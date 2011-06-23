You ask: I’m about to buy a used car from a Ford main dealer. On the order is a charge of £89 for ‘Documentation and Taxation’. This charge does not include Road Fund Licence which is listed separately.

It is a few years since I bought a used car – is this type of charge normal?

When I questioned it they said it was to cover admin costs etc – should I try and get them to waive it?

Which? Car editor, Richard Headland, responds:

I don’t blame you for querying this £89 charge, especially as Vehicle Excise Duty (VED car tax) is covered elsewhere on the invoice. It sounds as though it is an admin fee for processing the paperwork to transfer ownership of the car, and possibly for buying a tax disc on your behalf.

In our opinion, these tasks are part and parcel of a dealership’s professional duty to its customers, and should be included in the agree price of the car – not bolted on afterwards.

While such admin fee add-ons are quite common at car supermarkets, we wouldn’t expect to pay similar charges at a Ford franchised dealer. You will probably find that the dealer will waive this charge if you put them under pressure. Good luck!

Have you experienced mysterious charges when buying a car? Do you have any experience of haggling to get the price down? Share your experiences below.