! So much so we’re asking you to share your designs.’

Now they’ve done a complete u-turn and announced the old logo will stay: “Ok. We’ve heard loud and clear that you don’t like the new logo. We only want what’s best for the brand and our customers. So instead of crowdsourcing, we’re bringing back the Blue Box tonight.”

Power to the people

Wow. Pretty powerful stuff when a huge multinational retailer bows to the voice of its customers. It’s this kind of mass hysteria that I love about social networking. How else could so many people voice their opinions in one place and, crucially, get heard?

Before the days of Facebook, Twitter et al the only options were to write a letter, email or phone the company. Let’s face it, only the most opinionated and determined among us would muster up the energy to do that. Social networking is quick, efficient and powerful.

Now it’s time for the shameless plug, because we’re aiming to get some wins like this through the Conversations going on here. First up, we’re hoping all your comments urging manufacturers to bring back viewfinders on digital cameras will help us do exactly that. [/Shameless plug.]

Comments
8
Guest
Fat Sam, Glos says:
12 October 2010

Call me cynical but was this a huge publicity stunt?! Companies spend a fortune developing a brand and identity and the GAP logo is well known even amongst people who don’t shop there.I wonder what their true intentions were.

The ‘new’ (now old) one looks like it’s been designed by an GCSE Graphic Design student placement. Did they steal it from Clip Art?

The London 2012 Olympics logo is a bad one too. Not because of the use of garish colours and the Comic Sans type face. But because if you look at it in a certain way it does look like someone performing a lewd act. Or is that just my mind?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
13 October 2010

Well, even it is wasn’t deliberate, they’ve had their brand logos posted on almost every news website and newspaper. Accidental cunning.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Hannah Jolliffe
Guest
Hannah Jolliffe says:
12 October 2010

I know what you mean, but it’s just too difficult to orchestrate social media in that way. To me, that’s the beauty of it – it’s completely unpredictable. I think it would have been too big a gamble for Gap to end up with a rubbish logo if they were only putting it out there to be retracted.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Fat Sam, Glos says:
13 October 2010

To me Gap managed to get a wealth of free publicity and they came out of it with a positive image, one that shows that they emphasise with and listen to their customers. I can’t for one second they were serious with that logo. It’s the sort of thing you see on pre-designed Powerpoint templates.

A clever and tactical marketing ploy if you ask me 🙂

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Oliver Smith
Guest
Oliver Smith says:
14 October 2010

Maybe we should change the Which? Logo and see what happens?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
14 October 2010

Any suggestions? Get Microsoft Paint out and start sketching!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Green Machine says:
16 October 2010

CALL me a cynical pessimist, but today “social media” is so manipulated that it is no longer social media, but a source of easy manipulation, in this latest example of “Social outrage” 2000 people commented on the change, i am sorry but i could easily manipulate and post 2000 comments under as many pseudonyms as that in under 20 minutes. This is the problem with so called “social Media Sites”, people actually believe that they are “social”, in reality these are so easily a target of orchastrated manipulation as to be worthless in real statistical terms.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of fat sam
Guest
fat sam says:
16 October 2010

I agree, many companies engage in manipulating social media partly because social media is so powerful. Whole businesses have been set up, and many ad agencies are changing their tact, to help companies ‘use’ social media and generate the type of hype that a few years ago companies could’ve got for free, albeit with a huge amount of luck. That, combined with a few timely press releases can generate a fair amount of publicity.

As for the new Which? logo I think you should change it to a black pointy (witches) hat – just for Halloween. I’m sure you could find one in Clip Art!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
 

Related discussions