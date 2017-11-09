/ Shopping

Missing delivery: what would you do?

14
parcels
Profile photo of Amelia Bateman Amelia Bateman Content Executive
Comments 14

When a delivery you’re expecting doesn’t show up, what do you do? Would you be tempted to fork out for a replacement item, plus postage? 

Recently, I had an auto reorder of daily contact lenses placed with my preferred online shop. I’d never had any trouble with it in the past – it had always been reliable, with reasonable prices and postal charges, and a range of delivery options, from click and collect to next-day delivery.

Due to a recent move, I’d forgotten to change the delivery address on the order. I only realised this a few days later when the delivery failed to show up.

OK, I thought, not a problem, they’ll have turned up at the old place and be sitting in the post room, ready for me to collect. Simple!

Alas, it was not to be. I popped over there and stood patiently while the person in the post room rummaged through a pile of parcels, searching for a small white cardboard box – in vain. I left my email address with him and, with a look of desperation on my face, asked him to contact me if the parcel turned up.

Knowing your rights

At this point, I was down to my emergency trial lenses and starting to dread the thought of having to go back to my old specs. As a Which? employee, I knew from our free Consumer Rights website that the first step to getting an online issue resolved is to complain to the retailer, not the courier.

So I got in touch with the retailer to complain about my undelivered lenses and find out what had happened. The retailer just said that my parcel had been dispatched the previous Monday…

Not entirely sure what step to take next, I tried the Which? Legal service. Which? Legal told me to ask the retailer for the name of the person who received the order.

Sadly, the retailer was unable to provide this and suggested I check with the ’neighbouring business‘ to see if someone there had accepted the delivery. The neighbouring business turned out to be the pub next door (and no, they hadn’t received my parcel either).

Which? Legal then advised me to tell the retailer that I held it liable due to the fact that I had not been given proof that delivery was actually made and so it had not discharged its responsibility to ensure safe delivery to me.

After I did this, the retailer then sent me a screenshot of a Royal Mail Track and Trace message, saying that the parcel had been delivered to my address or a neighbour on 17 October.

In response, the Which? Legal adviser sent me a draft letter for the retailer, stating that the screenshot was insufficient as proof of delivery, as it didn’t mention where the package was delivered or who it was addressed to. In fact, it wasn’t actually confirming successful delivery at all. The letter also included:

’Regardless of any issues that may be the fault of Royal Mail, you are responsible to ensure the fulfillment of the above order, and as you have failed to do so, you are in breach of contract for non-performance, in accordance with Section 55 of the Consumer Rights Act 2015.’

Delivery dilemma resolved

This letter certainly did the trick. The upshot of asking for a replacement box of lenses within a reasonable time – and stating that I’d go elsewhere for my lenses and seek a refund from the retailer if it refused – was that it immediately agreed to send me a replacement and upgrade my delivery to next day before 1pm.

I also learnt that even if I’d been refused a replacement, I may have been able to get my money back through chargeback.

What would you do if a delivery failed to turn up? Has something similar happened to you before? What delivery problems have you experienced?

Comments
14
Member
duncan lucas says:
Today 00:51

THe very first6 thing I ask if I am ordering something by phone is that who is delivering it ? If it is Hermes or Yodel its “goodnight Vienna ” . THis strategy has not let me down since I used it . The Post Office now seems to have got its act together and DPD is good . I do not mind paying extra for fast delivery and careful delivery not thrown over the garden gate or left with a neighbour 10 doors down who “forgets ” to deliver it . I have had run -ins with both those bad companies who tap the door with a feather then run away after two seconds . If I get problems I am straight onto the company who sent it but I try to pick business companies rather than retail as you get better service and quality . I fail completely to understand anybody paying twice for anything its NEVER going to happen to me but there again I dont pick “cheap as chips ” items nor downmarket companies only UK based British companies and business wholesale companies . they have much to lose from bad reports in the business community. Cheap is not wise in the long run , cant afford it ? then do as I do SAVE up long term .

4
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
bishbut says:
Today 06:17

Most of my items bought online are small cheapish items usually bought through Ebay some things have failed to arrive but if they do I have never had any problem getting my money refunded or another item sent to replace the missing one I prefer to buy expensive large things locally they are much easier to return if faulty

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Ian says:
Today 07:21

Hermes is improving, interestingly; DPD still tops the list for us, but the egregious Yodel continues to scrape along the bottom of the slime-filled deliverers tank…

3
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Ian says:
Today 07:26

Good topic, Amelia, and nice to see you frequenting the detritus-filled alleyways of Conversations. That phrase you used is invaluable, as was the entire topic header, frankly, and deserves a wide circulation. I trust you’re now in contact with your lenses. 🙂

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
alfa says:
Today 07:45

I am sorry @amelb8, but not receiving your parcel was your fault and after trying to track them down, you should have accepted the consequences as the retailer sent them in good faith to the address you provided.

