If you have young children, chances are they’re a Disney fan. But over Christmas, disappointed customers took to the Disney Store Facebook page to complain about missing goods or the wrong gifts showing up.

Christmas is a time of giving, and for the little ones, who still believe in Santa, it’s also about receiving. But what happens if Santa throws up a situation like the one below?

‘My order, which I placed on 1 December, hasn’t arrived. I tracked it online and it says that it was ‘delivered to letterbox’ on 9 December – it wasn’t!’

This was the case for the Disney Store over Christmas, where customers reported problems with receiving items. Unfortunately, the case above wasn’t isolated and other customers wrote in. Disney issued an apology on its Facebook page, prompting another 300 comments.

Taking the Mickey?

The first thing to remember is that deliveries are the retailer’s responsibility, not the courier’s. If you go online and buy a present, goods should be delivered within the time frame agreed or if no time is agreed then delivery should be in not more than 30 days.

If you’ve simply changed your mind, remember that you don’t have to wait as you have rights allowing you to cancel your online order, anytime from the moment you place it, up to seven working days from the day after you receive it.

Do remember though, that if your item is personalised, you do not have automatic rights to cancel if you change your mind – although your rights are still the same for items that do not show up or are wrong.

And if you’ve paid for it to arrive by Christmas and it didn’t, then you can ask for a full refund – and for the seller to cover the cost of returning the goods.

Problematic presents

Disney customers also complained about receiving items of clothing in the wrong size. If this is the case, and your little princess costume is in fact made for a tiny princess, then do not fear – all goods must be sold as described, so you have the same rights as you would when buying face-to-face. To help with this process, remember to keep any order receipts showing what size you have bought.

Have you been affected by Disney’s delivery problems? How long did it take the company to resolve your problem, and are you happy with the outcome? Have you had a similar situation with another retailer over Christmas?