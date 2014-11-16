It’s been a few weeks since we launched our Dodgy Deliveries campaign and you’ve been busy sharing your stories. Can you top a wedding dress in a compost bin, or a suit in a rabbit hutch?

First thing’s first, thanks very much to the 17,000+ people who have signed our petition.

A good 2,000 of these supporters also shared their examples of dodgy deliveries, including Paul:

‘Blu-ray player ordered from Amazon was delivered by being dropped over a six foot gate and left to sit in damp ground! I sent it back without opening the outer packaging. Disgraceful.’

Our supporter Mary has suffered from dodgy deliveries of all shapes and sizes:

‘Parcels left in the bin (which was full of nappies), left in the compost bin, left on my doorstep in full view of anyone passing by, left in the rain, damaged, not turned up, no attempt to knock on neighbours when I’ve asked them to etc.’

Deliveries left in bins

Ah yes, compost bins. They seem to be the delivery storage box of choice, despite customers rarely asking for their parcels to be left there. Here’s Jonathan Bliss on Twitter:

That’s bad, but not quite as bad as what Amanda found in her bin:

‘Hermes delivered my wedding dress earlier this year and left it in my garden waste wheelie bin. Luckily, not on bin collection day.’

Eek! Since we’re on the subject of clothes, here’s Ann on why her rabbit was nearly the proud owner of a sharp suit:

‘I came home to find a card saying a suit I’d ordered for my son had been left in the back garden. I went to look and couldn’t see it anywhere, noticed a small piece of plastic hanging out of the rabbit’s hutch and when I opened the door there was the suit.’

Thankfully the suit was replaced, which is more than can be said for the flowers delivered to TimeforTiffin on Reddit:

‘They once “delivered” a box of flowers (they were sent with condolences after the death of my partner’s father) to my house. We were out. Our neighbours, I discovered later, were in. The driver obviously found themselves unable to knock on the door IMMEDIATELY NEXT TO MINE to check if there was anyone who could accept the package and instead posted a card through my door saying that they had left the package in a safe place, “in the hedge under the bin”. ‘And that’s where I found them, squashed between the privet and our full and heavy bin, in the rain. I was, and still am, livid.’

In the dog house

Janet’s delivery driver is in the dog house, just like her parcel:

‘A parcel left in my neighbour’s garage and the note that he posted said, left in the dog house. What????’

Mountainfail on Reddit had his parcel signed for, but not by anyone he knows:

‘I’ve not had any issues recently (famous last words?) but about eight years ago I ordered a book which I had to receive the following day, so I paid for tracked and signed guaranteed delivery. ‘Came home on the day of expected delivery, and no book. Called the seller and asked for proof of delivery – and lo and behold it had been signed for. By “A. Porch”.’

That just about sums up the types of delivery stories you’ve been sharing. I just want to end on a small plea – these stories are key to helping us challenge retailers, but we need your photos too. So I’m putting you on Delivery Watch – if you’ve had a delivery from hell, please take snaps and send them to us (use conversation.comments@which.co.uk) so that we can shame the culprits.