-1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
Amelia Bateman says:
Today 11:23

I accept that the delivery address on the order was wrong, but the parcel never turned up at that address, and no card was provided to say that it had been delivered there or elsewhere. It’s the retailer who chooses the courier and is ultimately responsible for ensuring that the parcel arrives safely.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Barry says:
Today 10:08

I don’t think I’ve ever had a problem with any courier (although I agree that DPD, with their one-hour time slots, are the best). I have, however, had problems with Royal Mail, who I don’t trust at all. One large, heavy parcel took six months to arrive, and one small package one month. Also, last time I received a card, and asked them to redeliver online on a Saturday, nothing arrived. I had to go to the sorting office on the Monday, and even then they had trouble finding it. I use Amazon Prime as much as possible.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
william says:
Today 10:12

Depending on who the courier is, I’d contact the seller, if I know it’s Royal fail, then I fire off a quick emailing to the CEO, pointing out that by 2017 they should have had enough experience of delivering mail to not keep making the same mistakes. and how does her £2.something million package give me the service I should be getting.
Last year a Royal Fail 48 delivery took 15 days to arrive, by day 13 I’d already had a £50 cheque from the CEOs office. The item only cost me £39.95. I think by then her office was getting fed up with all my emails, yes I have that many issues with them. So Royal Fail is by far the worst one for me.

3
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
JK says:
Today 10:56

Deliveries frequently go adrift on me and I spend ages talking to couriers. The GPS track/delivery system is often used as “proof” of delivery, but when the driver comes out to see me, they soon realise it has been left at the wrong address!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
malcolm r says:
Today 11:53

This seems a rather strange way to publicise a missing delivery problem. It was caused, initially, by the intended recipient who gave the wrong address. It may be her original employer had received the parcel and binned or lost it, as she was no longer there. The claim for non-delivery seems more about justifying that even when you make a mistake, someone else is responsible.

Sorry @amelb8 🙂 but while I sympathise with your plight I would feel at least mainly responsible. I suspect like many businesses it was simply easier to give in than get into an argument. They deserve some credit for that.

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
Ian says:
Today 14:20

But in this case wan’t the point that the company concerned couldn’t prove that the parcel had, in fact, been delivered anywhere? Had the parcel been found at the incorrect address, or had the delivery agent obtained photographic proof of delivery (as DPD do) then I’m sure Amelia would have accepted the loss. But in relating the story as she did, a telling point emerged: that the company from whom you buy something is responsible for ensuring its safe delivery to whatever address you supply.

And incorporating it into a highly personal account will mean the point is driven home for many readers rather better than a dry and hypothetical summation.

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
malcolm r says:
Today 14:27

I don’t disagree. However, the initial fault was caused by giving the supplier an incorrect address. If it was delivered, as the supplier says, then maybe the wrong recipient caused the loss. We cannot just ignore personal responsibility.

If you want to publish an intro about taking action against a supplier with an example of poor service, it would be better if the buyer had done everything correctly in the first place.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Amelia Bateman says:
Today 15:17

Thank you @carneades – that’s exactly my point. If the supplier had ensured that the parcel was signed for upon delivery and provided proof of this, I’d have accepted the loss if I then couldn’t track it down, as it would have been delivered to the address I’d given.

I agree that it would have been better if I’d remembered to change the delivery address before the parcel was dispatched. But sadly, like everyone else, I’m only human.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Steve says:
Today 14:57

I recently ordered a bottle of single malt whisky item from Amazon. I was advised that the delivery had to be signed for, for obvious reasons. It was not delivered as promised and I was told that the courier had attempted delivery but nobody was in. I was working from home that day and was in all day, so this was clearly not true.

The item was of no use to me late, as it was intended as a birthday gift.

After much searching, I finally found a way to speak to a human being at Amazon – try it, it’s not easy – and was told that they would “look into it”. Then, to my surprise, I was told that, once they’d investigated and found out what had happened, they were unwilling to pass that information on to me as it was “against Amazon policy”.

After 16 years, I am no longer a customer of Amazon; my account is closed and I will shop where my custom is valued.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
 

Related discussions