Making ‘dodgy deliveries’ a thing of the past

With 19,000 supporters for our Dodgy Deliveries campaign, it’s clear people want to see an end to late, missing or damaged deliveries. Here’s DPD on how technology is helping them meet your expectations.

The parcel delivery sector was certainly in the spotlight over Christmas. ‘Peak’, as we call Christmas in the industry, is always our most challenging time of year. That’s why we start planning for it in January! And not every delivery company was able to keep up with demand.

So what will the future of parcel delivery look like? Commentators are often quick to point at new individual solutions as ‘the future’. For example, Click & Collect has recently been hailed as the latest saviour, yet we know most people would rather have a safe delivery to their home address, if at all possible.

But every customer is different and the way they shop online and how they want their delivery fulfilled is individual to them. Therefore, our vision of the future is more one of customer choice – personalised, smart delivery options facilitated by outstanding technology.

New delivery technology

Our drivers already have advanced handheld devices available and use geo-location technology to maintain real time communication with customers via SMS or email. We believe that hooking up these technologies holds the key to even smarter deliveries in future.

This technology has also allowed us to offer retailers a delivery solution which meets all of the asks in Which?’s ‘Stamp Out Dodgy Deliveries’ campaign.

Currently DPD customers are told in advance of their one hour delivery slot and they can tell us at any time on the day of delivery if they aren’t going to be home. They can instruct our driver to take it to a specific neighbour or describe exactly which safe place they would like the parcel to be left in, on their own property. We’ll then take a photograph of where the parcel is and email it to them for confirmation.

Transforming parcel deliveries

It is our view that this kind of technology will continue to transform the parcel delivery sector, putting customers in complete control of their deliveries and able to access a wide range of personalised options.

With this in mind, we’ve just launched a start-up incubator entitled Last Mile Labs to give ten teams the opportunity to work with us and help create the very best delivery experience technology will enable.

Maybe in the future your smartphone will control your delivery preferences – like your favourite parcel shop both near work and home – and even tell us when you are not in, so that we can reschedule your delivery.

Of course, we don’t yet know exactly how the future will look, but one thing is certain; in the future, waiting in all day for a delivery won’t be an option!

Which? Conversation provides guest spots to external contributors. This is from the CEO of DPD, Dwain McDonald. All opinions expressed here are Dwain’s own, not necessarily those of Which?